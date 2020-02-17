Log in
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.

Intesa kicks off Italian bank consolidation with $5.3 billion bid for UBI

02/17/2020 | 09:31pm EST
Intesa Sanpaolo bank logo is seen at the headquarters during shareholders meeting in Turin

Intesa Sanpaolo kicked off on Monday long-awaited consolidation among Italian banks with a surprise 4.86 billion euro (4.05 billion pounds) takeover bid for smaller rival UBI Banca.

Italy's top retail bank said it would offer 1.7 newly issued shares for every UBI share tendered to create a European-sized player focused on wealth management and insurance, with more than 1.1 trillion euros in customers' financial assets.

"The banking sector is heading for consolidation in the coming years ... it is in Intesa's interest to reach a size that will allow it to compete ... in Europe," it said in a statement.

Intesa, which was the first among Italian lenders to bet on fees to drive revenues, said the deal would create the euro zone's seventh-largest group by assets with an estimated combined profit of more than 6 billion euros in 2022.

If the offer is successful Intesa would quickly delist UBI and merge with it, aiming to complete the transaction by the end of the year.

To address potential antitrust concerns once the deal goes through, Intesa said it had signed on Monday a deal to sell 400-500 branches of the combined entity to BPER Banca and, possibly, some of UBI's insurance assets to UnipolSai.

BPER, Italy's sixth-largest bank, said separately it would launch an up to 1 billion euro capital increase to finance the purchase.

Intesa said it had picked UBI because it had a similar business model and operated mainly in Italy's wealthier north, so as to minimise integration risks.

UBI had no immediate comment. A source close to Intesa said the move had not been previously agreed but was not hostile.

UBI is Italy's fifth-largest bank and the strongest among second-tier lenders.

It had long been seen playing a prominent role in an expected wave of mergers among mid-sized Italian banks and was often tipped as a potential buyer of rival Monte dei Paschi which the state must re-privatise by the end of 2021.

Intesa said UBI, though well managed, lacked the necessary scale to shoulder the digital investments needed in the sector, which is grappling with negative interest rates and rising competition.

SIZE IS KEY

European banks have been unable to repay their cost of capital, hit by tougher rules after the global financial crisis and the European Central Bank's ultra-loose monetary policy which makes lending unprofitable.

Bankers in the euro zone say they need to bulk up to compete with U.S. rivals but diverging regulation across different countries hamper cross-border mergers.

"Size and the ability to compete both domestically and internationally are key ... to adequately reward capital," Intesa said.

The exchange offer values UBI shares at 4.254 euros each, a 36% premium on the average stock price in the month through Friday. UBI shares closed up 5.5% on Monday at 3.491 euros each after the bank presented a new three-year plan.

Intesa said a 2 billion euro negative goodwill would fully cover integration costs estimated at 880 million euros after tax as well as 1.2 billion euros in planned net loan writedowns, needed to allow UBI to shed some 4 billion euros in impaired loans.

The deal is forecast to eventually generate 730 million euros in annual pre-tax synergies, mostly through cost cuts after 5,000 voluntary layoffs, partly compensated by new hiring.

By Valentina Za, Stephen Jewkes and Andrea Mandala
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A. 0.84% 1.801 Delayed Quote.27.75%
BPER BANCA S.P.A. 3.31% 4.644 Delayed Quote.0.27%
INTESA SANPAOLO SPA 1.30% 2.54 Delayed Quote.6.77%
UBI BANCA S.P.A. 5.50% 3.491 Delayed Quote.13.63%
UNIPOLSAI ASSICURAZIONI S.P.A. 1.19% 2.628 Delayed Quote.0.27%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 3 026 M
EBIT 2020 804 M
Net income 2020 192 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 33,5x
P/E ratio 2021 8,24x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,66x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,63x
Capitalization 1 988 M
Chart BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 1,72  €
Last Close Price 1,80  €
Spread / Highest target 16,6%
Spread / Average Target -4,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marco Morelli Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Stefania Bariatti Chairman
Vittorio Calvanico Chief Operating Officer
Andrea Rovellini Chief Financial Officer
Maria Elena Costanza Cappello Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.27.75%2 138
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-1.39%431 076
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-1.05%307 940
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-6.83%271 237
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.52%210 641
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-10.37%199 362
