BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA SPA

(BMPS)
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena : Ilaria Dalla Riva to leave the Bank. Roberto Coita new Chief Human Officer

06/24/2019 | 12:46pm EDT

Ilaria Dalla Riva, Chief Human Capital Officer of Banca MPS, leaves the Bank to take on a new professional challenge and will be replaced by Roberto Coita, the current Manager of the Talent & Knowledge Management Area of the same department.

'I conclude a 7-year course built with the support of a team of professionals with whom I have shared objectives, ideas and initiatives to support the Bank's Plan and thanks to the active contribution of all BMPS colleagues and OOSS. In particular I thank Marco Morelli and the Management Team for the approach of reliability and trust and for the constructive confrontation with which we have faced this challenge every day. The values of BMPS history will remain with me' commented Ilaria dalla Riva.

'I thank Ilaria also on behalf of the Board for constant contribution provided in complex years engaged in the restructuring and relaunching of the Bank. Our wishes to Roberto Coita for his new assignment' said Marco Morelli, CEO of BMPS.

The appointment of Roberto Coita in today's meeting of the Board of Directors is consistent with the corporate policies for enhancing and increasing internal professional skills.

Disclaimer

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 16:45:07 UTC
