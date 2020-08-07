Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S p A : Mr. Marchese will officially take on the role as of 1 September

PRESS RELEASE

BANCA MPS: PASQUALE MARCHESE APPOINTED CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER

Mr. Marchese will officially take on the role as of 1 September

Siena, 07 August 2020 - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena announces that Pasquale Marchese will be the new Chief Commercial Officer starting from 1 September 2020.

Mr. Marchese, 59 years old, is from Abruzzo and has a degree in Civil Engineering. Over the course of his career, he held positions of increasing responsibility within Poste Italiane Spa up until 2008 when he was appointed Head of the national retail market, becoming also Deputy General Manager in 2016.

In May 2018 he was appointed Commercial General Manager of Mediocredito Centrale, the Bank which is 100% owned by Invitalia and provides credit to businesses, both corporate companies and SMEs.

