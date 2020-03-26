Log in
Banca IFIS S p A : CHANGE TO 2020 CORPORATE EVENTS CALENDAR

03/26/2020 | 12:13pm EDT

Change to 2020 corporate events calendar

Mestre (Venice), 26 March 2020 - Banca IFIS would like to inform you that the Board of Directors for the approval of the 2020 first quarterly report, originally scheduled for May 7, 2020, will be held on Tuesday May 12, 2020.

Find below the modified calendar for upcoming 2020 corporate events.

Thursday 23/04/2020

Annual General Meeting to approve the 2019 annual report

Tuesday 12/05/2020

Approval of 2020 first quarterly report

Thursday 06/08/2020

Approval of half-yearly report at 30 June 2020

Thursday 05/11/2020

Approval of third quarterly report 2020

Director of Communications and External Relations

Head of IR and Corporate Development

Rosalba Benedetto

Martino Da Rio

+39 335 5319310

+39 02 24129953

rosalba.benedetto@bancaifis.it

martino.dario@bancaifis.it

www.bancaifis.it

www.bancaifis.it

Head of the Press Office

Press Office

Eleonora Vallin

Image Building

+39 342 8554140

Claudia Caracausi, Davide Bruzzese

eleonora.vallin@bancaifis.it

c.caracausi@imagebuilding.it

www.bancaifis.it

d.bruzzese@imagebuilding.it

+ 39 02 89011300

Disclaimer

Banca Ifis S.p.A. published this content on 26 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2020 16:12:01 UTC
