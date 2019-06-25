25/06/2019 - PR: buy back of treasury shares

Banca Generali: buy back of treasury shares

Milan, 25June 2019 - Banca Generali announces that the implementation of the plan for the buy- back of treasury shares in service of the Remuneration and Incentivisation Policies, authorised by the General Shareholders' Meeting held on 18 April 2019 (as also announced pursuant to Article 144-bis of Consob's Rules for Issuers adopted with Resolution No. 11971/1999), has begun.

Banca Generali announces that, as part of the aforementioned authorisation approved by the Shareholders' Meeting, it has bought 14.616 treasury shares at the average price of € 25.5451 per share, for a total amount of about € 373,367 thousand.

Breakdown of transactions on a daily base:

Date Number of shares Average price Total amount bought back (€) (€) 25/06/2019 14.616 25,5451 373.367,18 Total 14.616 25,5451 373.367,18

Following the purchases made to date, Banca Generali S.p.A. holds a total of 14.616 treasury

shares, equal to 0.0125% of its share capital.