Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA    BMPS   IT0005218752

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA SPA

(BMPS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena : Monte dei Paschi ends debt collection deal to sell 3 billion euros in bad loans

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/30/2019 | 03:21pm EDT
The entrance of Monte Dei Paschi di Siena is seen in San Gusme near Siena, Italy

MILAN (Reuters) - Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Sunday it had been forced to end early a 10-year bad loan management contract so that it could have more freedom in selling off bad debts in a worsening economic environment.

Monte dei Paschi had closed a year ago the sale of its bad loan management unit, dubbed Juliet, to asset manager Quaestio Holding and credit manager Cerved, signing a 10-year contract under which it paid fees for debt collection services.

The bank said in a statement on Sunday it would pay 40 million euros as an early-termination penalty for ending the contract and then work with Juliet to pick loans to sell for up to 3 billion euros.

"The revision of the accords is aimed at the reduction of risk parameters in the context of a significant worsening of economic conditions in recent months," it said.

Monte dei Paschi said the penalty was fully offset by lower debt servicing fees in the years ahead.

(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by David Evans)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA SPA 0.56% 1.078 End-of-day quote.-27.92%
CERVED GROUP SPA 0.06% 7.795 End-of-day quote.8.94%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI
03:21pBANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA : Monte dei Paschi ends debt collection deal to ..
RE
06/26GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Paschi, H2O, Fiat, Huawei
06/24BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA : Ilaria Dalla Riva to leave the Bank. Roberto C..
PU
06/17BMPS : Has closed the sale of the belgian subsidiary
AQ
06/17EXCLUSIVE : Banks face new challenges in Italian diamond scandal
RE
06/14BMPS : Has closed the sale of the belgian subsidiary
PU
05/30BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA : Cardamone hands over to Marazia in Widiba. Cal..
PU
05/27BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA : Italy's Monte Paschi merger candidates' list i..
RE
05/21BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA : Merger by way of incorporation of Perimetro Ge..
PU
05/09BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA : The board assesses the requirements of officer..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 3 227 M
EBIT 2019 893 M
Net income 2019 199 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 6,22
P/E ratio 2020 4,49
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,38x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,38x
Capitalization 1 229 M
Chart BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA SPA
Duration : Period :
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 1,48 €
Spread / Average Target 38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marco Morelli Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Stefania Bariatti Chairman
Vittorio Calvanico Chief Operating Officer
Andrea Rovellini Chief Financial Officer
Maria Elena Costanza Cappello Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA SPA-27.92%1 398
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY14.53%362 676
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA11.34%294 734
BANK OF AMERICA17.69%275 738
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION16.80%233 244
WELLS FARGO2.69%212 672
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About