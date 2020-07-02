Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S p A : Siena, 1 July 2020 – Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena signed yesterday with Ardian the preliminary agreement for the sale of a real estate portfolio owned by the Montepaschi Group, offered as part of…

PRESS RELEASE

BANCA MPS: PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT SIGNED WITH ARDIAN FOR THE SALE

OF A REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO OWNED BY THE MONTEPASCHI GROUP

Siena, 1 July 2020 - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena signed yesterday with Ardian the preliminary agreement for the sale of a real estate portfolio owned by the Montepaschi Group, offered as part of the competitive procedure launched in July 2019.

The transaction is expected to be completed, for most properties, by 31 December 2020, with a positive effect on the CET1 ratio of approximately 13 bps compared to the value of March 2020.

The transaction represents a further step in BMPS's 2017-2021 Restructuring Plan, which, among the formal commitments undertaken by the Bank (in particular Commitment no. 17), provides for the sale of properties within the period covered by the Plan.

