Banca IFIS : Fitch confirms a ‘BB+’ rating, outlook stable

Price Sensitive Press Releases

Mestre (Venice), 13 September 2018 - Banca IFIS S.p.A. (IF:IM) announces that, as of today's date, the rating agency Fitch Rating Inc. confirmed the assignment to the Company of a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB+', outlook stable.

The confirmation of the rating testifies Banca IFIS's solidity in the market and the validity of its growth and development project.

For more information, please see Fitch's press release at the website www.fitchratings.com.