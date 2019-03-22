Log in
Banca IFIS : Annual Shareholders' Meeting on 19th of April 2019...

03/22/2019 | 02:40pm EDT
Price Sensitive Press Releases

Mestre (Venice), 22 March 2019 - With reference to the Shareholders' Meeting, scheduled as a single meeting for the 19th of April 2019, Banca IFIS announces that the following slate of candidates for the position of member of the Board of Statutory Auditors was presented today by majority shareholder La Scogliera S.p.A. at the Company's legally registered business office:

Candidates for the position of Standing Auditor
1. Franco Olivetti
2. Marinella Monterumisi

Candidates for the position of Substitute Auditor
1. Anna Maria Salvador
2. Alessandro Carducci Artenisio

The majority shareholder La Scogliera S.p.A. has already presented on March 15th, 2019 the slate of candidates for the position of member of the Board of Directors.

Additional slates may be presented at Banca IFIS' legally registered business office (to the attention of Corporate Affairs) no later than March 25th, 2019.

The slates are available to the public at the registered office and Borsa Italiana S.p.A. as well as published on the www.bancaifis.it website (specifically in the Corporate Governance/Shareholders' Meetings section), with the prescribed documentation and the accompanying information, within the deadlines set by current legislation.
The documents are also published on Borsa Italiana S.p.A.'s website www.borsaitaliana.it and on the authorized storage mechanism SDIR & STORAGE www.emarketstorage.com.

Disclaimer

Banca Ifis S.p.A. published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 18:39:01 UTC
