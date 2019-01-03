BANCA IFIS : SECURITIZATION

Mestre (Venice), December 31, 2018 - Banca IFIS S.p.A. informs that it is available the list of contract numbers regarding the securitization of monetary claims (arising from financial leasing contracts with their customers) that IFIS Leasing S.p.A now Banca IFIS S.p.A. sold to the SPV Indigo Lease S.r.l. established under the Law no. 130/1999, in order to ensure efficient management of corporate liquidity.

The assignment of these positions doesn't involve any change for customers, as the management of relations is headed by IFIS Leasing S.p.A now Banca IFIS S.p.A., leaving entirely unchanged the conditions, characteristics and send communications of receivables.

Please find attached the list of positions subject to assignment.