Banca Mps: Fiorella Ferri Heads the new Chief Safety Officer Division

07/09/2019 | 03:23pm EDT

Fiorella Ferri takes on the new role of Chief Safety Officer (CSO) and also of 'Employer' for the protection of health and safety at work pursuant to Legislative Decree 81/08 as subsequently amended.

The appointment of Fiorella Ferri, currently Head of the Chief Lending Officer Division's Human Resources Department, is consistent with the corporate policies for enhancing and increasing internal professional skills.

The introduction of the newly formed structure within the company's organisational model confirms the Bank's significant and constant commitment regarding health and safety in the workplace over the years.

For further information:

Relazioni Media
Tel. +39 0577 296634
ufficio.stampa@mps.it

Investor Relations
Tel: +39 0577 299350
investor.relations@mps.it

Disclaimer

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 19:22:03 UTC
