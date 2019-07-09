Banca Mps: Fiorella Ferri Heads the new Chief Safety Officer Division

Fiorella Ferri takes on the new role of Chief Safety Officer (CSO) and also of 'Employer' for the protection of health and safety at work pursuant to Legislative Decree 81/08 as subsequently amended.

The appointment of Fiorella Ferri, currently Head of the Chief Lending Officer Division's Human Resources Department, is consistent with the corporate policies for enhancing and increasing internal professional skills.

The introduction of the newly formed structure within the company's organisational model confirms the Bank's significant and constant commitment regarding health and safety in the workplace over the years.



