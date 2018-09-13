Log in
BANCA IFIS SPA
Banca IFIS : Fitch confirms a ‘BB+’ rating, outlook stable

09/13/2018 | 05:28am EDT
Price Sensitive Press Releases

Mestre (Venice), 13 September 2018 - Banca IFIS S.p.A. (IF:IM) announces that, as of today's date, the rating agency Fitch Rating Inc. confirmed the assignment to the Company of a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB+', outlook stable.

The confirmation of the rating testifies Banca IFIS's solidity in the market and the validity of its growth and development project.

For more information, please see Fitch's press release at the website www.fitchratings.com.

Banca Ifis S.p.A. published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 09:27:11 UTC
