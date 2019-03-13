Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Banca Farmafactoring SpA    BFF   IT0005244402

BANCA FARMAFACTORING SPA

(BFF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banca Farmafactoring : Publication of Subsidiaries' 2018 annual reports .pdf

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 04:49pm EDT

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

Publication ofSubsidiaries'2018 annual reports

Milan, March 13th, 2019-BFF Banking Group informs that, today, the financial statements as of December 31st, 2018 of Banca Farmafactoring S.p.A.'s subsidiarieshave been made available atthe Company's registered office in Milan, Via Domenichino n°5.

***

This press release is available online on BFF Group's websitewww.bffgroup.comwithin the sectionInvestor relations > Press Releases.

BFF Banking Group

BFF Banking Group, listed on the Milan Stock Exchange since 2017, is the leading player specialised in the management and non-recourse factoring of trade receivables due from the Public Administrations in Europe. The Group operates in Italy, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Spain, Portugal, Greece and Croatia. In 2018 it reported aconsolidated Adjusted Net Profit of € 91.8 million, with a 10.9%Group CET1 ratio at the end of December 2018.www.bffgroup.com

Contacts

Investor Relations

Media Relations

Enrico Tadiotto, Claudia Zolin

Alessia Barrera, Gianluca Basciu

investor.relations@bffgroup.com

newsroom@bffgroup.com

+39 02 49905 458/620

+39 02 49905 616/623

+39 338 5772272

+39 340 3434065

1

Disclaimer

Banca Farmafactoring S.p.A. published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 20:48:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANCA FARMAFACTORING SPA
2018BANCA FARMAFACTORING : 2019 Financial Calendar .pdf
PU
2018BANCA FARMAFACTORING : The Board of Directors of BFF approved today the 9M18 con..
PU
2018BANCA FARMAFACTORING : The Board of Directors of BFF approved today the 1H18 con..
PU
2017BANCA FARMAFACTORING : Completed the first acquisition of receivables in Greece
PU
2017BANCA FARMAFACTORING : Farmafactoring España signs a  300m guarantee with EIB
PU
2017BANCA FARMAFACTORING : Conclusion of institutional offering and pricing
PU
2017BANCA FARMAFACTORING : Shares held by the company Managers
PU
2017BANCA FARMAFACTORING : BFF Banking Group Stabilisation 24.04.2017
PU
2017BANCA FARMAFACTORING : BFF Banking Group Stabilisation 21.04.2017
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 211 M
EBIT 2019 140 M
Net income 2019 97,7 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 9,20%
P/E ratio 2019 9,38
P/E ratio 2020 8,66
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,33x
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,06x
Capitalization 913 M
Chart BANCA FARMAFACTORING SPA
Duration : Period :
Banca Farmafactoring SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCA FARMAFACTORING SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 6,33 €
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Massimiliano Belingheri Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Salvatore Messina Chairman
Federico Fornari Luswergh Independent Non-Executive Director
Luigi Sbrozzi Vice Chairman
Ben Carlton Langworthy Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCA FARMAFACTORING SPA18.28%1 031
CITIC LTD-1.98%44 099
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.9.97%6 213
ALD22.79%5 823
BOC AVIATION LTD6.95%5 508
BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED9.78%5 228
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.