Banca IFIS S p A : Presentations

1H 20 summary results and preliminary 2020 guidance
Focus on 2Q 20 results
Appendices
Segment results
Consolidated financial data
La Scogliera: implications of CRD IV
Focus on PPA
1H 20 summary results
and preliminary 2020
guidance
1H 20 summary results
•
1H 20 net income of €37mln, after 36mln (pre tax) provisions/write offs due to Covid 19
In addition to €36mln provisions/write offs, there are other direct and indirect impacts of Covid-19 mainly due to the slowdown in judicial and extrajudicial NPL workouts. Including a preliminary estimate of these other direct and indirect effects, the impact of Covid19's in 1H 20 is ca. -€50mln (pre tax)
•
•
•
CET1 at 11.58% (+0.62% since 31 Dec 2019) calculated excluding 2019 dividends suspended in accordance
with the Bank of Italy's recommendations and prudently excluding 1H 20 net income
Funding: retail deposit base proved to be resilient, started diversification into German deposits. Raised TLTRO to €2bn (80% of maximum allowed)
Purchase of €1.3bn NPL (in terms of GBV) as at 31 July 20 which will provide a solid contribution to the Bank's profitability next year
Preliminary 2020 guidance
The slowdown in commercial activity due to Covid-19 impacted all business units
Prudently, the Board of Directors suspended the economic and financial objectives included in the 2020- 22 Industrial Plan
The updated preliminary guidance for 2020 assume the progressive improvement of the macroeconomic environment. We will update the Industrial Plan as soon as the situation stabilizes
Banca Ifis's economic, equity and financial
position proved to be resilient
During one of the worst crisis of the last decades Banca Ifis expected a 2020 net income in the range of €50-65mln
(€ mln)
Min
Max
Net banking income
420
440
Loan loss provisions (LLP)
-100
-85
Net income
50
65
Main assumptions underlying the guidance
• Progressive improvement and stabilization of the macroeconomic environment, excluding further worsening of the macroeconomic context
• No macroeconomic shocks triggered by new lockdowns in US/Europe or Italy involving the whole country or some regions. Proactive and effective management of new Covid-19 infections. No further major shutdown in courts
• Continuous macroeconomic support of the Governments and Central Banks
• Recognition of Farbanca's badwill in P&L
Preliminary 2020 guidance: net banking income
• Progressive improvement of workout in Npl
Net banking income
Illustrative
o In 4Q 20, courts open for the entire quarter, after
having been hut down in March, April and May due to
106.0
106.8
lockdown and in August due to seasonality
o Cash collection in Npl portfolio estimates substantially
29.8
43.2
stable vs. 2019
• Net banking income in Commercial & Corporate Banking
slightly declining due to lower volumes and margins
62.7
77.1
o Factoring loans are expected to slightly decline in 3Q
20 and pick up in 4Q 20 as market environment
stabilizes
1Q 20
2Q 20
3Q 20
4Q 20
Commercial & Corporate
Npl
Banking, Non core & G&S
Preliminary 2020 guidance: loan loss provisions
Loan loss provisions(Commercial & Corporate Banking, Non core & G&S)• In 4Q 20, potential asset quality deterioration in commercial, corporate and non core
Illustrative
18.5
+1.5
14.8
+4.3
1Q 20
2Q 20
3Q 20
4Q 20
Commercial & Corporate Banking, Non core & G&S
Further provisions to a single position booked in risks and charges (operating costs)
o Expiring of the moratoriums envisaged by Italian banking association and by Decree 18/2020 (Decreto Cura Italia)
Asset quality impact will be company/sector specific
The Commercial & Corporate Banking portfolio is diversified in terms of borrower and sector
€0.8bn in the face of public administration, NHS and government entities
€0.2bn are loans guaranteed by MCC, €0.1bn factoring towards chemists, €0.6bn factoring for which the debtors are large corporations (revenues >€500mln)
o €1.4bn factoring towards ca. 7k SMEs and €1.4bn leasing towards ca. 38k clients. Banca Ifis has remarketing agreements for repossessed leasing
assets
Customer loans: Commercial & Corporate banking*
Banca Ifis's Commercial & Corporate banking portfolio includes €0.8bn towards PA; the remaining portfolio is well diversified in terms of sector, geography and size to face the potential impact of the current macroeconomic slowdown
(€ bn)
Lending to NHS/PA and large corporations
Factoring and other loans towards public administration
Loans 80% guaranteed by State (MCC)
Factoring towards chemists
Factoring towards large Italian Corporations (Revenue >€500mln)
Lending to SMEs
Factoring towards SMEs
Leasing towards SMEs
Lending towards chemists
Structured finance
2Q 20
Description
0.8 The asset quality risk is limited, while there are uncertainties on the the timeframe of payment
0.2 Loans to SMEs 80% guaranteed by MCC/State
0.1 Factoring towards chemists (Credifarma)
0.6 The debtors are the large/top Italian corporations (revenue > €500mln) with a sound competitive advantage. Average duration of ca. 3-6 months
1.4 Strong sector and borrower diversification. Average duration of ca. 3-6months. Exposures towards ca. 7.2k customers, with an average ticket of €200k. The exposures are towards debtors (usually medium corporate), with ratings well above the ones of the sellers of the credits
1.4Strong sector and borrower diversification. Average duration of ca. 4Y. Exposures towards 38k customers, with an average ticket of €30k. There are remarketing agreements for all the repossessed assets which mitigate asset quality risk
0.1 Medium/long term lending towards chemists (Credifarma)
0.6Lending towards Private equity consisting of ca. 50 exposures (average ticket of ca. €12mln) towards non-cyclical corporations. Strong track record, with no significant default in the last 10Y
Total customer loans
5.2
Total customer loans of Commercial & Corporate Banking
* Source: management accounting data
Focus on 2Q 20 results
2Q 20 results - Significant improvement in CET1
2Q 20 net income of €10.3mln:
~ -€21mln (pre tax) provisions/write offs due to the Covid 19 in 2Q 20. Further direct and indirect impacts of Covid-19 mainly due the slowdown in judicial and extrajudicial NPL workouts
~ -€7mln (pre tax) provisions to solidarity fund for voluntary exits
~ +€11mln (pre-tax) reversal of PPA ex-IB (~ +€9mln in 1Q 20)
CET1 at 11.58% (+0.46% QoQ) calculated excluding 2019 dividendssuspended in accordance with the Bank of
Italy's recommendations and prudently excluding 1H 20 net income
In 2Q 20, purchase of €0.6bn GBV of Npl which will provide a solid contribution to the Bank's profitability next year
Ongoing recovery in NPL business: in July, cash recovery came in at ~ €25mln, well above the monthly average of 2Q of ~€17mln
In 2Q 20, Banca Ifis completed the acquisition of the 70.77% stake in Farbanca, which will be integrated with Credifarma, creating the leading player in financial services for pharmacies
Quarterly and half year results
(€ mln)
1Q 20
2Q 20
1H 19
1H 20
Net interest income
91.4
78.3
233.6
169.7
Net commission income
21.1
18.7
46.5
39.8
Trading and other revenues
(6.6)
2
9.9
3
(0.9)
3.3
Net banking income 1
106.0
106.8
279.2
212.8
Loan loss provisions (LLP)
(18.5)
(14.8)
(35.0)
(33.3)
Net banking income - LLP
87.4
92.0
244.2
179.5
Personnel expenses
(32.0)
(28.7)
(64.2)
(60.7)
Other administrative expenses
(40.5)
(41.5)
(114.4)
(82.1)
Other net income/expenses
(0.9)
(11.8)
4
39.3
(12.7)
Operating costs
(73.5)
(82.0)
(139.3)
(155.5)
Gains (Losses) on disposal of investments
24.2
5
-
(0.4)
24.2
Pre tax profit
38.1
10.1
104.5
48.2
6
Taxes
(11.7)
0.3
(36.2)
(11.3)
Net income
26.4
10.3
68.3
36.8
Customer loans
7,601
8,034
7,344
8,034
- of which Npl Business
1,271
1,307
1,174
1,307
Total assets
10,493
11,252
9,888
11,252
Total funding
8,468
9,171
7,953
9,171
- of which customer deposits
4,894
4,864
5,069
4,864
- of which TLTRO
791
2,000
694
2,000
Shareholders Equity
1,542
1,497
1,472
1,497
Net banking income impacted by the slowdown in judicial and extrajudicial Npl workout and lower volumes/net banking income in Commercial & Corporate Banking. 2Q 20 results include€11mln lower net banking income to prudently reflect longer timeframe/slightly lower cash recovery in the Npl portfolio
~€7mln of write offs mainly on ex Interbanca funds
~Includes trading gains mainly on Government bonds
~€7mln provisions to solidarity fund for voluntary exits and ~ 4.3mln in other administrative expenses mainly due to provisions to a single position on a financial guarantee of former Interbanca
Capital gain due to the disposal of real estate in Milan
Due to tax benefits (ACE/accelerated depreciation)
In these financial statements, net impairment losses/reversals on receivables of the Npl Segment were entirely reclassified to interest receivable and similar income as they represent an integral part of return on investment
Illustrative impact due to Covid-19 in 1H 20*
Provisions/write offs due to Covid19: -€36mln (pre tax)
Provisions/write offs due to Covid-19 (€ mln)
1H20
1•
Lower net baking income to prudently reflect longer recovery
timeframe and slightly lower cash recovery in 2020 in Npl
1
Lower net baking income to NPL portfolio
-11
portfolio
2 Fund write offs (mainly NPL ex Interbanca)
-7
2•
Fund write offs, mainly Npl funds of former Interbanca
•
Loan loss provision of €11mln due to a single position of ex-
3
Loan loss provisions (LLP) on a single ex-Interbanca position
-11
3
Interbanca
4
Provisions to a single position on a financial guarantee of ex-
-6
4•
Provisions booked in operating costs due to a single position
Interbanca
of ex-Interbanca (same position as point 3)
Total provisions/write offs due to Covid-19
-36
Covid19 impact including provisions/write offs and other direct and indirect effects: ca. -€50mln (pre tax)
In addition to €36mln provisions/write offs, there are other direct and indirect impacts of Covid-19 mainly due to the slowdown in judicial and extrajudicial Npl workouts driven by the lockdown and the court shut down
Including the other direct and indirect effects of Covid-19, the preliminary estimate of Covid19's impact in 1H 20 is ca. - €50mln (pre tax)
*Source: management accounting data
2Q 20 Results: P&L break-down by business unit*
Commercial & Corporate
banking
Data in € mln
Npl
Factoring
Leasing
Corp. Banking
Non core
Consolidated
& Lending
& G&S
Net interest income
27
22
10
5
15
78
Net commission income
1
13
3
1
0
19
Trading & other revenues
1
0
0
(1)
10
2
10
Net banking income
30
1
35
13
5
25
107
-Of which PPA
-
-
-
-
10
11
Loan loss provisions
-
(1)
(4)
(3)
(6)
(15)
Operating costs
(32)
(19)
(8)
(2)
(21)
3
(82)
Gains (Losses) on disposal
-
-
-
-
-
-
of investments
Net income
(1)
12
0
(1)
0
10
Net income (%)
(11)%
112%
2%
(6)%
3%
100%
Customer Loans
1,307
2,862
1,397
906
1,562
4
8,034
RWA 1
1,987
2,395
1,284
976
959
7,601
Allocated capital 2
230
277
149
113
111
880
1• Npl workout was impacted by the courts shut down
•2 Mainly trading gains on proprietary portfolio
•3 Includes €4.3mln provision booked in risk and charges (operating costs) due to a single position on a financial guarantee of former Interbanca
4• Breakdown of customer loans in Non Core & G&S
G&S: includes €0.9bn of Italian
Government bonds at amortized costs
o Non Core: includes €0.3bn of performing loans mainly ex Interbanca, €0.1bn retail mortgages and €0.2bn of Npl (former Interbanca + Banca IFIS)
(1) RWA Credit risk only. It excludes RWA from operating, market risks and CVA (€1bn); (2) RWA (Credit risk only) x CET1 2Q20.
* Source: management accounting data
1Q 20 results* Source: management accounting data
management accounting data
Net interest income in Npls*
66
73
2020 was
53
54
54
impacted by
43
40
court shutdown
27
IQ
IIQ
IIIQ
IVQ
IQ
IIQ
IIIQ
IVQ
IQ
IIQ
2018
2019
2020
Reversal of PPA ex-IB(pre-tax)*
31
22
22
17
17
21
23
11
10
9
IQ
IIQ
IIIQ
IVQ
IQ
IIQ
IIIQ
IVQ
IQ
IIQ
2018
2019
2020
*Source: management accounting data
2Q 20 pre tax reversal PPA at €11mln
Variability due to reversal of PPA depending on the prepayment / disposal of ex- Interbanca's loans
Capital gains from Npl disposal
2Q 20 gains
10
8
8
at €1mln
6
Variability on
1
1
1
the disposal of
Npls already
-
-
worked out by
IQ
IIQ IIIQ IVQ
IQ
IIQ IIIQ
IVQ
IQ IIQ
2018
2019
2020
Ifis Npl to
specialized
operators
Capital structure
B IFIS
14.59%
15.45%
scope*
La
11.12%
0.49%
0.11%
0.08%
-0.22%
11.58%
Scogliera
scope*
RWA
Realization
Other
Lower
Decrease
of DTAs
valuation
minorities
SREP**
reserves
due to
RWA
8.12%
decrease
1Q 20 CET1
2Q 20 CET1
Data in €bn
Banca Ifis Group Scope
1Q 20
2Q 20
RWA
8.9
8.5
CET1
1.3
1.3
Total Capital
1.7
1.7
Total Capital %
19.07%
20.15%
La Scogliera Group scope
1Q 20
2Q 20
RWA
8.9
8.6
CET1
1.0
1.0
Total Capital
1.3
1.3
Total Capital %
14.80%
15.33%
Excess CET1 not inc. in La Scogliera
0.3
0.3
CET1 +0.46% QoQ mainly due to RWA decrease driven by new SME supporting factor (+0.29%) and lower commercial activity
CET1 of 11.58% and other capital ratios calculated
o Excluding 2019 dividends suspended in accordance with the Bank of Italy's recommendations
Prudentially excluding 1H 20 net income
Capital generation in future quarters
Progressive use of DTAs against future profits (~€80mln as at 30 Jun 20) currently fully deducted from CET1 (~96bps)
Ordinary winding down of former Interbanca customer loans (€0.3bn as at 30 Jun 20)
*The application of the 2013/36/EU (CRD IV) Directive and EU Regulation 575/2013 (CRR) envisages that only 50.8% of the excess capital of Banca Ifis Group Scope is included in the CET1 of La Scogliera Group Scope. Excess Capital of €0.3bn is not included in CET1 of La Scogliera Group Scope. ** SREP received by the Bank of Italy to be applied in 2019 and to be applied also for 2020
Appendices
3.1 Segment results
Factoring*
Turnover - €bn
3.4
3.5
3.2
2.6
1Q 19
2Q 19
1Q 20
2Q 20
Net customer loans - €mln
3,211
3,207
2,974
2,862
Data in €mln
1Q 19
2Q 19
1Q 20
2Q 20
Net banking income
39
42
38
35
Net banking income /
4.9%
5.2%
4.9%
4.6%
average customer loans
Loan loss provisions
(7)
(12)
(5)
(1)
Factoring net loans -3.7% QoQ and -10.8% YoY due to commercial activity slowdown driven by Covid-19 outbreak
o Stripping out 2 positions whose businesses were temporarily stopped due to Covid-19, the factoring net loans would be down 6.4% YoY
Ca. 50% of Banca Ifis's clients were open in lockdown as operating in critical sectors as defined by Law
Factoring loans of €2.9bn included €0.8bn exposure to the Public Administration
Net banking income / average customer loans at 4.6%
Loan loss provisions in 1Q 19 and 2Q 19 included write offs on a few large positions towards construction companies
* Data based on management accounting
Leasing*
New business - €mln
165
165
111
86
23
23
64
50
26
15
25
78
93
24
60
47
1Q 19
2Q 19
1Q 20
2Q 20
Autolease
Equipment
Technology
Net customer loans - €mln
1,412
1,430
1,404
1,397
Data in €mln
1Q 19
2Q 19
1Q 20
2Q 20
Net banking income
13
14
12
13
Net banking income /
3.8%
3.9%
3.3%
3.7%
average customer loans
Loan loss provisions
(2)
(3)
(4)
(4)
New leasing -48% YoY due to commercial activity slowdown driven by Covid-19 outbreak
In 2Q 20, customer loans amounted to €1,397mln (-0.5% QoQ) due to lower volumes
The impact of Covid-19 on loan loss provisions is mitigated by strong sector and borrower diversification (ca. 38k customers, average ticket of ca. €30k) and by the remarketing agreements for repossessed assets
Moratorium envisaged by Italian banking association and by Decree 18/2020 (Decreto Cura Italia):
~17k** total moratoriums approved, on ~ €486mln** outstanding loans and ~ €83mln** instalments postponed
The vast majority is according to Decreto Cura Italia
*Data based on management accounting
** Data as at 29 July 2020
Npl Business*: portfolio evolution
Npl portfolio evolution
NBV**
1,269
1,305
€mln
GBV €bn
17.8
+0.6
-0.2
18.2
Key numbers*
1.9mln tickets, #1.3mln borrowers
Extensive portfolio diversification by location, type and age of borrower
NPLs acquired in 2Q: €0.6bn GBV
In 2Q 20, Banca Ifis purchased €0.6bn (mainly consumer and banking NPLs) which will provide a solid contribution to the Bank's profitability next year
Since the beginning of the year, until the end of July, Banca Ifis has purchased 11 portfolios of NPLs for approximately €1.3bn, within a market that offers attractive income opportunities
The Bank is currently participating in 15 sales processes for a total of ca. €1.9bn GBV
NPLs disposed in 2Q: €0.2bn GBV
NPLs disposed in 2Q20: €0.2bn GBV (disposal price €2mln, capital gain €1.2mln)
*Source: management accounting data; **Does not include customer loans (invoices to be issued) related to Ifis Npl Servicing third parties servicing activities
Npl Business*: ERC
ERC: €2.6bn
1.1 2.6
1.5
2.5
ERC breakdown
Data in €mln
GBV
NBV
ERC
Waiting for workout - At cost
1.7
0.1
0.2
Extrajudicial positions
10.3
0.4
0.6
Judicial positions
6.3
0.9
1.7
Total
18.2
1.3
2.6
* Source: management accounting, risk management data
ERC assumptions
ERC based proprietary statistical models built using internal historical data series and homogeneous clusters of borrowers o Type of borrower, location, age, amount due, employment status o Time frame of recovery o Probability of decay
ERC represents Banca Ifis's expectation in terms of gross cash recovery. Internal and external costs of positions in non- judicial payment plans (GBV of €0.4bn in 2Q 20), court injunctions ["precetto"] issued and order of assignments (GBV of €1.3bn in 2Q 20) have already been expensed in P&L
€1.2bn cash recovery (including proceeds from disposals) in 2014 - 2Q20
Npl Business*: GBV and cash recovery
Judicial recovery
Non judicial recovery - Voluntary plans
Judicial recovery (€ mln)
GBV
%
Freezed**
2,627
42%
Court injunctions ["precetto"] and foreclosures
595
9%
Order of assignments
672
11%
Secured and Corporate
2,384
38%
Total
6,278
100%
Ongoing
processing
Towards ODA or secured and corporate / future cash flows
In 2Q 20, the new issues of court injunctions ("precetto"), foreclosures ("pignoramento") and order of assignments were temporarily stopped due to court shut down. During lockdown, judicial Npls did not increase in value, providing no P&L contribution
Cash collection
In 2Q 20, cash collections were impacted by court shutdown mainly in corporate and secured
Data in € mln (excluding
1Q 18
2Q 18
3Q 18
4Q 18
1Q 19
2Q 19
3Q 19
4Q 19
1Q 20
2Q 20
2017
2018
2019
disposals)
YE
YE
YE
Cash collection
40
41
45
55
57
67
59
76
65
52
128
181
258
Contribution to P&L**
67
56
46
69
66
60
44
78
50
34
162
238
248
Cash collection / contribution to
60%
73%
98%
79%
87%
112%
132%
97%
132%
153%
79%
76%
104%
P&L
*Source: management accounting data
It includes only interest income, excludes cost of funding and some minor items (i.e. net commission income and the gains on sales of receivables)
*Source: management accounting, risk management data
(i.e. data refer only to property portfolio)
3.2 Consolidated financial data
Customer loans
Customer loans (€ mln)
7,6517,601
9461,073
747
879
1,448
1,404
5,4255,256
3,2292,974
1,2801,271
8,034
•
In 2Q 20 customer loans in G&S increased by ca.
€0.5bn due to the purchase of short term Government
1,562
bonds booked at amortized cost
906
•
In 2Q 20, Commercial and Corporate banking loans
were down 1.7% QoQ due to the slowdown in
1,397
commercial activity driven by Covid-19 outbreak.
5,165
However, the decrease is mainly driven by a few
clients which businesses were temporarily stopped
due to Covid-19
2,862
1,307
4Q 19
1Q 20
2Q 20
Npl
Factoring
Leasing
Corp. Banking & Lending
Non Core & G&S
Commercial and Corporate banking
Funding
Funding (€mln)
8,463
167
792
1,150
1,068
5,286
8,468
223
791
1,085
1,474
4,894
9,171
271
2,000
933
1,104
4,864
Retail deposit base proved to be resilient. Ongoing diversification into German deposits. Lengthened the duration of Rendimax deposits: more than 80% of total term deposits with duration >2Y
Reached the target of 50% balance between retail customer deposits vs wholesale funding
Banca Ifis has €2bn TLTRO (of which €1.9bn expiring in June 2023) out of a maximum capacity of €2.5bn (80% of maximum allowed)
The factoring securitization decreased reflecting lower factoring volumes
The bond decreased mainly due to the repayment of €0.3bn
bond in May 2020 (replacement of €0.4bn already issued in
February 2020)
4Q 19
1Q 20
2Q 20
Other• In July, Banca Ifis appointed Equita Sim as
Customer deposits
Bonds
Factoring Securitization
TLTRO
specialist/liquidity provider for the quotation of the senior
preferred bonds issued by the Bank on the secondary
4Q 19
1Q 20
2Q 20
LCR*
>1,100%
>1,900%
>1,600%
market
NSFR*
>100%
>100%
>100%
• Significant decrease in average cost of funding to 1.15% in
* Source: management accounting data
2Q 20
Proprietary portfolio*
Strategy
Long term «fundamental» view with opportunistic trading approach
Efficient management of excess cash (ECB deposits)
Use of enhancing and hedging strategies coupled with both risk and expected credit loss control
Low cumulative RWA level and ECB / funding eligibility
2Q 20 results
In 2Q 20, the proprietary portfolio reported a net banking income of €6.6mln
Type of asset - Data in €mln as at 30/6/20
Bonds
Equity
Securitization
Total
Government
Financial
Corporate
Held to collect/amortized cost
899
62
7
45
1013
Held to collect and sell (FVOCI)
1078
25
1
42
1146
Total (HTC and HTC&S)
1977
87
8
42
45
2159
Held for trading
3
Total portfolio at market value
1977
87
8
42
45
2162
Percentage of total
91%
4%
0%
2%
2%
100%
Average duration (HTC and HTC&S) - YEARS
2.4
4.1
2.7
NA
0.1
2.5
* Source: management accounting data
Asset quality - 2Q 20
Asset quality (€ mln)
Commercial &
Gross Coverage %
Net
Corporate Banking
Bad loans
203
80%
40
UTPs
193
49%
98
Past dues
102
10%
92
Total NPEs
498
54%
230
Non core & G&S
Gross
Coverage %
Net
Bad loans
53
19%
43
UTPs
97
51%
48
Past dues
3
25%
3
Total NPEs
154
39%
93
Npl Business not included in this analysis
NPE ratios in Commercial & Corporate Banking reported a slight decrease QoQ, due to the increase in customer loans: o Gross NPE: 9.1% (9.3% as at 31 Mar 2020) o Net NPE: 4.5% (4.8% as at 31 Mar 2020)
Gross NPEs in Commercial and Corporate Banking include ~€45mln factoring technical past due mainly from the PA which does not represent a significant asset quality risk
NPEs in Non Core & G&S that arose from the acquisition of former Interbanca, in accordance with IFRS 9 are qualified as POCI ("purchased or originated credit-impaired") and are booked net of provisions
~ -3.4mln in cost of personnel due to lower expected variable compensations
~ +11.8mln in other operating costs mainly due to ~€7mln provisions to solidarity fund for voluntary exists and ~ 4.3mln on risk provisions due to a single position on a financial guarantee of former Interbanca
Personnel expenses (€mln)
32,7
31,5
34,3
32,0
28,7
2Q 19
3Q 19
4Q 19
1Q 20
2Q 20
1,793
1,759
1,753
1,750
1,745
Banca Ifis
employees
Other adm. expenses and other income / expenses (€mln)
47,4
53,3
42,5
41,5
32,2
2Q 19
3Q 19
4Q 19
1Q 20
2Q 20
3.3 La Scogliera: implications of CRD IV
La Scogliera: implications of CRD IV
The application of the 2013/36/EU (CRD IV) Directive and EU Regulation
575/2013 (CRR) envisages that 49.2% of the excess capital of the Banca Ifis Group Scope is not included in the CET1 of La Scogliera Group Scope. CET1 excess capital of €0.4bn is not included in La Scogliera Group Scope
La Scogliera S.p.A.
Consolidating Group entity
50.8%**
Banca Ifis S.p.A.
Data in €billion
Data as at
Banca Ifis
Capital
Minority stake
Excess capital
La Scogliera
Excess Capital
of
30 Jun 2020
Group Scope
requirements*
not included
Group Scope
La Scogliera
CET1
1.3
0.7
49.2%
0.4
1.0
Total Capital
1.7
0.8
49.2%
0.4
1.3
CET1 %
15.5%
7.0%
49.2%
11.6%
Total Capital %
20.1%
10.5%
49.2%
15.3%
RWA
8.5
8.6
*Capital requirements at parent company level. At group level capital requirements are: CET1 8.12%, Total Capital 12.5%
**Net of Treasury shares
partially offset by DTL (~€33.9mln as of 30 June 2020)
* Includes prudentially €5.9mln of DTAs related to Ifis Rental and Ifis Real Estate not included in the Banking Group as not a regulated entity
DTAs
Capital requirements: deduction from CET1 or weighted in RWA depending on certain thresholds. For Banca Ifis they would be weighted at 250% but they are
48.0*
Othernon-convertible
•DTAs generated due to negative valuation reserves and provisions for risks and charges
•
Capital requirements: 100% deduction from CET1
•
No time limit to the use of fiscal losses against taxable income of subsequent years
•
82.0
DTAs due to
tax losses (non - convertible)
•DTAs on losses carried forward(non-convertible)and DTAs on ACE (Allowance for Corporate Equity) deductions can be recovered in subsequent years only if there is positive taxable income
Capital requirements: 100% weight on RWA
•
No time and amount limit in the utilization of converted DTA
•
•Their recovery is certain regardless of the presence of future taxable income and is defined by fiscal law (range ca.5%-12%per annum, with full release by 2026)
218.4
Convertible DTAs
Data in €/mln
DTAs related to write downs of loans convertible into tax credits (under Law 214/2011)
•
La scogliera: Focus on DTA regulatory implications
3.4 Focus on PPA
Focus on ex-Interbanca PPA*
In 2016, following the acquisition of former Interbanca, Banca Ifis valued the performing and non performing loans of Interbanca by applying a market discount and a liquidity discount to reflect purchase price
Net customer loans and PPA - €mln
Performing: 64.9
455
PDs: 0.5
329
UTPs: 15.7
Bad loans: 32.0
The purchase price allocation (PPA) is written back with the progressive maturity or the disposal of Interbanca's loans
As at 30 Jun 20, the residual amount of pre-tax PPA was €113mln
PPA reversal in P&L- €mln
229
1.014
835
135
113
562
380
342
2016
2017
2018
2019
2Q 20
Net customer loans
PPA
1Q 18
2Q 18
3Q 18
4Q 18
1Q 19
2Q 19
3Q 19
4Q 19
1Q 20
2Q 20
Outstanding 2Q 20
22
22
17
31
17
21
10
23
9
11
113
FY 18: €92mln
FY 19: €70mln. o/w:
1H 20: €20mln. o/w:
2Q 20 Outstanding,
- €3mln Corp. Banking & Lending
- €1mln Corp. Banking & Lending
o/w:
- €67mln Non core & G&S
- €19mln Non core & G&S
- €5mln Corp. Banking
& Lending
- €109mln Non core &
G&S
* Source: management accounting data
Banca Ifis S.p.A. published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2020 09:32:16 UTC