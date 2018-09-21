Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Banca IFIS SpA    IF   IT0003188064

BANCA IFIS SPA (IF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Ifis Npl finalized three new deals in September for  1.26 billion. The portfolio exceeds  14.7 billion of non-performing exposures

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 07:13pm CEST

Mestre (Venice, Italy), 21 September 2018 – In September, IFIS NPL acquired from UniCredit, Deutsche Bank Group and one of the leading Italian consumer credit companies three portfolios of distressed loans for a total of 1.26 billion (nominal value) corresponding to more than 70,700 positions. All of them are receivables purchased on the Italian primary market. Below are details of the transactions: 

  • The most significant portfolio purchased by IFIS NPL is of an unsecured banking type and includes, amongst others, personal guarantees and mortgages of a degree higher than the first. The portfolio, of a nominal value of € 1.09 billion  (more than 30,000 positions), was sold by UniCredit and is made up of receivables claimed from SMEs.
  • The second purchase, of a nominal value of approximately € 155 million, is attributable to the primary banking market and consumer credit and was sold by the Deutsche Bank Group. The portfolio, which is made up for 78% of the nominal value of bank receivables and for the remaining 22% by impaired receivables deriving from credit cards, corresponds to more than 37,500 positions.
  • The last purchase transaction regards a portfolio sold to IFIS NPL, on the primary market, consumer cluster, by one of the leading Italian consumer credit companies. The nominal value is approximately € 21 million (more than 3,250 positions), of which 75% are personal loans, 25% credit cards.

Following the purchases made, the proprietary portfolio of IFIS NPL amounts to more than € 14.7 billion (nominal value), for a total of more than 1.57 million positions.
  

* value of the portfolio al 31 December 2017


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANCA IFIS SPA
07:13pIfis Npl finalized three new deals in September for  1.26 billion. The portf..
GL
04:44pBANCA IFIS : IFIS NPL, finalized three new deals in September for  1.26 billion..
PU
04:44pBANCA IFIS : IFIS NPL, finalized three new deals in September...
PU
09/13BANCA IFIS : Fitch confirms a ‘BB+’ rating, outlook stable
PU
08/03BANCA IFIS GROUP : Banca IFIS: 66,2 million Euro in profit, 51,8% in Cost/Income..
GL
08/03BANCA IFIS GROUP : Banca IFIS: 66,2 million Euro in profit, 51,8% in Cost/Income..
PU
07/18BANCA IFIS : IFIS NPL Purchases 4 NPL portfolios for a nominal value of about  ..
GL
07/18BANCA IFIS : IFIS NPL Purchases 4 NPL portfolios for a nominal value of about  ..
PU
07/02BANCA IFIS S.P.A. : closes the acquisition of the majority stake in Credifarma ..
GL
07/02BANCA IFIS : closes the acquisition of the majority stake in Credifarma S.p.A.
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 595 M
EBIT 2018 288 M
Net income 2018 156 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,52%
P/E ratio 2018 8,88
P/E ratio 2019 6,57
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,10x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,00x
Capitalization 1 251 M
Chart BANCA IFIS SPA
Duration : Period :
Banca IFIS SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCA IFIS SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 29,9 €
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giovanni Bossi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sebastien Egon von Fürstenberg Chairman
Alessandro Csillaghy De Pacser Deputy Chairman
Riccardo Preve Non-Executive Director
Marina Salamon Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCA IFIS SPA-43.00%1 474
ORIX CORPORATION-5.02%21 648
ALLY FINANCIAL INC-5.42%11 641
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP.36.11%8 573
PNB HOUSING FINANCE LTD.-7.82%2 878
YIXIN GROUP LTD--.--%1 892
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.