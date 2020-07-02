Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S p A : Siena, 2 July 2020 – Banca Monte Paschi di Siena (“BMPS” or the “Bank”) announces that, following the annual review of the Bank's credit profile, Fitch Ratings revised the “rating watch” on BMPS long-…

PRESS RELEASE

BANCA MPS:

FITCH REVISES BMPS RATING WATCH FROM NEGATIVE TO EVOLVING

Siena, 2 July 2020 - Banca Monte Paschi di Siena ("BMPS" or the "Bank") announces that, following the annual review of the Bank's credit profile, Fitch Ratings revised the "rating watch" on BMPS long-term ratings from "negative" to "evolving".

Moreover the Long-Term Deposit rating was upgraded to "B+" (from "B") following a change in the rating methodology.

The main ratings on "Rating Watch Evolving" are as follows:

• Long-Term Issuer Default Rating: "B"

• Viability Rating: "b"

• Long-Term Deposit Rating: "B+"

• Long-Term Senior preferred debt: "B"

• Long-Term Subordinated debt: "CCC+".

The full version of Fitch's press release can be viewed on the rating agency's website(www.fitchratings.com).

This press release shall be available onwww.gruppomps.it