Banca Mediolanum : COMUNICAZIONE IN MERITO ALLA POLITICA DI DISTRIBUZIONE DEI DIVIDENDI RELATIVI ALL'ESERCIZIO 2019

COMMUNICATION REGARDING THE

DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION POLICY FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2019

Banca Mediolanum, which has always integrated into its values the close relationship with its customers and the social responsibility intended to support the community it works in, has activated a series of initiatives aimed at supporting the health care system and the community during this extraordinary emergency.

With reference to the recommendations of the Bank of Italy and the European Central Bank dated March 27, 2020, issued in connection with the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and intended to strengthen the intermediaries' own resources, Banca Mediolanum has decided to comply responsibly with the indications of the supervisory authorities by postponing the distribution of dividends relating to 2019 profits until at least October 1, 2020.

Banca Mediolanum is confident, however, that it will be able to follow through with the dividend distribution proposal as soon as conditions permit, in accordance with what is moreover communicated by the Bank of Italy.

Banca Mediolanum believes that, even in the current economic and financial context, its proposal for the distribution of dividends is justified on the basis of 1) an examination of the potential future impact on the capital and liquidity position of the Bank, which are confirmed to be solid even in stress scenarios, 2) the strength of its business model which has shown, precisely in times of crisis, the ability to generate value for stakeholders, 3) the limited risk exposure of its credit business.

Basiglio - Milano 3 City, March 30, 2020

The Officer responsible for preparing Banca Mediolanum S.p.A accounting documents, Angelo Lietti declares that, in compliance with the requirements of the second paragraph of section 154 bis of the Consolidated Finance Act, the financial information contained herein reflects the accounting entries, records and books. Preliminary data subject to change.