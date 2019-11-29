Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Banca IFIS S.p.A.    IF   IT0003188064

BANCA IFIS S.P.A.

(IF)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Banca IFIS expects net profit in 2019 in the range of euro 110 - 130 million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2019 | 01:14pm EST


Banca IFIS expects net profit in 2019 in the range of euro 110 - 130 million

Mestre (Venice), 29 November 2019 - Banca IFIS announces that its expected net profit for 2019 will be in the range of euro 110 - 130 million, mainly due to a longer than expected timeframe for the achievement of certain synergies and the inclusion in its 2020 results of the capital gain stemming from disposal of the real estate in Milan on Corso Venezia.

 

Attachment


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANCA IFIS S.P.A.
02:08pBANCA IFIS S P A : expects net profit in 2019 in the range of euro 110 – 1..
PU
01:14pBanca IFIS expects net profit in 2019 in the range of euro 110 - 130 million
GL
10:49aBANCA IFIS S P A : sells property located on Corso Venezia in Milan to Merope A...
AQ
11/15BANCA IFIS S P A : Bank of Italy seeking data on performance of bad loan deals -..
RE
11/07BANCA IFIS S P A : Group Net profit of 84 million Euro in the nine months. Growt..
PU
11/07CORRECTION : Banca IFIS Group: net profit of 84 million Euro in the nine months...
AQ
11/07++++BANCA IFIS : Net profit of 84 million euro in the nine months+++
GL
11/07BANCA IFIS GROUP : net profit of 64 million Euro in the nine months. Growth in r..
GL
10/30Deal talks between IFIS and Elliott-owned Credito Fondiario collapse
RE
10/30BANCA IFIS S P A : acquires full ownership of FBS S.p.A.
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 576 M
EBIT 2019 259 M
Net income 2019 127 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,55%
P/E ratio 2019 5,79x
P/E ratio 2020 5,01x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,27x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,21x
Capitalization 731 M
Chart BANCA IFIS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Banca IFIS S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCA IFIS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 18,23  €
Last Close Price 13,68  €
Spread / Highest target 68,1%
Spread / Average Target 33,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luciano Colombini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sebastien Egon von Fürstenberg Chairman & President
Mariacristina Taormina Chief Financial Officer
Alessandro Csillaghy De Pacser Director
Riccardo Preve Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCA IFIS S.P.A.-11.40%805
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-4.97%177 954
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%54 643
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.0.00%53 214
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD22.04%49 903
QNB-1.38%48 840
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group