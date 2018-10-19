Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena : Press release

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.P.A. ('BMPS') announces that today, pursuant to Article 2501-septies of the Italian Civil Code, a copy of the following documents relating to the merger by way of incorporation of Perimetro Gestione Proprietà Immobiliari S.C.p.A. ('Perimetro') into BMPS, has been deposited at its registered office in Siena, Piazza Salimbeni 3:

merger project;

financial statements of BMPS and Perimetro as at 31 December 2017, 31 December 2016 and 31 December 2015, together with the related reports issued by the auditing firm;

half-year report as at 30 June 2018 of BMPS pursuant to Article 154-ter of the of Italian Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998 (Consolidated Law on Finance) and half-year report as at 30 June 2018 of Perimetro (along with the related reports issued by the auditing firm), taken as a reference for the merger by the companies involved.

It should also be pointed out that the completion of the transaction is subject, inter alia, to the authorization of the competent Supervisory Authority.

