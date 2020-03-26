Banca IFIS S p A : CHANGE TO 2020 CORPORATE EVENTS CALENDAR

Change to 2020 corporate events calendar
Mestre (Venice), 26 March 2020 - Banca IFIS would like to inform you that the Board of Directors for the approval of the 2020 first quarterly report, originally scheduled for May 7, 2020, will be held on Tuesday May 12, 2020.
Find below the modified calendar for upcoming 2020 corporate events.
|
Thursday 23/04/2020
|
Annual General Meeting to approve the 2019 annual report
|
|
|
|
Tuesday 12/05/2020
|
Approval of 2020 first quarterly report
|
|
|
Thursday 06/08/2020
|
Approval of half-yearly report at 30 June 2020
|
|
|
Thursday 05/11/2020
|
Approval of third quarterly report 2020
|
|
|
Director of Communications and External Relations
|
Head of IR and Corporate Development
|
Rosalba Benedetto
|
Martino Da Rio
|
+39 335 5319310
|
+39 02 24129953
|
rosalba.benedetto@bancaifis.it
|
martino.dario@bancaifis.it
|
www.bancaifis.it
|
www.bancaifis.it
|
|
Head of the Press Office
|
Press Office
|
Eleonora Vallin
|
Image Building
|
|
+39 342 8554140
|
Claudia Caracausi, Davide Bruzzese
|
eleonora.vallin@bancaifis.it
|
c.caracausi@imagebuilding.it
|
www.bancaifis.it
|
d.bruzzese@imagebuilding.it
|
|
|
+ 39 02 89011300
