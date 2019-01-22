Log in
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA SPA
    
Carige needs 200 million euros of fresh capital - Il Sole 24Ore citing study

01/22/2019 | 01:33am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Carige bank is seen in Rome

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's Banca Carige needs 200 million euros (176.4 million pounds) of fresh capital to clean its balance sheet from soured loans and to attract a potential buyer in the future, daily Il Sole 24Ore reported in Tuesday.

Italy is considering merging troubled banks Carige and Monte dei Paschi with healthier rivals such as UBI Banca as it scrambles to avert a new banking crisis, sources told Reuters last week.

Carige needs fresh capital on top of a 320 million euros hybrid bond subscribed last year by Italy's depositor guarantee fund FITD, Il Sole said, citing an internal study carried out along with Mediobanca's research unit.

Carige might be nationalised if it were not able to raise such funds, the paper said.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCA CARIGE SPA 0.00% 0.0015 End-of-day quote.0.00%
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA SPA -0.65% 1.2195 End-of-day quote.-17.92%
UBI BANCA -0.54% 2.385 End-of-day quote.-5.33%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 3 371 M
EBIT 2018 1 005 M
Net income 2018 244 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 5,38
P/E ratio 2019 5,26
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,42x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,42x
Capitalization 1 400 M
Managers
NameTitle
Marco Morelli Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Stefania Bariatti Chairman
Vittorio Calvanico Chief Operating Officer
Andrea Rovellini Chief Financial Officer
Maria Elena Costanza Cappello Independent Non-Executive Director
