BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA SPA (BMPS)
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena : Monte dei Paschi kicks off 2.5 billion euro, unsecured bad loan sale - source

09/06/2018 | 06:36pm CEST
FILE PHOTO - The logo of Monte dei Paschi di Siena bank is seen in a bank entrance in Rome

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's state-owned Monte dei Paschi di Siena has kicked off the sale of around 2.5 billion euros (2.3 billion pounds) in unsecured bad loans, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

A second source confirmed the amount, which was first reported by Il Sole 24 Ore daily on Wednesday. Monte dei Paschi declined to comment.

Monte dei Paschi, which was rescued by the state after failing to raise cash from investors to fund a balance-sheet clean-up, completed this year a record 24-billion-euro bad loan securitisation sale.

At the end of June, it still held 19.8 billion euros in gross soured loans, or one fifth of total lending. The Tuscan bank is working on soured debt disposals as part of the restructuring plan agreed with EU authorities at the time of its bailout.

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Steve Scherer)

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 3 543 M
EBIT 2018 1 141 M
Net income 2018 174 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 14,49
P/E ratio 2019 6,99
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,73x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,72x
Capitalization 2 600 M
Managers
NameTitle
Marco Morelli Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Stefania Bariatti Chairman
Vittorio Calvanico Chief Operating Officer
Andrea Rovellini Chief Financial Officer
Maria Elena Costanza Cappello Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA SPA-41.75%2 906
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.15%387 006
BANK OF AMERICA5.49%311 034
WELLS FARGO-2.84%283 189
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-13.71%278 347
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.63%237 750
