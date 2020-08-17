Banca IFIS S p A : Presentations 0 08/17/2020 | 05:33am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 1H 2020 results 6 August 2020 Index 1H 20 summary results and preliminary 2020 guidance Focus on 2Q 20 results Appendices Segment results Consolidated financial data La Scogliera: implications of CRD IV Focus on PPA 2 1 1H 20 summary results and preliminary 2020 guidance 1H 20 summary results 1 • 1H 20 net income of €37mln, after 36mln (pre tax) provisions/write offs due to Covid 19 In addition to €36mln provisions/write offs, there are other direct and indirect impacts of Covid-19 mainly due to the slowdown in judicial and extrajudicial NPL workouts. Including a preliminary estimate of these other direct and indirect effects, the impact of Covid19's in 1H 20 is ca. -€50mln (pre tax ) •2 •3 •4 CET1 at 11.58% (+0.62% since 31 Dec 2019) calculated excluding 2019 dividends suspended in accordance with the Bank of Italy's recommendations and prudently excluding 1H 20 net income Funding: retail deposit base proved to be resilient, started diversification into German deposits. Raised TLTRO to €2bn (80% of maximum allowed) Purchase of €1.3bn NPL (in terms of GBV) as at 31 July 20 which will provide a solid contribution to the Bank's profitability next year 4 Preliminary 2020 guidance The slowdown in commercial activity due to Covid-19 impacted all business units

Covid-19 impacted all business units

The updated preliminary guidance for 2020 assume the progressive improvement of the macroeconomic environment. We will update the Industrial Plan as soon as the situation stabilizes

Banca Ifis's economic, equity and financial position proved to be resilient During one of the worst crisis of the last decades Banca Ifis expected a 2020 net income in the range of €50-65mln (€ mln) Min Max Net banking income 420 440 Loan loss provisions (LLP) -100 -85 Net income 50 65 Main assumptions underlying the guidance • Progressive improvement and stabilization of the macroeconomic environment, excluding further worsening of the macroeconomic context • No macroeconomic shocks triggered by new lockdowns in US/Europe or Italy involving the whole country or some regions. Proactive and effective management of new Covid-19 infections. No further major shutdown in courts • Continuous macroeconomic support of the Governments and Central Banks • Recognition of Farbanca's badwill in P&L 5 Preliminary 2020 guidance: net banking income • Progressive improvement of workout in Npl Net banking income Illustrative o In 4Q 20, courts open for the entire quarter, after having been hut down in March, April and May due to 106.0 106.8 lockdown and in August due to seasonality o Cash collection in Npl portfolio estimates substantially 29.8 43.2 stable vs. 2019 • Net banking income in Commercial & Corporate Banking slightly declining due to lower volumes and margins 62.7 77.1 o Factoring loans are expected to slightly decline in 3Q 20 and pick up in 4Q 20 as market environment stabilizes 1Q 20 2Q 20 3Q 20 4Q 20 Commercial & Corporate Npl Banking, Non core & G&S 6 Preliminary 2020 guidance: loan loss provisions Loan loss provisions (Commercial & Corporate Banking, Non core & G&S) • In 4Q 20, potential asset quality deterioration in commercial, corporate and non core Illustrative 18.5 +1.5 14.8 +4.3 1Q 20 2Q 20 3Q 20 4Q 20 Commercial & Corporate Banking, Non core & G&S Further provisions to a single position booked in risks and charges (operating costs) o Expiring of the moratoriums envisaged by Italian banking association and by Decree 18/2020 (Decreto Cura Italia) Asset quality impact will be company/sector specific

The Commercial & Corporate Banking portfolio is diversified in terms of borrower and sector

€0.8bn in the face of public administration, NHS and government entities

€0.2bn are loans guaranteed by MCC, €0.1bn factoring towards chemists, €0.6bn factoring for which the debtors are large corporations (revenues >€500mln) o €1.4bn factoring towards ca. 7k SMEs and €1.4bn leasing towards ca. 38k clients. Banca Ifis has remarketing agreements for repossessed leasing assets 7 Customer loans: Commercial & Corporate banking* Banca Ifis's Commercial & Corporate banking portfolio includes €0.8bn towards PA; the remaining portfolio is well diversified in terms of sector, geography and size to face the potential impact of the current macroeconomic slowdown (€ bn) Lending to NHS/PA and large corporations Factoring and other loans towards public administration Loans 80% guaranteed by State (MCC) Factoring towards chemists Factoring towards large Italian Corporations (Revenue >€500mln) Lending to SMEs Factoring towards SMEs Leasing towards SMEs Lending towards chemists Structured finance 2Q 20 Description 0.8 The asset quality risk is limited, while there are uncertainties on the the timeframe of payment 0.2 Loans to SMEs 80% guaranteed by MCC/State 0.1 Factoring towards chemists (Credifarma) 0.6 The debtors are the large/top Italian corporations (revenue > €500mln) with a sound competitive advantage. Average duration of ca. 3-6 months 1.4 Strong sector and borrower diversification. Average duration of ca. 3-6months. Exposures towards ca. 7.2k customers, with an average ticket of €200k. The exposures are towards debtors (usually medium corporate), with ratings well above the ones of the sellers of the credits 1.4 Strong sector and borrower diversification. Average duration of ca. 4Y. Exposures towards 38k customers, with an average ticket of €30k. There are remarketing agreements for all the repossessed assets which mitigate asset quality risk 0.1 Medium/long term lending towards chemists (Credifarma) 0.6 Lending towards Private equity consisting of ca. 50 exposures (average ticket of ca. €12mln) towards non-cyclical corporations. Strong track record, with no significant default in the last 10Y Total customer loans 5.2 Total customer loans of Commercial & Corporate Banking * Source: management accounting data 8 2 Focus on 2Q 20 results 2Q 20 results - Significant improvement in CET1 2Q 20 net income of €10.3mln : ~ -€21mln (pre tax) provisions/write offs due to the Covid 19 in 2Q 20. Further direct and indirect impacts of Covid-19 mainly due the slowdown in judicial and extrajudicial NPL workouts ~ -€7mln (pre tax) provisions to solidarity fund for voluntary exits ~ +€11mln (pre-tax) reversal of PPA ex-IB (~ +€9mln in 1Q 20)

CET1 at 11.58% (+0.46% QoQ) calculated excluding 2019 dividends suspended in accordance with the Bank of

Italy's recommendations and prudently excluding 1H 20 net income

In 2Q 20, purchase of €0.6bn GBV of Npl which will provide a solid contribution to the Bank's profitability next year

in July, cash recovery came in at ~ €25mln, well above the monthly average of 2Q of ~ €17mln

in July, cash recovery came in at €25mln, well above the monthly average of 2Q of €17mln In 2Q 20, Banca Ifis completed the acquisition of the 70.77% stake in Farbanca , which will be integrated with Credifarma, creating the leading player in financial services for pharmacies 10 Quarterly and half year results (€ mln) 1Q 20 2Q 20 1H 19 1H 20 Net interest income 91.4 78.3 233.6 169.7 Net commission income 21.1 18.7 46.5 39.8 Trading and other revenues (6.6) 2 9.9 3 (0.9) 3.3 Net banking income 1 106.0 106.8 279.2 212.8 Loan loss provisions (LLP) (18.5) (14.8) (35.0) (33.3) Net banking income - LLP 87.4 92.0 244.2 179.5 Personnel expenses (32.0) (28.7) (64.2) (60.7) Other administrative expenses (40.5) (41.5) (114.4) (82.1) Other net income/expenses (0.9) (11.8) 4 39.3 (12.7) Operating costs (73.5) (82.0) (139.3) (155.5) Gains (Losses) on disposal of investments 24.2 5 - (0.4) 24.2 Pre tax profit 38.1 10.1 104.5 48.2 6 Taxes (11.7) 0.3 (36.2) (11.3) Net income 26.4 10.3 68.3 36.8 Customer loans 7,601 8,034 7,344 8,034 - of which Npl Business 1,271 1,307 1,174 1,307 Total assets 10,493 11,252 9,888 11,252 Total funding 8,468 9,171 7,953 9,171 - of which customer deposits 4,894 4,864 5,069 4,864 - of which TLTRO 791 2,000 694 2,000 Shareholders Equity 1,542 1,497 1,472 1,497 Net banking income impacted by the slowdown in judicial and extrajudicial Npl workout and lower volumes/net banking income in Commercial & Corporate Banking. 2Q 20 results include €11mln lower net banking income to prudently reflect longer timeframe/slightly lower cash recovery in the Npl portfolio ~€7mln of write offs mainly on ex Interbanca funds ~Includes trading gains mainly on Government bonds 4 ~€7mln provisions to solidarity fund for voluntary exits and ~ 4.3mln in other administrative expenses mainly due to provisions to a single position on a financial guarantee of former Interbanca Capital gain due to the disposal of real estate in Milan Due to tax benefits (ACE/accelerated depreciation) 11 In these financial statements, net impairment losses/reversals on receivables of the Npl Segment were entirely reclassified to interest receivable and similar income as they represent an integral part of return on investment Illustrative impact due to Covid-19 in 1H 20* Provisions/write offs due to Covid19: -€36mln (pre tax) Provisions/write offs due to Covid-19 (€ mln) 1H20 1• Lower net baking income to prudently reflect longer recovery timeframe and slightly lower cash recovery in 2020 in Npl 1 Lower net baking income to NPL portfolio -11 portfolio 2 Fund write offs (mainly NPL ex Interbanca) -7 2• Fund write offs, mainly Npl funds of former Interbanca • Loan loss provision of €11mln due to a single position of ex- 3 Loan loss provisions (LLP) on a single ex-Interbanca position -11 3 Interbanca 4 Provisions to a single position on a financial guarantee of ex- -6 4• Provisions booked in operating costs due to a single position Interbanca of ex-Interbanca (same position as point 3) Total provisions/write offs due to Covid-19 -36 Covid19 impact including provisions/write offs and other direct and indirect effects: ca. -€50mln (pre tax) In addition to €36mln provisions/write offs, there are other direct and indirect impacts of Covid-19 mainly due to the slowdown in judicial and extrajudicial Npl workouts driven by the lockdown and the court shut down

Covid-19 mainly due to the slowdown in judicial and extrajudicial Npl workouts driven by the lockdown and the court shut down Including the other direct and indirect effects of Covid-19, the preliminary estimate of Covid19's impact in 1H 20 is ca. - €50mln (pre tax) *Source: management accounting data 12 2 Focus on 2Q 20 results 2Q 20 results - Significant improvement in CET1 2Q 20 net income of €10.3mln : ~ -€21mln (pre tax) provisions/write offs due to the Covid 19 in 2Q 20. Further direct and indirect impacts of Covid-19 mainly due the slowdown in judicial and extrajudicial NPL workouts ~ -€7mln (pre tax) provisions to solidarity fund for voluntary exits ~ +€11mln (pre-tax) reversal of PPA ex-IB (~ +€9mln in 1Q 20)

Government bonds at amortized costs o Non Core: includes €0.3bn of performing loans mainly ex Interbanca, €0.1bn retail mortgages and €0.2bn of Npl (former Interbanca + Banca IFIS) (1) RWA Credit risk only. It excludes RWA from operating, market risks and CVA (€1bn); (2) RWA (Credit risk only) x CET1 2Q20. 13 * Source: management accounting data Seasonality1Q 20 r sults* Source:in Npl and PPA and effect of Covid-19 management accounting data Net interest income in Npls* 66 73 2020 was 53 54 54 impacted by 43 40 court shutdown 27 IQ IIQ IIIQ IVQ IQ IIQ IIIQ IVQ IQ IIQ 2018 2019 2020 Reversal of PPA ex-IB(pre-tax)* 31 22 22 17 17 21 23 11 10 9 IQ IIQ IIIQ IVQ IQ IIQ IIIQ IVQ IQ IIQ 2018 2019 2020 *Source: management accounting data 2Q 20 pre tax reversal PPA at €11mln Variability due to reversal of PPA depending on the prepayment / disposal of ex- Interbanca's loans Capital gains from Npl disposal 2Q 20 gains 10 8 8 at €1mln 6 Variability on 1 1 1 the disposal of Npls already - - worked out by IQ IIQ IIIQ IVQ IQ IIQ IIIQ IVQ IQ IIQ 2018 2019 2020 Ifis Npl to specialized operators 14 Capital structure B IFIS 14.59% 15.45% scope* La 11.12% 0.49% 0.11% 0.08% -0.22% 11.58% Scogliera scope* RWA Realization Other Lower Decrease of DTAs valuation minorities SREP** reserves due to RWA 8.12% decrease 1Q 20 CET1 2Q 20 CET1 Data in €bn Banca Ifis Group Scope 1Q 20 2Q 20 RWA 8.9 8.5 CET1 1.3 1.3 Total Capital 1.7 1.7 Total Capital % 19.07% 20.15% La Scogliera Group scope 1Q 20 2Q 20 RWA 8.9 8.6 CET1 1.0 1.0 Total Capital 1.3 1.3 Total Capital % 14.80% 15.33% Excess CET1 not inc. in La Scogliera 0.3 0.3 CET1 +0.46% QoQ mainly due to RWA decrease driven by new SME supporting factor (+0.29%) and lower commercial activity

CET1 of 11.58% and other capital ratios calculated o Excluding 2019 dividends suspended in accordance with the Bank of Italy's recommendations Prudentially excluding 1H 20 net income Capital generation in future quarters Progressive use of DTAs against future profits (~€80mln as at 30 Jun 20) currently fully deducted from CET1 (~96bps)

Ordinary winding down of former Interbanca customer loans (€0.3bn as at 30 Jun 20) *The application of the 2013/36/EU (CRD IV) Directive and EU Regulation 575/2013 (CRR) envisages that only 50.8% of the excess capital of Banca Ifis Group Scope is included in the CET1 of La Scogliera Group Scope. Excess Capital of €0.3bn is not included in CET1 of La Scogliera Group Scope. ** SREP received by the Bank of Italy to be applied in 2019 and to be applied also for 2020 15 Appendices 3 3.1 Segment results Factoring* Turnover - €bn 3.4 3.5 3.2 2.6 1Q 19 2Q 19 1Q 20 2Q 20 Net customer loans - €mln 3,211 3,207 2,974 2,862 Data in €mln 1Q 19 2Q 19 1Q 20 2Q 20 Net banking income 39 42 38 35 Net banking income / 4.9% 5.2% 4.9% 4.6% average customer loans Loan loss provisions (7) (12) (5) (1) Factoring net loans -3.7% QoQ and -10.8% YoY due to commercial activity slowdown driven by Covid-19 outbreak o Stripping out 2 positions whose businesses were temporarily stopped due to Covid-19, the factoring net loans would be down 6.4% YoY Ca. 50% of Banca Ifis's clients were open in lockdown as operating in critical sectors as defined by Law

Factoring loans of €2.9bn included €0.8bn exposure to the Public Administration

Net banking income / average customer loans at 4.6%

Loan loss provisions in 1Q 19 and 2Q 19 included write offs on a few large positions towards construction companies * Data based on management accounting 18 Leasing* New business - €mln 165 165 111 86 23 23 64 50 26 15 25 78 93 24 60 47 1Q 19 2Q 19 1Q 20 2Q 20 Autolease Equipment Technology Net customer loans - €mln 1,412 1,430 1,404 1,397 Data in €mln 1Q 19 2Q 19 1Q 20 2Q 20 Net banking income 13 14 12 13 Net banking income / 3.8% 3.9% 3.3% 3.7% average customer loans Loan loss provisions (2) (3) (4) (4) New leasing -48% YoY due to commercial activity slowdown driven by Covid-19 outbreak

(-0.5% QoQ) due to lower volumes

(-0.5% QoQ) due to lower volumes The impact of Covid-19 on loan loss provisions is mitigated by strong sector and borrower diversification (ca. 38k customers, average ticket of ca. €30k) and by the remarketing agreements for repossessed assets

Covid-19 on loan loss provisions is mitigated by strong sector and borrower diversification (ca. 38k customers, average ticket of ca. €30k) and by the remarketing agreements for repossessed assets Moratorium envisaged by Italian banking association and by Decree 18/2020 (Decreto Cura Italia):

~17k** total moratoriums approved, on ~ €486mln** outstanding loans and ~ €83mln** instalments postponed The vast majority is according to Decreto Cura Italia

*Data based on management accounting 19 ** Data as at 29 July 2020 Npl Business*: portfolio evolution Npl portfolio evolution NBV** 1,269 1,305 €mln GBV €bn 17.8 +0.6 -0.2 18.2 Key numbers* 1.9mln tickets, #1.3mln borrowers

(mainly consumer and banking NPLs) which will provide a solid contribution to the Bank's profitability next year

, within a market that offers attractive income opportunities

, within a market that offers attractive income opportunities The Bank is currently participating in 15 sales processes for a total of ca. €1.9bn GBV NPLs disposed in 2Q: €0.2bn GBV NPLs disposed in 2Q20: €0.2bn GBV (disposal price €2mln, capital gain €1.2mln) *Source: management accounting data; **Does not include customer loans (invoices to be issued) related to Ifis Npl Servicing third parties servicing activities 20 Npl Business*: ERC ERC: €2.6bn 1.1 2.6 1.5 2.5 ERC breakdown Data in €mln GBV NBV ERC Waiting for workout - At cost 1.7 0.1 0.2 Extrajudicial positions 10.3 0.4 0.6 Judicial positions 6.3 0.9 1.7 Total 18.2 1.3 2.6 * Source: management accounting, risk management data ERC assumptions ERC based proprietary statistical models built using internal historical data series and homogeneous clusters of borrowers

o Type of borrower, location, age, amount due, employment status

o Time frame of recovery o Probability of decay

Type of borrower, location, age, amount due, employment status Time frame of recovery Probability of decay ERC represents Banca Ifis's expectation in terms of gross cash recovery. Internal and external costs of positions in non- judicial payment plans (GBV of €0.4bn in 2Q 20), court injunctions ["precetto"] issued and order of assignments (GBV of €1.3bn in 2Q 20) have already been expensed in P&L

€1.2bn cash recovery (including proceeds from disposals) in 2014 - 2Q20 21 Npl Business*: GBV and cash recovery Judicial recovery Non judicial recovery - Voluntary plans Judicial recovery (€ mln) GBV % Freezed** 2,627 42% Court injunctions ["precetto"] and foreclosures 595 9% Order of assignments 672 11% Secured and Corporate 2,384 38% Total 6,278 100% Ongoing processing Towards ODA or secured and corporate / future cash flows GBV, data in €mln 271 276 283 317 325 328 335 340 352 371 380 403 413 407 Non-judicial payment plans Judicial recovery - Diversification into secured GBV, data in €mln 2384 1886 1911 1965 1975 Strong growth to Former FBS drive future cash flows +434mln 238 238 376 508 505 606 689 1167 609 612 638 640 672 48 317 388 462 476 536 561 185 233 269 1Q17 2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 ODA Secured and Corporate In 2Q 20, cash Actual vs. cash repayments collections were impacted by court shutdown mainly in Judicial + non judicial recovery, data in €mln corporate and secured Cash repayments > internal model estimates jan 18 feb-18mar-18apr-18 may 18 jun 18 jul 18 aug 18 sep 18 oct 18 nov-18dec-18jan-19feb-19 mar-19apr-19may-19jun-19jul-19aug-19sep-19 oct 19 nov-19dec-19jan-20feb-20mar-20apr-20may-20jun-20 Actual cash repayments Expected cash repayments *Source: management accounting data; **Other Judicial positions 22 Npl Business*: cash recovery and P&L contribution P&L Contribution In 2Q 20, the new issues of court injunctions ("precetto"), foreclosures ("pignoramento") and order of assignments were temporarily stopped due to court shut down. During lockdown, judicial Npls did not increase in value, providing no P&L contribution Cash collection In 2Q 20, cash collections were impacted by court shutdown mainly in corporate and secured Data in € mln (excluding 1Q 18 2Q 18 3Q 18 4Q 18 1Q 19 2Q 19 3Q 19 4Q 19 1Q 20 2Q 20 2017 2018 2019 disposals) YE YE YE Cash collection 40 41 45 55 57 67 59 76 65 52 128 181 258 Contribution to P&L** 67 56 46 69 66 60 44 78 50 34 162 238 248 Cash collection / contribution to 60% 73% 98% 79% 87% 112% 132% 97% 132% 153% 79% 76% 104% P&L *Source: management accounting data It includes only interest income, excludes cost of funding and some minor items (i.e. net commission income and the gains on sales of receivables) 23 Npl Business*: stock by recovery phase GBV 2Q20 Average Cash Cluster % total Description time Accounting valuation €mln proceeds frame** Waiting for workout - 1,709 9% Recently acquired, under analysis to select the Positions best recovery strategy, to be assigned either to 6 months Acquisition cost at cost extrajudicial or to judicial recovery Extrajudicial positions 10,257 56% Managed by internal and external call centres and -Ongoing attempt at recovery 9,850 54% recovery networks. The purpose is the NA Statistical model (collective valuation) No transformation into voluntary payment plans (or into judicial recovery if conditions arises) 407 2% Sustainable cash yields agreed with debtors Increase in value (P&L), with valuation based - Non-judicial payment plans 5 years on agreed plan, net of historical delinquency Yes through call centres and collection agents rate, discounted at the IRR used for acquisition Judicial positions 6,278 34% - Freezed*** 14% Judicial process has started; but the court 6-12 months Acquisition cost No 2,627 injunction ["precetto"] has not been issued - Court injunctions #1 increase in value at court injunction ["precetto"] issued and 595 3% Court injunction ["precetto"] already issued; legal 8-12 months ["precetto"] and #2 increase in value at No foreclosures actions continue to get the order of assignment foreclosure ["Pignoramento"]. Part of the legal ("pignoramento") costs are expensed in P&L 4% Enforcement order already issued. The cash #3 increase in value. The remaining legal - Order of assignments 672 repayment plan is decided by the court and starts 2-4 months Yes afterwards costs are expensed in P&L - Secured and Corporate 13% Ongoing execution of real estate collaterals 4 years Analytical valuation (expected time frame and Yes 2,384 amount to be recovered) Total 18,244 100% *Source: management accounting.** Data before Covid-19. ***Other Judicial positions 24 Npl Business*: GBV and NBV evolution GBV - €mln 1Q 18 2Q 18 3Q 18 4Q 18 1Q 19 2Q 19 3Q 19 4Q 19 1Q 20 2Q 20 Waiting for workout - Positions at cost 2,298 2,014 1,840 3,472 2,864 1,598 1,783 1,794 1,440 1,709 Extrajudicial positions 8,050 8,145 9,667 8,956 9,745 9,862 9,574 10,378 10,619 10,257 - Ongoing attempt at recovery 7,725 7,817 9,332 8,617 9,393 9,491 9,194 9,975 10,206 9,850 - Non-judicial payment plans 325 328 335 340 352 371 380 403 413 407 Judicial positions 2,664 2,738 3,170 3,327 4,015 4,913 5,226 5,669 5,720 6,278 - Freezed** 1,515 1,435 1,712 1,692 1,822 1,931 2,192 2,521 2,533 2,627 - Court injunctions ["precetto"] issued and 253 336 376 411 464 487 511 543 571 595 foreclosures - Order of assignments 388 462 476 536 561 609 612 639 640 672 - Secured and Corporate 508 505 606 689 1,167 1,886 1,911 1,965 1,975 2,384 Total 13,011 12,897 14,676 15,756 16,624 16,373 16,583 17,841 17,779 18,244 NBV - €mln 1Q 18 2Q 18 3Q 18 4Q 18 1Q 19 2Q 19 3Q 19 4Q 19 1Q 20 2Q 20 *** Waiting for workout - Positions at cost 61 57 96 225 174 148 160 109 65 96 Extrajudicial positions 287 285 302 291 306 313 308 356 364 355 - Ongoing attempt at recovery 160 154 167 153 162 164 154 190 193 184 - Non-judicial payment plans 127 131 135 138 144 149 154 166 171 171 Judicial positions 484 509 547 577 643 711 720 813 840 854 - Freezed** 222 194 203 188 205 207 215 274 298 304 - Court injunctions ["precetto"] issued and 52 80 94 107 118 118 118 128 120 132 foreclosures - Order of assignments 148 174 183 209 227 244 245 259 270 265 - Secured and Corporate 62 61 67 73 94 142 142 152 152 153 Total 832 851 945 1,093 1,123 1,172 1,188 1,278 1,269 1,305 *Source: management accounting. **Other Judicial positions ***Does not include customer loans (invoices to be issued) related to Ifis NPL Servicing third parties servicing activities 25 Npl Business*: P&L and cash evolution P&L - €mln 1Q 18 2Q 18 3Q 18 4Q 18 1Q 19 2Q 19 3Q 19 4Q 19 1Q 20 2Q 20 Waiting for workout - Positions at cost Extrajudicial positions 21 13 13 17 19 19 19 20 17 10 - Ongoing attempt at recovery 2 (3) (3) (4) (3) (2) (1) 4 (4) (3) - Non-judicial payment plans 19 16 16 21 22 21 20 17 21 13 Judicial positions 46 43 33 53 46 42 26 58 33 24 - Freezed** 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - Court injunctions and foreclosures + Order 44 41 26 42 37 28 18 40 26 24 of assignments - Secured and Corporate 3 2 7 11 9 14 7 18 6 0 Total 67 56 46 69 66 60 44 78 50 34 Cash - €mln 1Q 18 2Q 18 3Q 18 4Q 18 1Q 19 2Q 19 3Q 19 4Q 19 1Q 20 2Q 20 Waiting for workout - Positions at cost Extrajudicial positions 21 21 22 26 27 32 27 38 30 23 - Ongoing attempt at recovery 4 4 3 3 4 6 4 10 4 3 - Non-judicial payment plans 17 17 19 23 23 26 23 28 26 20 Judicial positions 19 20 23 29 30 35 32 38 35 29 - Freezed** 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - Court injunctions and foreclosures + Order 15 17 19 22 24 25 25 27 29 23 of assignments - Secured and Corporate 4 3 4 7 6 11 7 11 7 5 Total 40 41 45 55 57 67 59 76 65 52 *Source: management accounting. **Other Judicial positions 26 Npl Business*: portfolio diversification Breakdown of GBV by type Other 2% Banking 53% Consumer 45% Breakdown of GBV by ticket size 5k 11% > 100k 26% from 5k to 20k 30% from 20k to 100k 33% Breakdown of GBV by borrower age 18-39 13% >60 31% 40-49 27% 50-59 29% Breakdown of GBV by region North 32.1% Center South & Island 36.5% 24.4% Other and abroad 7.0% *Source: management accounting, risk management data 27 (i.e. data refer only to property portfolio) 3.2 Consolidated financial data Customer loans Customer loans (€ mln) 7,6517,601 9461,073 747 879 1,448 1,404 5,4255,256 3,2292,974 1,2801,271 8,034 • In 2Q 20 customer loans in G&S increased by ca. €0.5bn due to the purchase of short term Government 1,562 bonds booked at amortized cost 906 • In 2Q 20, Commercial and Corporate banking loans were down 1.7% QoQ due to the slowdown in 1,397 commercial activity driven by Covid-19 outbreak. 5,165 However, the decrease is mainly driven by a few clients which businesses were temporarily stopped due to Covid-19 2,862 1,307 4Q 19 1Q 20 2Q 20 Npl Factoring Leasing Corp. Banking & Lending Non Core & G&S Commercial and Corporate banking 29 Funding Funding (€mln) 8,463 167 792 1,150 1,068 5,286 8,468 223 791 1,085 1,474 4,894 9,171 271 2,000 933 1,104 4,864 Retail deposit base proved to be resilient. Ongoing diversification into German deposits. Lengthened the duration of Rendimax deposits: more than 80% of total term deposits with duration >2Y

Reached the target of 50% balance between retail customer deposits vs wholesale funding

Banca Ifis has €2bn TLTRO (of which €1.9bn expiring in June 2023) out of a maximum capacity of €2.5bn (80% of maximum allowed)

The factoring securitization decreased reflecting lower factoring volumes

The bond decreased mainly due to the repayment of €0.3bn bond in May 2020 (replacement of €0.4bn already issued in February 2020) 4Q 19 1Q 20 2Q 20 Other • In July, Banca Ifis appointed Equita Sim as Customer deposits Bonds Factoring Securitization TLTRO specialist/liquidity provider for the quotation of the senior preferred bonds issued by the Bank on the secondary 4Q 19 1Q 20 2Q 20 LCR* >1,100% >1,900% >1,600% market NSFR* >100% >100% >100% • Significant decrease in average cost of funding to 1.15% in * Source: management accounting data 2Q 20 30 Proprietary portfolio* Strategy Long term «fundamental» view with opportunistic trading approach

Efficient management of excess cash (ECB deposits)

Use of enhancing and hedging strategies coupled with both risk and expected credit loss control

Low cumulative RWA level and ECB / funding eligibility 2Q 20 results In 2Q 20, the proprietary portfolio reported a net banking income of €6.6mln Type of asset - Data in €mln as at 30/6/20 Bonds Equity Securitization Total Government Financial Corporate Held to collect/amortized cost 899 62 7 45 1013 Held to collect and sell (FVOCI) 1078 25 1 42 1146 Total (HTC and HTC&S) 1977 87 8 42 45 2159 Held for trading 3 Total portfolio at market value 1977 87 8 42 45 2162 Percentage of total 91% 4% 0% 2% 2% 100% Average duration (HTC and HTC&S) - YEARS 2.4 4.1 2.7 NA 0.1 2.5 * Source: management accounting data 31 Asset quality - 2Q 20 Asset quality (€ mln) Commercial & Gross Coverage % Net Corporate Banking Bad loans 203 80% 40 UTPs 193 49% 98 Past dues 102 10% 92 Total NPEs 498 54% 230 Non core & G&S Gross Coverage % Net Bad loans 53 19% 43 UTPs 97 51% 48 Past dues 3 25% 3 Total NPEs 154 39% 93 Npl Business not included in this analysis

NPE ratios in Commercial & Corporate Banking reported a slight decrease QoQ, due to the increase in customer loans:

o Gross NPE: 9.1% (9.3% as at 31 Mar 2020)

o Net NPE: 4.5% (4.8% as at 31 Mar 2020)

Gross NPE: 9.1% (9.3% as at 31 Mar 2020) Net NPE: 4.5% (4.8% as at 31 Mar 2020) Gross NPEs in Commercial and Corporate Banking include ~€ 45 mln factoring technical past due mainly from the PA which does not represent a significant asset quality risk

mln factoring technical past due mainly from the PA which does not represent a significant asset quality risk NPEs in Non Core & G&S that arose from the acquisition of former Interbanca, in accordance with IFRS 9 are qualified as POCI ("purchased or originated credit-impaired") and are booked net of provisions 32 Consolidated operating costs Operating costs (€mln) 74,0 81,7 73,5 82,0 64,9 2Q 19 3Q 19 4Q 19 1Q 20 2Q 20 2Q 20 operating costs ~ +€8.5mln vs. 1Q 20, mainly driven by:

~ -3.4mln in cost of personnel due to lower expected variable compensations ~ +11.8mln in other operating costs mainly due to ~€7mln provisions to solidarity fund for voluntary exists and ~ 4.3mln on risk provisions due to a single position on a financial guarantee of former Interbanca

Personnel expenses (€mln) 32,7 31,5 34,3 32,0 28,7 2Q 19 3Q 19 4Q 19 1Q 20 2Q 20 1,793 1,759 1,753 1,750 1,745 Banca Ifis employees Other adm. expenses and other income / expenses (€mln) 47,4 53,3 42,5 41,5 32,2 2Q 19 3Q 19 4Q 19 1Q 20 2Q 20 33 3.3 La Scogliera: implications of CRD IV La Scogliera: implications of CRD IV The application of the 2013/36/EU (CRD IV) Directive and EU Regulation 575/2013 (CRR) envisages that 49.2% of the excess capital of the Banca Ifis Group Scope is not included in the CET1 of La Scogliera Group Scope. CET1 excess capital of €0.4bn is not included in La Scogliera Group Scope La Scogliera S.p.A. Consolidating Group entity 50.8%** Banca Ifis S.p.A. Data in €billion Data as at Banca Ifis Capital Minority stake Excess capital La Scogliera Excess Capital of 30 Jun 2020 Group Scope requirements* not included Group Scope La Scogliera CET1 1.3 0.7 49.2% 0.4 1.0 Total Capital 1.7 0.8 49.2% 0.4 1.3 CET1 % 15.5% 7.0% 49.2% 11.6% Total Capital % 20.1% 10.5% 49.2% 15.3% RWA 8.5 8.6 *Capital requirements at parent company level. At group level capital requirements are: CET1 8.12%, Total Capital 12.5% 35 **Net of Treasury shares 36 partially offset by DTL (~€33.9mln as of 30 June 2020) * Includes prudentially €5.9mln of DTAs related to Ifis Rental and Ifis Real Estate not included in the Banking Group as not a regulated entity DTAs Capital requirements: deduction from CET1 or weighted in RWA depending on certain thresholds. For Banca Ifis they would be weighted at 250% but they are 48.0 * Other non-convertible • DTAs generated due to negative valuation reserves and provisions for risks and charges • Capital requirements: 100% deduction from CET1 • No time limit to the use of fiscal losses against taxable income of subsequent years • 82.0 DTAs due to tax losses (non - convertible) • DTAs on losses carried forward (non-convertible) and DTAs on ACE (Allowance for Corporate Equity) deductions can be recovered in subsequent years only if there is positive taxable income Capital requirements: 100% weight on RWA • No time and amount limit in the utilization of converted DTA • • Their recovery is certain regardless of the presence of future taxable income and is defined by fiscal law (range ca. 5%-12% per annum, with full release by 2026) 218.4 Convertible DTAs Data in €/mln DTAs related to write downs of loans convertible into tax credits (under Law 214/2011) • La scogliera: Focus on DTA regulatory implications 3.4 Focus on PPA Focus on ex-Interbanca PPA* In 2016, following the acquisition of former Interbanca, Banca Ifis valued the performing and non performing loans of Interbanca by applying a market discount and a liquidity discount to reflect purchase price Net customer loans and PPA - €mln Performing: 64.9 455 PDs: 0.5 329 UTPs: 15.7 Bad loans: 32.0 The purchase price allocation (PPA) is written back with the progressive maturity or the disposal of Interbanca's loans

As at 30 Jun 20, the residual amount of pre-tax PPA was €113mln PPA reversal in P&L- €mln 229 1.014 835 135 113 562 380 342 2016 2017 2018 2019 2Q 20 Net customer loans PPA 1Q 18 2Q 18 3Q 18 4Q 18 1Q 19 2Q 19 3Q 19 4Q 19 1Q 20 2Q 20 Outstanding 2Q 20 22 22 17 31 17 21 10 23 9 11 113 FY 18: €92mln FY 19: €70mln. o/w: 1H 20: €20mln. o/w: 2Q 20 Outstanding, - €3mln Corp. Banking & Lending - €1mln Corp. Banking & Lending o/w: - €67mln Non core & G&S - €19mln Non core & G&S - €5mln Corp. Banking & Lending - €109mln Non core & G&S * Source: management accounting data 38 Disclaimer This Presentation may contain written and oral "forward-looking statements", which includes all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts and which are therefore inherently uncertain. All forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions, expectations, projections and provisional data concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Banca Ifis (the "Company"). There are a variety of factors that may cause actual results and performance to be materially different from the explicit or implicit contents of any forward-looking statements and thus such forward-looking statements are not a reliable indicator of future performance. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. The information and opinions contained in this Presentation are provided as at the date hereof and are subject to change without notice. Neither this Presentation nor any part of it nor the fact of its distribution may form the basis of, or be relied on or in connection with, any contract or investment decision.

"forward-looking statements", which includes all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts and which are therefore inherently uncertain. All forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions, expectations, projections and provisional data concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Banca Ifis (the "Company"). There are a variety of factors that may cause actual results and performance to be materially different from the explicit or implicit contents of any forward-looking statements and thus such forward-looking statements are not a reliable indicator of future performance. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. The information and opinions contained in this Presentation are provided as at the date hereof and are subject to change without notice. Neither this Presentation nor any part of it nor the fact of its distribution may form the basis of, or be relied on or in connection with, any contract or investment decision. The information, statements and opinions contained in this Presentation are for information purposes only and do not constitute a public offer under any applicable legislation or an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for securities or financial instruments or any advice or recommendation with respect to such securities or other financial instruments. None of the securities referred to herein have been, or will be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States or in Australia, Canada or Japan or any other jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be unlawful (the "Other Countries"), and there will be no public offer of any such securities in the United States. This Presentation does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States or the Other Countries.

Mariacristina Taormina, Manager charged with preparing the financial reports of Banca Ifis S.p.A., pursuant to the provisions of Art. 154 bis, paragraph 2 of Italian Legislative Decree no.58 dated 24 February 1998, declares that the accounting information included into this document corresponds to the related books and accounting records.

Neither the Company nor any member of Banca Ifis nor any of its or their respective representatives directors or employees accept any liability whatsoever in connection with this Presentation or any of its contents or in relation to any loss arising from its use or from any reliance placed upon it . 39 40 Attachments Original document

