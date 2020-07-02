Log in
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.

(BMPS)
  Report
News Summary 
News Summary

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S p A : Siena, 1 July 2020 – Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena signed yesterday with Ardian the preliminary agreement for the sale of a real estate portfolio owned by the Montepaschi Group, offered as part of…

07/02/2020 | 04:35am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

BANCA MPS: PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT SIGNED WITH ARDIAN FOR THE SALE

OF A REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO OWNED BY THE MONTEPASCHI GROUP

Siena, 1 July 2020 - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena signed yesterday with Ardian the preliminary agreement for the sale of a real estate portfolio owned by the Montepaschi Group, offered as part of the competitive procedure launched in July 2019.

The transaction is expected to be completed, for most properties, by 31 December 2020, with a positive effect on the CET1 ratio of approximately 13 bps compared to the value of March 2020.

The transaction represents a further step in BMPS's 2017-2021 Restructuring Plan, which, among the formal commitments undertaken by the Bank (in particular Commitment no. 17), provides for the sale of properties within the period covered by the Plan.

This press release will be available at www.gruppomps.it

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA

Relazioni Media

Investor Relations

Tel: +39 0577.296634

Tel: +39 0577.293038

ufficio.stampa@mps.it

investor.relations@mps.it

Disclaimer

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. published this content on 01 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 08:33:03 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 2 862 M 3 223 M 3 223 M
Net income 2020 -493 M -555 M -555 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,66x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 696 M 1 910 M 1 910 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 22 077
Free-Float 24,3%
Chart BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1,20 €
Last Close Price 1,54 €
Spread / Highest target -15,4%
Spread / Average Target -21,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guido Bastianini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maria Patrizia Grieco Chairman
Vittorio Calvanico Chief Operating Officer
Andrea Rovellini Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Marco Giorgino Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.9.87%1 910
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-33.10%284 121
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.67%242 888
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-6.84%203 115
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.57%201 795
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.81%135 283
