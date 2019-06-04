Log in
04/06/2019 - PR: Net Inflows May 2019

06/04/2019 | 12:22pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Total net inflows at €475 million in May (€2,431 million YTD)

Net inflows of managed products at €196 million (€1,012 million YTD)

Assets under Advisory at €3.6 billion (+€300 million in May)

CONTACTS:

www.bancagenerali.com

Media Relations

Michele Seghizzi

Tel. +39 02 40826683

michele.seghizzi@bancagenerali.it

Investor Relations

Giuliana Pagliari

Tel.: +39 02 408 26548

giuliana.pagliari@bancagenerali.it

Milan, 4 June 2019 - In May, Banca Generali reported high net inflows amounting to €475 million (€2.4 billion YTD).

With regard to managed products, the innovative Luxembourg-basedSicav LUX IM1 showed an excellent performance, with €175 million net inflows in May and €765 million YTD. Insurance products, and LOB I policies in particular, continued to be in high demand (€86 million in May; €707 million YTD) as a defensive investment in high-volatility periods.

Professional clients continued to show high appreciation for the new AUC solutions, which totalled €112 million net inflows (€452 million YTD), of which €66 million generated by newly issued certificates (€162 million YTD) and €46 million by illiquid products (€290 million YTD).

The net inflows increase was accompanied by a sharp growth in Assets under Advisory, which reached €3.6 billion, up €1.3 billion YTD thanks to advanced advisory services focusing on the clients' financial and non-financial wealth.

Chief Executive Officer and General Manager Gian Maria Mossa stated: "May was yet another excellent month, even more remarkable considering the heightened market volatility and uncertainties in the period. Professional advisory services oriented to wealth protection continued to meet with success, and the quality of both our bankers and our offer were increasingly appreciated. The growth of Assets under Advisory exceeded our expectations, confirming the solidity of our wealth management and financial planning approach. In a context of caution due to geo-politicaltensions, the demand for our multiple investment solutions allows us to look with confidence to our prospects for the coming months."

1 Including BG Alternative.

NET INFLOWS AND LIFE NEW BUSINESS IN MAY 2019

Million of Euros

May 2019

Apr 2019

Abs. Chg

Mutual Funds

102

143

-41

of which LUX IM

175

204

-29

Managed Portfolio

-25

-39

14

Mutual Funds and Managed Portfolio

77

104

-27

Life Insurance

119

102

17

Managed Assets

196

206

-10

Non Managed Assets

279

339

-60

of which: Securities

85

78

7

Total

475

545

-70

Jan - May 2019

Jan - May 2018

Abs. Chg

Mutual Funds

502

417

85

of which LUX IM

765

0

765

Managed Portfolio

-279

270

-549

Mutual Funds and Managed Portfolio

223

687

-464

Life Insurance

789

743

46

Managed Assets

1,012

1,430

-418

Non Managed Assets

1,419

1,221

198

of which: Securities

642

428

214

Total

2,431

2,651

-220

Life New Business

May 2019

Apr 2019

Abs. Chg

Life New Business

238

231

7

Jan - May 2019

Jan - May 2018

Abs. Chg

Life New Business

1,435

1,241

194

The Manager responsible for preparing the company's financial reports (Tommaso di Russo) declares, pursuant to Paragraph 2 of Art. 154-bis of the Italian Consolidated Law on Finance, that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the documentary results, books and accounting records. Tommaso di Russo (CFO of Banca Generali)

Disclaimer

Banca Generali S.p.A. published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 16:21:06 UTC
