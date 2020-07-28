Banca Intermobiliare di Investimenti e Gestioni : Aumento di capitale in opzione di Banca Intermobiliare

COMUNICATO STAMPA
AUMENTO DI CAPITALE IN OPZIONE DI BANCA INTERMOBILIARE DI INVESTIMENTI E GESTIONI S.P.A.
SOTTOSCRITTO IL 98,4%, PER UN AMMONTARE COMPLESSIVO PARI A CIRCA EURO 36,2 MILIONI AL TERMINE DEL PERIODO DI OPZIONE
I DIRITTI DI OPZIONE NON ESERCITATI SARANNO OFFERTI IN BORSA A PARTIRE DAL 30 LUGLIO 2020
Torino/Milano, 28 luglio 2020
Banca Intermobiliare di Investimenti e Gestioni S.p.A. ("BANCA INTERMOBILIARE" o la "BANCA") rende noto che in data odierna si è conclusa l'offerta in opzione delle massime n. 943.386.377 azioni ordinarie Banca Intermobiliare di nuova emissione (le "AZIONI"). Durante il periodo di offerta in opzione, iniziato il 13 luglio 2020 e conclusosi in data odierna, 28 luglio 2020 (il "PERIODO DI OFFERTA"), sono stati esercitati n. 686.017.694 diritti di opzione per la sottoscrizione di n. 928.141.586 Azioni, pari al 98,38% del totale delle Azioni offerte, per un controvalore pari a Euro 36.197.521,854.
I rimanenti n. 11.267.889 diritti di opzione non esercitati durante il Periodo di Offerta (i "DIRITTI INOPTATI" o "DIRITTI"), che danno diritto alla sottoscrizione di massime n. 15.244.791 Azioni, corrispondenti ad una percentuale pari all'1,62% del totale delle Azioni offerte, per un controvalore pari a Euro 594.546,849 saranno offerti in Borsa da Banca Intermobiliare, per il tramite di Intermonte SIM S.p.A., nelle sedute del 30 e 31 luglio e del 3, 4 e 5 agosto 2020, salvo chiusura anticipata dell'offerta in caso di vendita integrale dei Diritti (l'"OFFERTA IN BORSA"). Nell'ambito dell'Offerta in Borsa i Diritti saranno offerti sul Mercato Telematico Azionario, organizzato e gestito da Borsa Italiana S.p.A., con codice ISIN IT0005415911.
Nella prima seduta sarà offerto l'intero quantitativo dei Diritti Inoptati; nelle sedute successive alla prima saranno offerti i Diritti eventualmente non collocati nelle sedute precedenti.
I Diritti Inoptati attribuiscono il diritto alla sottoscrizione delle Azioni, al prezzo di Euro 0,039 cadauna, nel rapporto di n. 23 Azioni ogni n. 17 Diritti acquistati.
L'esercizio dei Diritti Inoptati acquistati nell'ambito dell'Offerta in Borsa e, conseguentemente, la sottoscrizione delle Azioni, dovranno essere effettuati tramite gli intermediari autorizzati aderenti al sistema di gestione accentrata di Monte Titoli S.p.A., a pena di decadenza, entro e non oltre il 6 agosto 2020, con pari valuta, salvo chiusura anticipata dell'Offerta in Borsa.
Data di pagamento in caso di chiusura anticipata dell'Offerta in Borsa
Nel caso di chiusura anticipata dell'Offerta in Borsa, l'esercizio dei Diritti Inoptati acquistati nell'ambito della predetta offerta dovrà essere effettuato anticipatamente, a pena di
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION
decadenza, entro e non oltre il terzo giorno di Borsa aperta successivo a quello di comunicazione della chiusura anticipata e, quindi:
-
entro e non oltre il 4 agosto 2020, con pari valuta, in caso di chiusura anticipata il 30 luglio 2020;
-
entro e non oltre il 5 agosto 2020, con pari valuta, in caso di chiusura anticipata il 31 luglio 2020.
Resta comunque inteso che qualora i Diritti Inoptati offerti non siano integralmente venduti nelle prime due sedute di Borsa sopra indicate (ossia nelle sedute del 30 luglio 2020 o del 31 luglio 2020), il termine ultimo per la sottoscrizione delle Azioni rimarrà il giorno 6 agosto 2020.
Le Azioni rivenienti dall'esercizio dei Diritti Inoptati saranno accreditate sui conti degli intermediari autorizzati aderenti al sistema di gestione accentrata di Monte Titoli S.p.A. al termine della giornata contabile dell'ultimo giorno di esercizio dei Diritti (ivi incluso in caso di chiusura anticipata) e saranno pertanto disponibili dal medesimo giorno.
Si rammenta che il socio di maggioranza, Trinity Investments Designated Activity Company, in data 31 dicembre 2019 ha effettuato a sostegno della Banca versamenti in conto futuro aumento di capitale di importo pari all'Aumento di Capitale, in parte utilizzati per la sottoscrizione dei Diritti di Opzione allo stesso spettanti e, per la restante parte, da utilizzarsi per la sottoscrizione di tutto l'eventuale inoptato che dovesse risultare non sottoscritto dal mercato.
Il Documento di Registrazione, la Nota Informativa e la Nota di Sintesi (che congiuntamente costituiscono il Prospetto) sono a disposizione del pubblico presso la sede legale della Banca, in Torino, Via San Dalmazzo n. 15 e sul sito internet della Banca (www.bancaintermobiliare.com).
Si segnala, infine, che il 30 luglio 2020 verrà pubblicato, ai sensi dell'art. 89 del regolamento approvato con delibera Consob n. 11971 del 14 maggio 1999, come successivamente modificato ed integrato, sul quotidiano "Corriere della Sera" un avviso, analogo al presente comunicato, contenente l'indicazione del numero dei diritti di opzione non esercitati da offrire in Borsa e delle date delle riunioni in cui sarà effettuata l'offerta.
* * *
Contatti per la Stampa
Banca Intermobiliare
Community
Ufficio Comunicazioni e Relazioni Esterne
Marco Rubino
Tel. +39 011 0828464
Tel. +39 335 6509552
Tel. +39 02 99968166
comunicazione@bancaintermobiliare.com
marco.rubino@communitygroup.it
IMPORTANT REGULATORY NOTICE
This communication and the information contained herein does not contain or constitute an offer of securities for sale, or solicitation of an offer to purchase securities, in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or any other jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would require the approval of local authorities or otherwise be unlawful (the "Other Countries").
Neither this document nor any part of it nor the fact of its distribution may form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision in relation thereto. The securities referred to herein have not been registered and will not be registered in the United States under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or pursuant to the corresponding regulations in force in the Other Countries. The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States unless such securities are registered under the Securities Act, or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act is available. Banca Intermobiliare does not intend to register any portion of any offering in the United States.
This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy or subscribe for securities. This communication has been prepared on the basis that any offer of securities in any Member State of the European Economic Area ("EEA") which has implemented the Prospectus Regulation (each, a "Relevant Member State"), will be made on the basis of a prospectus approved by the competent authority and published in accordance with the Prospectus Regulation (the "Permitted Public Offer") and/or pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Regulation from the requirement to publish a prospectus for offers of securities. Any public offering will be conducted in Italy pursuant to a prospectus, duly authorized by Consob in accordance with applicable regulations.
Accordingly, any person making or intending to make any offer of securities in a Relevant Member State other than the Permitted Public Offer, may only do so in circumstances in which no obligation arises for the Company to publish a prospectus pursuant to Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation or supplement a prospectus pursuant to Article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation, in each case, in relation to such offer.
The expression "Prospectus Regulation" means Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (this Regulation and amendments together with any delegated act and implementing measures). This document is not a prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation. A prospectus prepared pursuant to the Prospectus Regulation will be published in the future. Investors should not subscribe for any securities referred to in this document except on the basis of the information contained in any prospectus.
