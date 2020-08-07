Log in
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.

(BMPS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S p A : Mr. Marchese will officially take on the role as of 1 September

08/07/2020 | 11:59am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

BANCA MPS: PASQUALE MARCHESE APPOINTED CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER

Mr. Marchese will officially take on the role as of 1 September

Siena, 07 August 2020 - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena announces that Pasquale Marchese will be the new Chief Commercial Officer starting from 1 September 2020.

Mr. Marchese, 59 years old, is from Abruzzo and has a degree in Civil Engineering. Over the course of his career, he held positions of increasing responsibility within Poste Italiane Spa up until 2008 when he was appointed Head of the national retail market, becoming also Deputy General Manager in 2016.

In May 2018 he was appointed Commercial General Manager of Mediocredito Centrale, the Bank which is 100% owned by Invitalia and provides credit to businesses, both corporate companies and SMEs.

This press release will be available at www.gruppomps.it

For further information:

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena

Media Relations

Investor Relations

Tel. +39 0577 296634

Tel: +39 0577 299350

ufficio.stampa@mps.it

investor.relations@mps.it

Disclaimer

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 15:58:03 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 2 894 M 3 410 M 3 410 M
Net income 2020 -456 M -537 M -537 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,72x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 719 M 2 036 M 2 025 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,59x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 22 077
Free-Float 24,3%
Chart BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 1,42 €
Last Close Price 1,56 €
Spread / Highest target 2,76%
Spread / Average Target -9,01%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guido Bastianini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maria Patrizia Grieco Chairman
Vittorio Calvanico Chief Operating Officer
Maria Elena Costanza Cappello Independent Non-Executive Director
Marco Giorgino Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.11.37%2 036
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.24%296 349
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-23.33%246 173
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.68%220 675
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.41%187 221
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-1.49%131 812
