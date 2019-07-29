Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA    BMPS   IT0005218752

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA SPA

(BMPS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena : Italian judge rejects request to drop case against former Monte Paschi executives

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 11:14am EDT

MILAN (Reuters) - An Italian judge has rejected a request by prosecutors to shelve a false accounting case against former executives at bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena, which had to be bailed out by the state.

The case revolves around allegations that the three former executives failed to properly book bad loan provisions between 2012 and 2015 and stems from a complaint presented by the bank's small shareholders.

Monte dei Paschi, the world's oldest bank, had to request state aid at the end of 2016 after an attempt to raise capital on the market failed. The Italian state retains a stake of around 68% in the bank.

Small shareholders argue that documents used by the bank as it sought to convince investors to buy into two successive capital increases in 2014 and 2015 did not provide an accurate picture of the lender's real financial situation.

In his ruling, dated July 25 and seen by Reuters on Monday, judge Guido Salvini told Milan prosecutors to investigate the allegations further and gave them nine months to do so. The prosecutors were not initially convinced that the case was strong enough to pursue.

The case raises questions about Monte dei Paschi's health before it was bailed out by the government and whether the rescue, approved by European authorities and costing the taxpayer 5.4 billion euros (£4.87 billion), respected EU rules on dealing with banking crises.

The executives under investigation are Monte dei Paschi's former Chairman Alessandro Profumo, its former Chief Executive Fabrizio Viola and the former head of the bank's team of internal auditors, Paolo Salvadori.

Lawyers for Profumo and Viola declined to comment on the case. A lawyer for Salvadori did not respond to a request for comment.

In its ruling, the judge refers to a confidential report by the European Central Bank dated June 2, 2017 following an audit of the bank by its inspectors the previous year.

The report, seen by Reuters, found that a lot of loans deemed to be performing had in fact turned sour and that the bank had failed to set aside sufficient funds to cover for loan losses.

It said that based on an estimate submitted by the bank on Dec. 13, 2016, the lender's CET 1 ratio - a key measure of financial strength - would have been just 0.58% at the end of 2015 after taking into account the results of the inspection, compared with a minimum regulatory requirement of 4.5%.

A month after the ECB inspectors' report, the European Commission authorised the government in Rome to rescue Monte dei Paschi with taxpayer money, saying it had been reassured by the ECB that the bank was solvent and respected minimum capital requirements.

An ECB spokeswoman declined to comment.

(Writing by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Keith Weir and Jan Harvey)

By Emilio Parodi and Silvia Aloisi

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI
11:14aBANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA : Italian judge rejects request to drop case aga..
RE
07/24BANCA CARIGE : Carige rescue plan takes step forward on eve of ECB deadline - so..
RE
07/16BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA : Italy court acquits former Monte dei Paschi fi..
RE
07/16Italian builder Salini backs plan to buy Astaldi to revive industry
RE
07/09BANCA MPS : Fiorella Ferri Heads the new Chief Safety Officer Division
PU
07/04BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA : completes the securitisation of performing loa..
PU
07/04Italian Banks Buoyed by Lagarde ECB Nomination, Budget Reprieve
DJ
06/30BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA : Monte dei Paschi ends debt collection deal to ..
RE
06/26GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Paschi, H2O, Fiat, Huawei
06/24BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA : Ilaria Dalla Riva to leave the Bank. Roberto C..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 3 212 M
EBIT 2019 885 M
Net income 2019 171 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 9,57x
P/E ratio 2020 5,84x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,49x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,49x
Capitalization 1 586 M
Chart BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA SPA
Duration : Period :
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 1,41  €
Last Close Price 1,44  €
Spread / Highest target 11,3%
Spread / Average Target -2,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marco Morelli Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Stefania Bariatti Chairman
Vittorio Calvanico Chief Operating Officer
Andrea Rovellini Chief Financial Officer
Maria Elena Costanza Cappello Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA SPA-3.91%1 764
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY19.05%376 960
BANK OF AMERICA24.88%287 472
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA7.56%284 271
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.99%217 886
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION15.54%200 897
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group