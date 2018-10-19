Log in
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA    BMPS   IT0005218752

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA SPA (BMPS)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 10/19 07:32:05 pm
1.593 EUR   -4.78%
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena : Press release

10/19/2018 | 06:48pm CEST

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.P.A. ('BMPS') announces that today, pursuant to Article 2501-septies of the Italian Civil Code, a copy of the following documents relating to the merger by way of incorporation of Perimetro Gestione Proprietà Immobiliari S.C.p.A. ('Perimetro') into BMPS, has been deposited at its registered office in Siena, Piazza Salimbeni 3:

  • merger project;
  • financial statements of BMPS and Perimetro as at 31 December 2017, 31 December 2016 and 31 December 2015, together with the related reports issued by the auditing firm;
  • half-year report as at 30 June 2018 of BMPS pursuant to Article 154-ter of the of Italian Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998 (Consolidated Law on Finance) and half-year report as at 30 June 2018 of Perimetro (along with the related reports issued by the auditing firm), taken as a reference for the merger by the companies involved.

It should also be pointed out that the completion of the transaction is subject, inter alia, to the authorization of the competent Supervisory Authority.

For further information:

Media Relations: Tel. +39.0577.296634 - ufficio.stampa@mps.it

Investor Relations: Tel: +39.0577.299350 - investor.relations@mps.it

Disclaimer

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 16:47:01 UTC
