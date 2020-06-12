Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S p A : THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA ASSESSES THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE DIRECTORS AND STATUTORY AUDITORS APPOINTED BY THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING ON 18 MAY 2020 The Board of Dire…

Log in
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S p A : THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA ASSESSES THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE DIRECTORS AND STATUTORY AUDITORS APPOINTED BY THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING ON 18 MAY 2020

06/12/2020 | 02:38pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA ASSESSES THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE DIRECTORS AND STATUTORY AUDITORS

APPOINTED BY THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING ON 18 MAY 2020

The Board of Directors consists of a large majority of independent Directors

Siena, 12 June 2020 - At today's meeting, the Bank's Board of Directors assessed that all Directors appointed by the Shareholders' Meeting of 18 May 2020 meet the requirements provided for by the applicable laws and the By-Laws.

In particular, the following Directors meet the requirements of independence provided for by the By- Laws:

  1. Rita Laura D'Ecclesia
  2. Francesca Bettìo
  3. Luca Bader
  4. Alessandra Giuseppina Barzaghi
  5. Francesco Bochicchio
  6. Rosella Castellano
  7. Paola De Martini
  8. Raffaele Di Raimo (Chairman of the Compensation Committee)
  9. Marco Giorgino (Chairman of the Risk and Sustainability Committee)
  10. Nicola Maione (Chairman of the Appointments Committee)
  11. Roberto Rao (Chairman of the Related-Party Transactions Committee).

In compliance with their statements, the Chairperson of the Board of Directors, Ms. Maria Patrizia Grieco, and the Director Mr. Marco Bassilichi have been deemed to be independent under Italian Legislative Decree no. 58/1998 ("Consolidated Finance Act"), but not under the Corporate Governance Code for Listed Companies and, therefore, have not been assessed as independent under the Bank's By-Laws.

The Board of Directors verified that the requirements are met on the basis of the information provided by the persons concerned or, in any case, available to the Bank; in particular, the independence requirements of the Directors have been assessed according to the criteria established by Article 15 of the By-Laws (Article 148, paragraph 3 of the Consolidated Finance Act and the Corporate Governance Code for Listed Companies), taking also into account the joint EBA/ESMA guidelines and any credit, commercial or professional relationships that can be associated with the officers themselves the significance of which has been assessed taking into account the turnover, the position held by the officer and the nature of the relationships.

The requirements of the members of the Board of Statutory Auditors have also been assessed, in compliance with the applicable laws.

This press release will be available at www.gruppomps.it

For futher information

Media Relations

Investor Relations

Tel: +39 0577.296634

Tel: +39 0577.293038

ufficio.stampa@mps.it

investor.relations@mps.it

Disclaimer

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. published this content on 12 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2020 18:37:04 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 2 852 M 3 208 M 3 208 M
Net income 2020 -502 M -564 M -564 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,22x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 567 M 1 760 M 1 762 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 22 077
Free-Float 24,3%
Chart BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 1,20 €
Last Close Price 1,37 €
Spread / Highest target -4,83%
Spread / Average Target -12,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guido Bastianini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maria Patrizia Grieco Chairman
Vittorio Calvanico Chief Operating Officer
Andrea Rovellini Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Marco Giorgino Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.-2.29%1 717
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.27%296 155
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.00%258 899
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.47%207 607
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-6.69%203 426
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.01%135 430
