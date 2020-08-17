Banca IFIS S p A : Presentations

Log in
1H 2020 results

6 August 2020

Index

  1. 1H 20 summary results and preliminary 2020 guidance
  2. Focus on 2Q 20 results
  3. Appendices
    1. Segment results
    2. Consolidated financial data
    3. La Scogliera: implications of CRD IV
    4. Focus on PPA

2

1

1H 20 summary results

and preliminary 2020

guidance

1H 20 summary results

1

1H 20 net income of €37mln, after 36mln (pre tax) provisions/write offs due to Covid 19

  1. In addition to €36mln provisions/write offs, there are other direct and indirect impacts of Covid-19 mainly due to the slowdown in judicial and extrajudicial NPL workouts. Including a preliminary estimate of these other direct and indirect effects, the impact of Covid19's in 1H 20 is ca. -€50mln (pre tax)

2

3

4

CET1 at 11.58% (+0.62% since 31 Dec 2019) calculated excluding 2019 dividends suspended in accordance

with the Bank of Italy's recommendations and prudently excluding 1H 20 net income

Funding: retail deposit base proved to be resilient, started diversification into German deposits. Raised TLTRO to €2bn (80% of maximum allowed)

Purchase of €1.3bn NPL (in terms of GBV) as at 31 July 20 which will provide a solid contribution to the Bank's profitability next year

4

Preliminary 2020 guidance

  • The slowdown in commercial activity due to Covid-19 impacted all business units
  • Prudently, the Board of Directors suspended the economic and financial objectives included in the 2020- 22 Industrial Plan
  • The updated preliminary guidance for 2020 assume the progressive improvement of the macroeconomic environment. We will update the Industrial Plan as soon as the situation stabilizes
  • Banca Ifis's economic, equity and financial

position proved to be resilient

  • During one of the worst crisis of the last decades Banca Ifis expected a 2020 net income in the range of €50-65mln

(€ mln)

Min

Max

Net banking income

420

440

Loan loss provisions (LLP)

-100

-85

Net income

50

65

Main assumptions underlying the guidance

Progressive improvement and stabilization of the macroeconomic environment, excluding further worsening of the macroeconomic context

No macroeconomic shocks triggered by new lockdowns in US/Europe or Italy involving the whole country or some regions. Proactive and effective management of new Covid-19 infections. No further major shutdown in courts

Continuous macroeconomic support of the Governments and Central Banks

Recognition of Farbanca's badwill in P&L

5

Preliminary 2020 guidance: net banking income

Progressive improvement of workout in Npl

Net banking income

Illustrative

o In 4Q 20, courts open for the entire quarter, after

having been hut down in March, April and May due to

106.0

106.8

lockdown and in August due to seasonality

o Cash collection in Npl portfolio estimates substantially

29.8

43.2

stable vs. 2019

Net banking income in Commercial & Corporate Banking

slightly declining due to lower volumes and margins

62.7

77.1

o Factoring loans are expected to slightly decline in 3Q

20 and pick up in 4Q 20 as market environment

stabilizes

1Q 20

2Q 20

3Q 20

4Q 20

Commercial & Corporate

Npl

Banking, Non core & G&S

6

Preliminary 2020 guidance: loan loss provisions

Loan loss provisions (Commercial & Corporate Banking, Non core & G&S) In 4Q 20, potential asset quality deterioration in commercial, corporate and non core

Illustrative

18.5

+1.5

14.8

+4.3

1Q 20

2Q 20

3Q 20

4Q 20

Commercial & Corporate Banking, Non core & G&S

Further provisions to a single position booked in risks and charges (operating costs)

o Expiring of the moratoriums envisaged by Italian banking association and by Decree 18/2020 (Decreto Cura Italia)

    1. Asset quality impact will be company/sector specific
  • The Commercial & Corporate Banking portfolio is diversified in terms of borrower and sector
    1. €0.8bn in the face of public administration, NHS and government entities
  1. €0.2bn are loans guaranteed by MCC, €0.1bn factoring towards chemists, €0.6bn factoring for which the debtors are large corporations (revenues >€500mln)

o €1.4bn factoring towards ca. 7k SMEs and €1.4bn leasing towards ca. 38k clients. Banca Ifis has remarketing agreements for repossessed leasing

assets

7

Customer loans: Commercial & Corporate banking*

Banca Ifis's Commercial & Corporate banking portfolio includes €0.8bn towards PA; the remaining portfolio is well diversified in terms of sector, geography and size to face the potential impact of the current macroeconomic slowdown

(€ bn)

Lending to NHS/PA and large corporations

Factoring and other loans towards public administration

Loans 80% guaranteed by State (MCC)

Factoring towards chemists

Factoring towards large Italian Corporations (Revenue >€500mln)

Lending to SMEs

Factoring towards SMEs

Leasing towards SMEs

Lending towards chemists

Structured finance

2Q 20

Description

0.8 The asset quality risk is limited, while there are uncertainties on the the timeframe of payment

0.2 Loans to SMEs 80% guaranteed by MCC/State

0.1 Factoring towards chemists (Credifarma)

0.6 The debtors are the large/top Italian corporations (revenue > €500mln) with a sound competitive advantage. Average duration of ca. 3-6 months

1.4 Strong sector and borrower diversification. Average duration of ca. 3-6months. Exposures towards ca. 7.2k customers, with an average ticket of €200k. The exposures are towards debtors (usually medium corporate), with ratings well above the ones of the sellers of the credits

1.4 Strong sector and borrower diversification. Average duration of ca. 4Y. Exposures towards 38k customers, with an average ticket of €30k. There are remarketing agreements for all the repossessed assets which mitigate asset quality risk

0.1 Medium/long term lending towards chemists (Credifarma)

0.6 Lending towards Private equity consisting of ca. 50 exposures (average ticket of ca. €12mln) towards non-cyclical corporations. Strong track record, with no significant default in the last 10Y

Total customer loans

5.2

Total customer loans of Commercial & Corporate Banking

* Source: management accounting data

8

2

Focus on 2Q 20 results

2Q 20 results - Significant improvement in CET1

  • 2Q 20 net income of €10.3mln:
  1. ~ -€21mln (pre tax) provisions/write offs due to the Covid 19 in 2Q 20. Further direct and indirect impacts of Covid-19 mainly due the slowdown in judicial and extrajudicial NPL workouts
  1. ~ -€7mln (pre tax) provisions to solidarity fund for voluntary exits
    1. ~ +€11mln (pre-tax) reversal of PPA ex-IB (~ +€9mln in 1Q 20)
  • CET1 at 11.58% (+0.46% QoQ) calculated excluding 2019 dividends suspended in accordance with the Bank of
    Italy's recommendations and prudently excluding 1H 20 net income
  • In 2Q 20, purchase of €0.6bn GBV of Npl which will provide a solid contribution to the Bank's profitability next year
  • Ongoing recovery in NPL business: in July, cash recovery came in at ~ €25mln, well above the monthly average of 2Q of ~€17mln
  • In 2Q 20, Banca Ifis completed the acquisition of the 70.77% stake in Farbanca, which will be integrated with Credifarma, creating the leading player in financial services for pharmacies

10

Quarterly and half year results

(€ mln)

1Q 20

2Q 20

1H 19

1H 20

Net interest income

91.4

78.3

233.6

169.7

Net commission income

21.1

18.7

46.5

39.8

Trading and other revenues

(6.6)

2

9.9

3

(0.9)

3.3

Net banking income 1

106.0

106.8

279.2

212.8

Loan loss provisions (LLP)

(18.5)

(14.8)

(35.0)

(33.3)

Net banking income - LLP

87.4

92.0

244.2

179.5

Personnel expenses

(32.0)

(28.7)

(64.2)

(60.7)

Other administrative expenses

(40.5)

(41.5)

(114.4)

(82.1)

Other net income/expenses

(0.9)

(11.8)

4

39.3

(12.7)

Operating costs

(73.5)

(82.0)

(139.3)

(155.5)

Gains (Losses) on disposal of investments

24.2

5

-

(0.4)

24.2

Pre tax profit

38.1

10.1

104.5

48.2

6

Taxes

(11.7)

0.3

(36.2)

(11.3)

Net income

26.4

10.3

68.3

36.8

Customer loans

7,601

8,034

7,344

8,034

- of which Npl Business

1,271

1,307

1,174

1,307

Total assets

10,493

11,252

9,888

11,252

Total funding

8,468

9,171

7,953

9,171

- of which customer deposits

4,894

4,864

5,069

4,864

- of which TLTRO

791

2,000

694

2,000

Shareholders Equity

1,542

1,497

1,472

1,497

  1. Net banking income impacted by the slowdown in judicial and extrajudicial Npl workout and lower volumes/net banking income in Commercial & Corporate Banking. 2Q 20 results include €11mln lower net banking income to prudently reflect longer timeframe/slightly lower cash recovery in the Npl portfolio
  2. ~€7mln of write offs mainly on ex Interbanca funds
  3. ~Includes trading gains mainly on Government bonds

4 ~€7mln provisions to solidarity fund for voluntary exits and ~ 4.3mln in other administrative expenses mainly due to provisions to a single position on a financial guarantee of former Interbanca

  1. Capital gain due to the disposal of real estate in Milan
  2. Due to tax benefits (ACE/accelerated depreciation)

11

In these financial statements, net impairment losses/reversals on receivables of the Npl Segment were entirely reclassified to interest receivable and similar income as they represent an integral part of return on investment

Illustrative impact due to Covid-19 in 1H 20*

Provisions/write offs due to Covid19: -€36mln (pre tax)

Provisions/write offs due to Covid-19 (€ mln)

1H20

1

Lower net baking income to prudently reflect longer recovery

timeframe and slightly lower cash recovery in 2020 in Npl

1

Lower net baking income to NPL portfolio

-11

portfolio

2 Fund write offs (mainly NPL ex Interbanca)

-7

2

Fund write offs, mainly Npl funds of former Interbanca

Loan loss provision of €11mln due to a single position of ex-

3

Loan loss provisions (LLP) on a single ex-Interbanca position

-11

3

Interbanca

4

Provisions to a single position on a financial guarantee of ex-

-6

4

Provisions booked in operating costs due to a single position

Interbanca

of ex-Interbanca (same position as point 3)

Total provisions/write offs due to Covid-19

-36

Covid19 impact including provisions/write offs and other direct and indirect effects: ca. -€50mln (pre tax)

  • In addition to €36mln provisions/write offs, there are other direct and indirect impacts of Covid-19 mainly due to the slowdown in judicial and extrajudicial Npl workouts driven by the lockdown and the court shut down
  • Including the other direct and indirect effects of Covid-19, the preliminary estimate of Covid19's impact in 1H 20 is ca. - €50mln (pre tax)

*Source: management accounting data

12

2Q 20 Results: P&L break-down by business unit*

Commercial & Corporate

banking

Data in € mln

Npl

Factoring

Leasing

Corp. Banking

Non core

Consolidated

& Lending

& G&S

Net interest income

27

22

10

5

15

78

Net commission income

1

13

3

1

0

19

Trading & other revenues

1

0

0

(1)

10

2

10

Net banking income

30

1

35

13

5

25

107

-Of which PPA

-

-

-

-

10

11

Loan loss provisions

-

(1)

(4)

(3)

(6)

(15)

Operating costs

(32)

(19)

(8)

(2)

(21)

3

(82)

Gains (Losses) on disposal

-

-

-

-

-

-

of investments

Net income

(1)

12

0

(1)

0

10

Net income (%)

(11)%

112%

2%

(6)%

3%

100%

Customer Loans

1,307

2,862

1,397

906

1,562

4

8,034

RWA 1

1,987

2,395

1,284

976

959

7,601

Allocated capital 2

230

277

149

113

111

880

1 Npl workout was impacted by the courts shut down

2 Mainly trading gains on proprietary portfolio

3 Includes €4.3mln provision booked in risk and charges (operating costs) due to a single position on a financial guarantee of former Interbanca

4 Breakdown of customer loans in Non Core & G&S

  1. G&S: includes €0.9bn of Italian
    Government bonds at amortized costs

o Non Core: includes €0.3bn of performing loans mainly ex Interbanca, €0.1bn retail mortgages and €0.2bn of Npl (former Interbanca + Banca IFIS)

(1) RWA Credit risk only. It excludes RWA from operating, market risks and CVA (€1bn); (2) RWA (Credit risk only) x CET1 2Q20.

13

* Source: management accounting data

Seasonality1Q 20 r sults* Source:in Npl and PPA and effect of Covid-19

management accounting data

Net interest income in Npls*

66

73

2020 was

53

54

54

impacted by

43

40

court shutdown

27

IQ

IIQ

IIIQ

IVQ

IQ

IIQ

IIIQ

IVQ

IQ

IIQ

2018

2019

2020

Reversal of PPA ex-IB(pre-tax)*

31

22

22

17

17

21

23

11

10

9

IQ

IIQ

IIIQ

IVQ

IQ

IIQ

IIIQ

IVQ

IQ

IIQ

2018

2019

2020

*Source: management accounting data

2Q 20 pre tax reversal PPA at €11mln

Variability due to reversal of PPA depending on the prepayment / disposal of ex- Interbanca's loans

Capital gains from Npl disposal

2Q 20 gains

10

8

8

at €1mln

6

Variability on

1

1

1

the disposal of

Npls already

-

-

worked out by

IQ

IIQ IIIQ IVQ

IQ

IIQ IIIQ

IVQ

IQ IIQ

2018

2019

2020

Ifis Npl to

specialized

operators

14

Capital structure

B IFIS

14.59%

15.45%

scope*

La

11.12%

0.49%

0.11%

0.08%

-0.22%

11.58%

Scogliera

scope*

RWA

Realization

Other

Lower

Decrease

of DTAs

valuation

minorities

SREP**

reserves

due to

RWA

8.12%

decrease

1Q 20 CET1

2Q 20 CET1

Data in €bn

Banca Ifis Group Scope

1Q 20

2Q 20

RWA

8.9

8.5

CET1

1.3

1.3

Total Capital

1.7

1.7

Total Capital %

19.07%

20.15%

La Scogliera Group scope

1Q 20

2Q 20

RWA

8.9

8.6

CET1

1.0

1.0

Total Capital

1.3

1.3

Total Capital %

14.80%

15.33%

Excess CET1 not inc. in La Scogliera

0.3

0.3

  • CET1 +0.46% QoQ mainly due to RWA decrease driven by new SME supporting factor (+0.29%) and lower commercial activity
  • CET1 of 11.58% and other capital ratios calculated

o Excluding 2019 dividends suspended in accordance with the Bank of Italy's recommendations

  1. Prudentially excluding 1H 20 net income

Capital generation in future quarters

  • Progressive use of DTAs against future profits (~€80mln as at 30 Jun 20) currently fully deducted from CET1 (~96bps)
  • Ordinary winding down of former Interbanca customer loans (€0.3bn as at 30 Jun 20)

*The application of the 2013/36/EU (CRD IV) Directive and EU Regulation 575/2013 (CRR) envisages that only 50.8% of the excess capital of Banca Ifis Group Scope is included in the CET1 of La Scogliera Group Scope. Excess Capital of €0.3bn is not included in CET1 of La Scogliera Group Scope. ** SREP received by the Bank of Italy to be applied in 2019 and to be applied also for 2020

15

Appendices

3

3.1 Segment results

Factoring*

Turnover - €bn

3.4

3.5

3.2

2.6

1Q 19

2Q 19

1Q 20

2Q 20

Net customer loans - €mln

3,211

3,207

2,974

2,862

Data in €mln

1Q 19

2Q 19

1Q 20

2Q 20

Net banking income

39

42

38

35

Net banking income /

4.9%

5.2%

4.9%

4.6%

average customer loans

Loan loss provisions

(7)

(12)

(5)

(1)

  • Factoring net loans -3.7% QoQ and -10.8% YoY due to commercial activity slowdown driven by Covid-19 outbreak

o Stripping out 2 positions whose businesses were temporarily stopped due to Covid-19, the factoring net loans would be down 6.4% YoY

    1. Ca. 50% of Banca Ifis's clients were open in lockdown as operating in critical sectors as defined by Law
  • Factoring loans of €2.9bn included €0.8bn exposure to the Public Administration
  • Net banking income / average customer loans at 4.6%
  • Loan loss provisions in 1Q 19 and 2Q 19 included write offs on a few large positions towards construction companies

* Data based on management accounting

18

Leasing*

New business - €mln

165

165

111

86

23

23

64

50

26

15

25

78

93

24

60

47

1Q 19

2Q 19

1Q 20

2Q 20

Autolease

Equipment

Technology

Net customer loans - €mln

1,412

1,430

1,404

1,397

Data in €mln

1Q 19

2Q 19

1Q 20

2Q 20

Net banking income

13

14

12

13

Net banking income /

3.8%

3.9%

3.3%

3.7%

average customer loans

Loan loss provisions

(2)

(3)

(4)

(4)

  • New leasing -48% YoY due to commercial activity slowdown driven by Covid-19 outbreak
  • In 2Q 20, customer loans amounted to €1,397mln (-0.5% QoQ) due to lower volumes
  • The impact of Covid-19 on loan loss provisions is mitigated by strong sector and borrower diversification (ca. 38k customers, average ticket of ca. €30k) and by the remarketing agreements for repossessed assets
  • Moratorium envisaged by Italian banking association and by Decree 18/2020 (Decreto Cura Italia):
    • ~17k** total moratoriums approved, on ~ €486mln** outstanding loans and ~ €83mln** instalments postponed
    • The vast majority is according to Decreto Cura Italia

*Data based on management accounting

19

** Data as at 29 July 2020

Npl Business*: portfolio evolution

Npl portfolio evolution

NBV**

1,269

1,305

€mln

GBV €bn

17.8

+0.6

-0.2

18.2

Key numbers*

  • 1.9mln tickets, #1.3mln borrowers
  • Extensive portfolio diversification by location, type and age of borrower

NPLs acquired in 2Q: €0.6bn GBV

  • In 2Q 20, Banca Ifis purchased €0.6bn (mainly consumer and banking NPLs) which will provide a solid contribution to the Bank's profitability next year
  • Since the beginning of the year, until the end of July, Banca Ifis has purchased 11 portfolios of NPLs for approximately €1.3bn, within a market that offers attractive income opportunities
  • The Bank is currently participating in 15 sales processes for a total of ca. €1.9bn GBV

NPLs disposed in 2Q: €0.2bn GBV

  • NPLs disposed in 2Q20: €0.2bn GBV (disposal price €2mln, capital gain €1.2mln)

*Source: management accounting data; **Does not include customer loans (invoices to be issued) related to Ifis Npl Servicing third parties servicing activities

20

Npl Business*: ERC

ERC: €2.6bn

1.1 2.6

1.5

2.5

ERC breakdown

Data in €mln

GBV

NBV

ERC

Waiting for workout - At cost

1.7

0.1

0.2

Extrajudicial positions

10.3

0.4

0.6

Judicial positions

6.3

0.9

1.7

Total

18.2

1.3

2.6

* Source: management accounting, risk management data

ERC assumptions

  • ERC based proprietary statistical models built using internal historical data series and homogeneous clusters of borrowers
    o Type of borrower, location, age, amount due, employment status
    o Time frame of recovery o Probability of decay
  • ERC represents Banca Ifis's expectation in terms of gross cash recovery. Internal and external costs of positions in non- judicial payment plans (GBV of €0.4bn in 2Q 20), court injunctions ["precetto"] issued and order of assignments (GBV of €1.3bn in 2Q 20) have already been expensed in P&L
  • €1.2bn cash recovery (including proceeds from disposals) in 2014 - 2Q20

21

Npl Business*: GBV and cash recovery

Judicial recovery

Non judicial recovery - Voluntary plans

Judicial recovery (€ mln)

GBV

%

Freezed**

2,627

42%

Court injunctions ["precetto"] and foreclosures

595

9%

Order of assignments

672

11%

Secured and Corporate

2,384

38%

Total

6,278

100%

Ongoing

processing

Towards ODA or secured and corporate / future cash flows

GBV, data in €mln

271 276 283 317 325 328 335 340 352 371 380 403 413 407

Non-judicial payment plans

Judicial recovery - Diversification into secured

GBV, data in €mln

2384

1886 1911 1965 1975

Strong growth to

Former FBS

drive future cash flows

+434mln

238

238 376

508

505 606

689

1167 609

612

638

640

672

48

317

388

462

476

536

561

185

233

269

1Q17 2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20

ODA

Secured and Corporate

In 2Q 20, cash

Actual vs. cash repayments

collections were

impacted by court

shutdown mainly in

Judicial + non judicial recovery, data in €mln

corporate and

secured

Cash repayments

> internal model estimates

jan 18 feb-18mar-18apr-18 may 18 jun 18 jul 18 aug 18 sep 18 oct 18 nov-18dec-18jan-19feb-19

mar-19apr-19may-19jun-19jul-19aug-19sep-19 oct 19 nov-19dec-19jan-20feb-20mar-20apr-20may-20jun-20

Actual cash repayments

Expected cash repayments

*Source: management accounting data; **Other Judicial positions

22

Npl Business*: cash recovery and P&L contribution

P&L Contribution

  • In 2Q 20, the new issues of court injunctions ("precetto"), foreclosures ("pignoramento") and order of assignments were temporarily stopped due to court shut down. During lockdown, judicial Npls did not increase in value, providing no P&L contribution

Cash collection

  • In 2Q 20, cash collections were impacted by court shutdown mainly in corporate and secured

Data in € mln (excluding

1Q 18

2Q 18

3Q 18

4Q 18

1Q 19

2Q 19

3Q 19

4Q 19

1Q 20

2Q 20

2017

2018

2019

disposals)

YE

YE

YE

Cash collection

40

41

45

55

57

67

59

76

65

52

128

181

258

Contribution to P&L**

67

56

46

69

66

60

44

78

50

34

162

238

248

Cash collection / contribution to

60%

73%

98%

79%

87%

112%

132%

97%

132%

153%

79%

76%

104%

P&L

*Source: management accounting data

  • It includes only interest income, excludes cost of funding and some minor items (i.e. net commission income and the gains on sales of receivables)

23

Npl Business*: stock by recovery phase

GBV 2Q20

Average

Cash

Cluster

% total

Description

time

Accounting valuation

€mln

proceeds

frame**

Waiting for workout -

1,709

9%

Recently acquired, under analysis to select the

Positions

best recovery strategy, to be assigned either to

6 months

Acquisition cost

at cost

extrajudicial or to judicial recovery

Extrajudicial positions

10,257

56%

Managed by internal and external call centres and

-Ongoing attempt at recovery

9,850

54%

recovery networks. The purpose is the

NA

Statistical model (collective valuation)

No

transformation into voluntary payment plans (or

into judicial recovery if conditions arises)

407

2%

Sustainable cash yields agreed with debtors

Increase in value (P&L), with valuation based

- Non-judicial payment plans

5 years

on agreed plan, net of historical delinquency

Yes

through call centres and collection agents

rate, discounted at the IRR used for acquisition

Judicial positions

6,278

34%

- Freezed***

14%

Judicial process has started; but the court

6-12 months Acquisition cost

No

2,627

injunction ["precetto"] has not been issued

- Court injunctions

#1 increase in value at court injunction

["precetto"] issued and

595

3%

Court injunction ["precetto"] already issued; legal

8-12 months

["precetto"] and #2 increase in value at

No

foreclosures

actions continue to get the order of assignment

foreclosure ["Pignoramento"]. Part of the legal

("pignoramento")

costs are expensed in P&L

4%

Enforcement order already issued. The cash

#3 increase in value. The remaining legal

- Order of assignments

672

repayment plan is decided by the court and starts

2-4 months

Yes

afterwards

costs are expensed in P&L

- Secured and Corporate

13%

Ongoing execution of real estate collaterals

4 years

Analytical valuation (expected time frame and

Yes

2,384

amount to be recovered)

Total

18,244

100%

*Source: management accounting.** Data before Covid-19. ***Other Judicial positions

24

Npl Business*: GBV and NBV evolution

GBV - €mln

1Q 18

2Q 18

3Q 18

4Q 18

1Q 19

2Q 19

3Q 19

4Q 19

1Q 20

2Q 20

Waiting for workout - Positions at cost

2,298

2,014

1,840

3,472

2,864

1,598

1,783

1,794

1,440

1,709

Extrajudicial positions

8,050

8,145

9,667

8,956

9,745

9,862

9,574

10,378

10,619

10,257

- Ongoing attempt at recovery

7,725

7,817

9,332

8,617

9,393

9,491

9,194

9,975

10,206

9,850

- Non-judicial payment plans

325

328

335

340

352

371

380

403

413

407

Judicial positions

2,664

2,738

3,170

3,327

4,015

4,913

5,226

5,669

5,720

6,278

- Freezed**

1,515

1,435

1,712

1,692

1,822

1,931

2,192

2,521

2,533

2,627

- Court injunctions ["precetto"] issued and

253

336

376

411

464

487

511

543

571

595

foreclosures

- Order of assignments

388

462

476

536

561

609

612

639

640

672

- Secured and Corporate

508

505

606

689

1,167

1,886

1,911

1,965

1,975

2,384

Total

13,011

12,897

14,676

15,756

16,624

16,373

16,583

17,841

17,779

18,244

NBV - €mln

1Q 18

2Q 18

3Q 18

4Q 18

1Q 19

2Q 19

3Q 19

4Q 19

1Q 20

2Q 20

***

Waiting for workout - Positions at cost

61

57

96

225

174

148

160

109

65

96

Extrajudicial positions

287

285

302

291

306

313

308

356

364

355

- Ongoing attempt at recovery

160

154

167

153

162

164

154

190

193

184

- Non-judicial payment plans

127

131

135

138

144

149

154

166

171

171

Judicial positions

484

509

547

577

643

711

720

813

840

854

- Freezed**

222

194

203

188

205

207

215

274

298

304

- Court injunctions ["precetto"] issued and

52

80

94

107

118

118

118

128

120

132

foreclosures

- Order of assignments

148

174

183

209

227

244

245

259

270

265

- Secured and Corporate

62

61

67

73

94

142

142

152

152

153

Total

832

851

945

1,093

1,123

1,172

1,188

1,278

1,269

1,305

*Source: management accounting. **Other Judicial positions ***Does not include customer loans (invoices to be issued) related to Ifis NPL Servicing third parties servicing activities

25

Npl Business*: P&L and cash evolution

P&L - €mln

1Q 18

2Q 18

3Q 18

4Q 18

1Q 19

2Q 19

3Q 19

4Q 19

1Q 20

2Q 20

Waiting for workout - Positions at cost

Extrajudicial positions

21

13

13

17

19

19

19

20

17

10

- Ongoing attempt at recovery

2

(3)

(3)

(4)

(3)

(2)

(1)

4

(4)

(3)

- Non-judicial payment plans

19

16

16

21

22

21

20

17

21

13

Judicial positions

46

43

33

53

46

42

26

58

33

24

- Freezed**

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

- Court injunctions and foreclosures + Order

44

41

26

42

37

28

18

40

26

24

of assignments

- Secured and Corporate

3

2

7

11

9

14

7

18

6

0

Total

67

56

46

69

66

60

44

78

50

34

Cash - €mln

1Q 18

2Q 18

3Q 18

4Q 18

1Q 19

2Q 19

3Q 19

4Q 19

1Q 20

2Q 20

Waiting for workout - Positions at cost

Extrajudicial positions

21

21

22

26

27

32

27

38

30

23

- Ongoing attempt at recovery

4

4

3

3

4

6

4

10

4

3

- Non-judicial payment plans

17

17

19

23

23

26

23

28

26

20

Judicial positions

19

20

23

29

30

35

32

38

35

29

- Freezed**

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

- Court injunctions and foreclosures + Order

15

17

19

22

24

25

25

27

29

23

of assignments

- Secured and Corporate

4

3

4

7

6

11

7

11

7

5

Total

40

41

45

55

57

67

59

76

65

52

*Source: management accounting. **Other Judicial positions

26

Npl Business*: portfolio diversification

Breakdown of GBV by type

Other

2%

Banking

53%

Consumer

45%

Breakdown of GBV by ticket size

5k

11%

> 100k

26%

from 5k to

20k 30%

from 20k to

100k 33%

Breakdown of GBV by borrower age

18-39

13%

>60

31%

40-49

27%

50-59

29%

Breakdown of GBV by region

North

32.1%

Center

South & Island

36.5%

24.4%

Other and abroad

7.0%

*Source: management accounting, risk management data

27

(i.e. data refer only to property portfolio)

3.2 Consolidated financial data

Customer loans

Customer loans (€ mln)

7,6517,601

9461,073

747

879

1,448

1,404

5,4255,256

3,2292,974

1,2801,271

8,034

In 2Q 20 customer loans in G&S increased by ca.

€0.5bn due to the purchase of short term Government

1,562

bonds booked at amortized cost

906

In 2Q 20, Commercial and Corporate banking loans

were down 1.7% QoQ due to the slowdown in

1,397

commercial activity driven by Covid-19 outbreak.

5,165

However, the decrease is mainly driven by a few

clients which businesses were temporarily stopped

due to Covid-19

2,862

1,307

4Q 19

1Q 20

2Q 20

Npl

Factoring

Leasing

Corp. Banking & Lending

Non Core & G&S

Commercial and Corporate banking

29

Funding

Funding (€mln)

8,463

167

792

1,150

1,068

5,286

8,468

223

791

1,085

1,474

4,894

9,171

271

2,000

933

1,104

4,864

  • Retail deposit base proved to be resilient. Ongoing diversification into German deposits. Lengthened the duration of Rendimax deposits: more than 80% of total term deposits with duration >2Y
  • Reached the target of 50% balance between retail customer deposits vs wholesale funding
  • Banca Ifis has €2bn TLTRO (of which €1.9bn expiring in June 2023) out of a maximum capacity of €2.5bn (80% of maximum allowed)
  • The factoring securitization decreased reflecting lower factoring volumes
  • The bond decreased mainly due to the repayment of €0.3bn

bond in May 2020 (replacement of €0.4bn already issued in

February 2020)

4Q 19

1Q 20

2Q 20

Other In July, Banca Ifis appointed Equita Sim as

Customer deposits

Bonds

Factoring Securitization

TLTRO

specialist/liquidity provider for the quotation of the senior

preferred bonds issued by the Bank on the secondary

4Q 19

1Q 20

2Q 20

LCR*

>1,100%

>1,900%

>1,600%

market

NSFR*

>100%

>100%

>100%

Significant decrease in average cost of funding to 1.15% in

* Source: management accounting data

2Q 20

30

Proprietary portfolio*

Strategy

  • Long term «fundamental» view with opportunistic trading approach
  • Efficient management of excess cash (ECB deposits)
  • Use of enhancing and hedging strategies coupled with both risk and expected credit loss control
  • Low cumulative RWA level and ECB / funding eligibility

2Q 20 results

  • In 2Q 20, the proprietary portfolio reported a net banking income of €6.6mln

Type of asset - Data in €mln as at 30/6/20

Bonds

Equity

Securitization

Total

Government

Financial

Corporate

Held to collect/amortized cost

899

62

7

45

1013

Held to collect and sell (FVOCI)

1078

25

1

42

1146

Total (HTC and HTC&S)

1977

87

8

42

45

2159

Held for trading

3

Total portfolio at market value

1977

87

8

42

45

2162

Percentage of total

91%

4%

0%

2%

2%

100%

Average duration (HTC and HTC&S) - YEARS

2.4

4.1

2.7

NA

0.1

2.5

* Source: management accounting data

31

Asset quality - 2Q 20

Asset quality (€ mln)

Commercial &

Gross Coverage %

Net

Corporate Banking

Bad loans

203

80%

40

UTPs

193

49%

98

Past dues

102

10%

92

Total NPEs

498

54%

230

Non core & G&S

Gross

Coverage %

Net

Bad loans

53

19%

43

UTPs

97

51%

48

Past dues

3

25%

3

Total NPEs

154

39%

93

  • Npl Business not included in this analysis
  • NPE ratios in Commercial & Corporate Banking reported a slight decrease QoQ, due to the increase in customer loans:
    o Gross NPE: 9.1% (9.3% as at 31 Mar 2020)
    o Net NPE: 4.5% (4.8% as at 31 Mar 2020)
  • Gross NPEs in Commercial and Corporate Banking include ~€45mln factoring technical past due mainly from the PA which does not represent a significant asset quality risk
  • NPEs in Non Core & G&S that arose from the acquisition of former Interbanca, in accordance with IFRS 9 are qualified as POCI ("purchased or originated credit-impaired") and are booked net of provisions

32

Consolidated operating costs

Operating costs (€mln)

74,0

81,7

73,5

82,0

64,9

2Q 19

3Q 19

4Q 19

1Q 20

2Q 20

  • 2Q 20 operating costs ~ +€8.5mln vs. 1Q 20, mainly driven by:
    • ~ -3.4mln in cost of personnel due to lower expected variable compensations
    • ~ +11.8mln in other operating costs mainly due to ~€7mln provisions to solidarity fund for voluntary exists and ~ 4.3mln on risk provisions due to a single position on a financial guarantee of former Interbanca

Personnel expenses (€mln)

32,7

31,5

34,3

32,0

28,7

2Q 19

3Q 19

4Q 19

1Q 20

2Q 20

1,793

1,759

1,753

1,750

1,745

Banca Ifis

employees

Other adm. expenses and other income / expenses (€mln)

47,4

53,3

42,5

41,5

32,2

2Q 19

3Q 19

4Q 19

1Q 20

2Q 20

33

3.3 La Scogliera: implications of CRD IV

La Scogliera: implications of CRD IV

  • The application of the 2013/36/EU (CRD IV) Directive and EU Regulation

575/2013 (CRR) envisages that 49.2% of the excess capital of the Banca Ifis Group Scope is not included in the CET1 of La Scogliera Group Scope. CET1 excess capital of €0.4bn is not included in La Scogliera Group Scope

La Scogliera S.p.A.

Consolidating Group entity

50.8%**

Banca Ifis S.p.A.

Data in €billion

Data as at

Banca Ifis

Capital

Minority stake

Excess capital

La Scogliera

Excess Capital

of

30 Jun 2020

Group Scope

requirements*

not included

Group Scope

La Scogliera

CET1

1.3

0.7

49.2%

0.4

1.0

Total Capital

1.7

0.8

49.2%

0.4

1.3

CET1 %

15.5%

7.0%

49.2%

11.6%

Total Capital %

20.1%

10.5%

49.2%

15.3%

RWA

8.5

8.6

*Capital requirements at parent company level. At group level capital requirements are: CET1 8.12%, Total Capital 12.5%

35

**Net of Treasury shares

36
partially offset by DTL (~€33.9mln as of 30 June 2020)
* Includes prudentially €5.9mln of DTAs related to Ifis Rental and Ifis Real Estate not included in the Banking Group as not a regulated entity
DTAs
Capital requirements: deduction from CET1 or weighted in RWA depending on certain thresholds. For Banca Ifis they would be weighted at 250% but they are
48.0*
Other non-convertible
DTAs generated due to negative valuation reserves and provisions for risks and charges
Capital requirements: 100% deduction from CET1
No time limit to the use of fiscal losses against taxable income of subsequent years
82.0
DTAs due to
tax losses (non - convertible)
DTAs on losses carried forward (non-convertible)and DTAs on ACE (Allowance for Corporate Equity) deductions can be recovered in subsequent years only if there is positive taxable income
Capital requirements: 100% weight on RWA
No time and amount limit in the utilization of converted DTA
Their recovery is certain regardless of the presence of future taxable income and is defined by fiscal law (range ca. 5%-12%per annum, with full release by 2026)
218.4
Convertible DTAs
Data in €/mln
DTAs related to write downs of loans convertible into tax credits (under Law 214/2011)
La scogliera: Focus on DTA regulatory implications

3.4 Focus on PPA

Focus on ex-Interbanca PPA*

  • In 2016, following the acquisition of former Interbanca, Banca Ifis valued the performing and non performing loans of Interbanca by applying a market discount and a liquidity discount to reflect purchase price

Net customer loans and PPA - €mln

Performing: 64.9

455

PDs: 0.5

329

UTPs: 15.7

Bad loans: 32.0

  • The purchase price allocation (PPA) is written back with the progressive maturity or the disposal of Interbanca's loans
    As at 30 Jun 20, the residual amount of pre-tax PPA was €113mln

PPA reversal in P&L- €mln

229

1.014

835

135

113

562

380

342

2016

2017

2018

2019

2Q 20

Net customer loans

PPA

1Q 18

2Q 18

3Q 18

4Q 18

1Q 19

2Q 19

3Q 19

4Q 19

1Q 20

2Q 20

Outstanding 2Q 20

22

22

17

31

17

21

10

23

9

11

113

FY 18: €92mln

FY 19: €70mln. o/w:

1H 20: €20mln. o/w:

2Q 20 Outstanding,

- €3mln Corp. Banking & Lending

- €1mln Corp. Banking & Lending

o/w:

- €67mln Non core & G&S

- €19mln Non core & G&S

- €5mln Corp. Banking

& Lending

- €109mln Non core &

G&S

* Source: management accounting data

38

Disclaimer

  • This Presentation may contain written and oral "forward-looking statements", which includes all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts and which are therefore inherently uncertain. All forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions, expectations, projections and provisional data concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of Banca Ifis (the "Company"). There are a variety of factors that may cause actual results and performance to be materially different from the explicit or implicit contents of any forward-looking statements and thus such forward-looking statements are not a reliable indicator of future performance. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. The information and opinions contained in this Presentation are provided as at the date hereof and are subject to change without notice. Neither this Presentation nor any part of it nor the fact of its distribution may form the basis of, or be relied on or in connection with, any contract or investment decision.
  • The information, statements and opinions contained in this Presentation are for information purposes only and do not constitute a public offer under any applicable legislation or an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for securities or financial instruments or any advice or recommendation with respect to such securities or other financial instruments. None of the securities referred to herein have been, or will be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States or in Australia, Canada or Japan or any other jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be unlawful (the "Other Countries"), and there will be no public offer of any such securities in the United States. This Presentation does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States or the Other Countries.
  • Mariacristina Taormina, Manager charged with preparing the financial reports of Banca Ifis S.p.A., pursuant to the provisions of Art. 154 bis, paragraph 2 of Italian Legislative Decree no.58 dated 24 February 1998, declares that the accounting information included into this document corresponds to the related books and accounting records.
  • Neither the Company nor any member of Banca Ifis nor any of its or their respective representatives directors or employees accept any liability whatsoever in connection with this Presentation or any of its contents or in relation to any loss arising from its use or from any reliance placed upon it.

39

40

Disclaimer

Banca Ifis S.p.A. published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2020 09:32:16 UTC
