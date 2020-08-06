Log in
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.

(BMPS)
  Report
News 


Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S p A : Italy's Monte Paschi swings to second-quarter loss of 845 million euros as COVID takes toll

08/06/2020 | 11:24am EDT
The entrance of Monte Dei Paschi bank headquarters is pictured in Siena

Italy's state-owned lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena swung to an 845 million euro (760.7 million pounds) loss in the second quarter due to one-offs including more loan writedowns prompted by the coronavirus pandemic and provisions for legal claims.

The bank said it had booked a further 107 million euros in loan writedowns in the quarter, along with writedowns of 476 million euros on deferred tax assets and 384 million euros one-off charges including provisions for legal claims.

The bank's transitional CET1 ratio, an indicator of financial strength, stood at 13.4% at the end of June compared to 14.7% at the end of last year.

"The lockdown impacted us for most of the quarter," CEO Guido Bastianini said in a conference call.

In June the lender approved a plan to offload around 8.1 billion euros in bad and unlikely-to-pay loans to state-owned bad loan manager AMCO.

The European Central Bank has told the Tuscan bank to strengthen its capital base by around 700 million euros to allow the soured loan spin-off, two sources close to the matter said last month.

The Italian government currently controls Monte dei Paschi with a 68% stake, following an 8 billion euro bailout in 2017 to save the bank from sinking under problem debts and the fallout from a derivatives scandal.

The bank said as of July 31 it had received further extra-judicial claims from the Fondazione MPS, a charitable foundation which used to control Monte dei Paschi and has seen its wealth vanish as the bank sank deeper into trouble, for 3.8 billion euros.

Overall extra-judicial claims total 4.8 billion euros, Monte dei Paschi said.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Valentina Za)

Financials
Sales 2020 2 894 M 3 421 M 3 421 M
Net income 2020 -456 M -539 M -539 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,69x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 706 M 2 030 M 2 016 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,59x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 22 077
Free-Float 24,3%
Chart BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 1,42 €
Last Close Price 1,55 €
Spread / Highest target 3,56%
Spread / Average Target -8,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guido Bastianini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maria Patrizia Grieco Chairman
Vittorio Calvanico Chief Operating Officer
Maria Elena Costanza Cappello Independent Non-Executive Director
Marco Giorgino Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.10.52%2 030
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.27%296 257
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-23.33%246 194
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.91%219 981
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.41%188 200
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.62%130 166
