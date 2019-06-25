Log in
BANCA GENERALI

(BGN)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 06/25 11:30:00 am
25.62 EUR   +0.95%
25/06/2019 - PR : buy back of treasury shares
04/06/2019 - PR : Net Inflows May 2019
BANCA GENERALI : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
25/06/2019 - PR: buy back of treasury shares

06/25/2019 | 01:16pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Banca Generali: buy back of treasury shares

Milan, 25June 2019 - Banca Generali announces that the implementation of the plan for the buy- back of treasury shares in service of the Remuneration and Incentivisation Policies, authorised by the General Shareholders' Meeting held on 18 April 2019 (as also announced pursuant to Article 144-bis of Consob's Rules for Issuers adopted with Resolution No. 11971/1999), has begun.

Banca Generali announces that, as part of the aforementioned authorisation approved by the Shareholders' Meeting, it has bought 14.616 treasury shares at the average price of € 25.5451 per share, for a total amount of about € 373,367 thousand.

Breakdown of transactions on a daily base:

Date

Number of shares

Average price

Total amount

bought back

(€)

(€)

25/06/2019

14.616

25,5451

373.367,18

Total

14.616

25,5451

373.367,18

Following the purchases made to date, Banca Generali S.p.A. holds a total of 14.616 treasury

shares, equal to 0.0125% of its share capital.

CONTACTS:

www.bancagenerali.com

Media Relations

Michele Seghizzi

Tel. +39 02 4082 6683

michele.seghizzi@bancagenerali.it

Investor Relations

Giuliana Pagliari

Tel: +39 02 4082 6548

giuliana.pagliari@bancagenerali.it

Disclaimer

Banca Generali S.p.A. published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 17:15:04 UTC
