Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A.    BMPS   IT0005218752

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.

(BMPS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S p A : Siena, 31 July 2020 – Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena announces that Giampiero Bergami, Deputy General Manager and Chief Commercial Officer of the Bank, has resigned with effect from 31 August 2020 to…

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/31/2020 | 12:22pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Siena, 31 July 2020 - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena announces that Giampiero Bergami, Deputy General Manager and Chief Commercial Officer of the Bank, has resigned with effect from 31 August 2020 to pursue new professional opportunities.

The Bank thanks Giampiero Bergami for his relevant contribution and wishes him the best professional success.

This press release will be available at www.gruppomps.it

For further information:

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena

Media Relations

Investor Relations

Chiara Galgani

Tel: +39.0577.299350

Tel. +39.0577.296634

investor.relations@mps.it

ufficio.stampa@mps.it

Disclaimer

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 16:21:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI
12:22pBANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P : Siena, 31 July 2020 – Banca Monte d..
PU
07/24ECB tells Monte dei Paschi to boost capital for bad loan deal - sources
RE
07/20Italian bank shares surge as Intesa bid fuels merger expectations
RE
07/17BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P : Sica will assume the role from the next 7..
PU
07/16BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P : Amendment
PU
07/16BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P : Siena, 16 July 2020 – The Board of ..
PU
07/16Colacem Obtains EUR 45 Mln Loan Under Italy's Sace Guarantee Scheme
RE
07/08Italy will exit Monte Paschi by end-2021 as planned - economy minister
RE
07/02BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P : Siena, 2 July 2020 – Banca Monte Pa..
PU
07/02BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P : Siena, 1 July 2020 – Banca Monte de..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 894 M 3 426 M 3 426 M
Net income 2020 -456 M -540 M -540 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,65x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 689 M 1 990 M 1 999 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,58x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 22 077
Free-Float 24,3%
Chart BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 1,42 €
Last Close Price 1,53 €
Spread / Highest target 4,58%
Spread / Average Target -7,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guido Bastianini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maria Patrizia Grieco Chairman
Vittorio Calvanico Chief Operating Officer
Maria Elena Costanza Cappello Independent Non-Executive Director
Marco Giorgino Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.9.44%1 990
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.40%295 678
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-23.67%243 648
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.47%215 216
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-15.60%187 370
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.92%128 709
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group