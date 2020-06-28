Log in
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.

(BMPS)
06/26 11:39:49 am
1.566 EUR   -4.80%
08:57aMonte Paschi board seen meeting Monday on plan to shed bad loans - source
RE
06/25BANCA MPS : DBRS confirms CONFIRMS ALL BMPS RATINGS
PU
06/15Hedge funds nurse losses on bets against Greek, Italian shares
RE
Monte Paschi board seen meeting Monday on plan to shed bad loans - source

06/28/2020 | 08:57am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Monte Dei Paschi bank headquarters is pictured in Siena

The board of Monte dei Paschi di Siena is expected to meet on Monday to approve a plan to reduce its burden of bad loans, a source familiar with the matter said, without giving further details.

Daily Il Messaggero reported that under the plan the Tuscan lender would offload 8.9-9.0 billion euros (8.2 billion pounds) in gross impaired loans at net value of 4.2-4.3 billion euros.

The paper said the bank would de-merge the impaired loans together with 1-1.1 billion euros in equity and 3.2 billion in debt from a five-year loan granted by JPMorgan and UBS.

Italy's Treasury, which owns 68% of Monte Paschi, has been seeking to help it reduce impaired loans to around 5% of total lending to make it a more an attractive merger partner, without imposing excessive losses on the fragile bank.

(Reporting by Valentina Za, writing by Gavin Jones)
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A. -4.80% 1.566 Delayed Quote.12.02%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -5.48% 92.59 Delayed Quote.-33.58%
UBS GROUP AG 0.51% 10.745 Delayed Quote.-12.11%
Sales 2020 2 852 M 3 199 M 3 199 M
Net income 2020 -493 M -553 M -553 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,74x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 729 M 1 938 M 1 939 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 22 077
Free-Float 24,3%
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 1,20 €
Last Close Price 1,57 €
Spread / Highest target -17,0%
Spread / Average Target -23,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,1%
NameTitle
Guido Bastianini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maria Patrizia Grieco Chairman
Vittorio Calvanico Chief Operating Officer
Andrea Rovellini Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Marco Giorgino Lead Independent Director
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.12.02%1 938
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-33.58%282 080
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.67%252 158
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.81%200 840
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-8.32%199 962
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.61%134 434
