Banca IFIS S p A : CHANGE TO 2020 CORPORATE EVENTS CALENDAR

Change to 2020 corporate events calendar

Mestre (Venice), 26 March 2020 - Banca IFIS would like to inform you that the Board of Directors for the approval of the 2020 first quarterly report, originally scheduled for May 7, 2020, will be held on Tuesday May 12, 2020.

Find below the modified calendar for upcoming 2020 corporate events.

Thursday 23/04/2020 Annual General Meeting to approve the 2019 annual report Tuesday 12/05/2020 Approval of 2020 first quarterly report Thursday 06/08/2020 Approval of half-yearly report at 30 June 2020 Thursday 05/11/2020 Approval of third quarterly report 2020