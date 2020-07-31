Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S p A : Siena, 31 July 2020 – Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena announces that Giampiero Bergami, Deputy General Manager and Chief Commercial Officer of the Bank, has resigned with effect from 31 August 2020 to…

PRESS RELEASE

Siena, 31 July 2020 - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena announces that Giampiero Bergami, Deputy General Manager and Chief Commercial Officer of the Bank, has resigned with effect from 31 August 2020 to pursue new professional opportunities.

The Bank thanks Giampiero Bergami for his relevant contribution and wishes him the best professional success.

This press release will be available at www.gruppomps.it

For further information:

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena