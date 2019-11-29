Banca IFIS S p A : expects net profit in 2019 in the range of euro 110 – 130 million

COMUNICATO STAMPA

Banca IFIS, nel 2019 attesi utili tra 110 e 130 milioni di euro

Mestre (Venezia), 29 novembre 2019 - Banca IFIS comunica che gli utili per il 2019 sono stimati in un importo compreso tra i 110 e i 130 milioni di euro, principalmente per l'allungamento delle tempistiche nella realizzazione di alcune sinergie previste e per il differimento al 2020 della contabilizzazione della plusvalenza derivante dalla cessione dell'immobile milanese di Corso Venezia.

***

PRESS RELEASE

Banca IFIS expects net profit in 2019 in the range of euro 110 - 130 million

Mestre (Venice), 29 November 2019 - Banca IFIS announces that its expected net profit for 2019 will be in the range of euro 110 - 130 million, mainly due to a longer than expected timeframe for the achievement of certain synergies and the inclusion in its 2020 results of the capital gain stemming from disposal of the real estate in Milan on Corso Venezia.