Annual Shareholders' Meeting on 19th of April 2019 Election of the Board of Directors and Board of Auditors: lists of candidates

Price Sensitive Press Releases

Mestre (Venice), 25 March 2019 - With reference to the Shareholders' Meeting, scheduled as a single meeting for the 19th of April 2019, Banca IFIS announces that the following lists of candidates for the position of member of the Board of Directors and member of the Board of Auditors were presented by shareholder Preve Costruzioni S.p.A.:

Candidates for the position of Board of Directors:

1. Riccardo Preve

2. Giovanni Angioni

Candidates for the Board of Auditors:

Standing Auditor

1. Paolo Bifulco

Substitute Auditor

1. Giorgio Stefano Marcolongo

The lists are available to the public at the registered office and Borsa Italiana S.p.A. as well as published on the www.bancaifis.it website (specifically in the Corporate Governance/Shareholders' Meetings section), with the prescribed documentation and the accompanying information, within the deadlines set by current legislation.

The documents are also published on Borsa Italiana S.p.A.'s website www.borsaitaliana.it and on the authorized storage mechanism SDIR & STORAGE www.emarketstorage.com.