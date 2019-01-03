Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Banca IFIS SpA    IF   IT0003188064

BANCA IFIS SPA (IF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BANCA IFIS : SECURITIZATION

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 11:39am CET

Mestre (Venice), December 31, 2018 - Banca IFIS S.p.A. informs that it is available the list of contract numbers regarding the securitization of monetary claims (arising from financial leasing contracts with their customers) that IFIS Leasing S.p.A now Banca IFIS S.p.A. sold to the SPV Indigo Lease S.r.l. established under the Law no. 130/1999, in order to ensure efficient management of corporate liquidity.

The assignment of these positions doesn't involve any change for customers, as the management of relations is headed by IFIS Leasing S.p.A now Banca IFIS S.p.A., leaving entirely unchanged the conditions, characteristics and send communications of receivables.

Please find attached the list of positions subject to assignment.

Archive

Disclaimer

Banca Ifis S.p.A. published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 10:38:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANCA IFIS SPA
11:39aBANCA IFIS : Securitization
PU
2018BANCA IFIS : Results of Banca IFIS public senior bond tender offer
AQ
2018BANCA IFIS : Andrea Martino Da Rio new head of Investor Relations and Corporate ..
PU
2018BANCA IFIS : announces a bond Tender Offer
PU
2018BANCA IFIS : s acquisition of FBS has been approved
AQ
2018Banca IFIS's acquisition of FBS has been approved
GL
2018BANCA IFIS : acquisition of FBS has been approved
PU
2018BANCA IFIS : IFIS NPL acquires two new portfolios with a combined gross book val..
PU
2018BANCA IFIS : Italian banks' bad loans fall to six-year low
RE
2018BANCA IFIS : margins and customers up for the 9 months. Rising profitability and..
GL
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 584 M
EBIT 2018 282 M
Net income 2018 135 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 6,80%
P/E ratio 2018 5,99
P/E ratio 2019 4,56
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,42x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,31x
Capitalization 831 M
Chart BANCA IFIS SPA
Duration : Period :
Banca IFIS SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCA IFIS SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 23,6 €
Spread / Average Target 53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giovanni Bossi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sebastien Egon von Fürstenberg Chairman
Mariacristina Taormina Chief Financial Officer
Alessandro Csillaghy De Pacser Deputy Chairman
Riccardo Preve Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCA IFIS SPA0.06%945
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-2.22%176 661
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%76 069
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD0.00%50 943
QATAR NATIONAL BANK QPSC-1.12%48 919
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP-2.45%47 513
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.