Banca Farmafactoring : Publication of Subsidiaries' 2018 annual reports .pdf

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

Publication ofSubsidiaries'2018 annual reports

Milan, March 13th, 2019-BFF Banking Group informs that, today, the financial statements as of December 31st, 2018 of Banca Farmafactoring S.p.A.'s subsidiarieshave been made available atthe Company's registered office in Milan, Via Domenichino n°5.

BFF Banking Group

BFF Banking Group, listed on the Milan Stock Exchange since 2017, is the leading player specialised in the management and non-recourse factoring of trade receivables due from the Public Administrations in Europe. The Group operates in Italy, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Spain, Portugal, Greece and Croatia. In 2018 it reported aconsolidated Adjusted Net Profit of € 91.8 million, with a 10.9%Group CET1 ratio at the end of December 2018.www.bffgroup.com

