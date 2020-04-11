Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A.    BMPS   IT0005218752

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.

(BMPS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Staff mailboxes at Italy's Monte dei Paschi suffer hacker attack: document

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/11/2020 | 07:51am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The entrance of Monte Dei Paschi di Siena is seen in San Gusme near Siena, Italy

Hackers have accessed the mailboxes of some employees at Italian state-owned bank Monte dei Paschi ?BMPS.MI? and sent emails to clients, according to a notice to customers seen by Reuters.

Monte dei Paschi told clients in the notice that on March 30 some messages with voice mail attachments had been sent as a result of the cyber attack.

The notice to customers made no mention of any breach of company data. It did not say what if any information had been asked for, or if any customers had suffered any loss as a result of the emails.

The bank declined to comment.

Officials and cybersecurity experts have warned that hackers are seeking to capitalize on concern about the coronavirus pandemic which has prompted governments, including Italy's, to impose limits on movement and economic activity to reduce contagion.

With households on lockdown, some banks have warned that customers have already been caught out by fraudsters posing as banks, government and even health service providers to persuade them to hand over passwords or other sensitive data.

Italian police have said they have seen an increase in cybercrime and have warned people to be particularly mindful of all mail related to the COVID-19 emergency.

Police have also told people to be careful with emails purportedly from banks as crimes linked to e-commerce, credit cards and home banking are on the rise.

By Angelo Amante

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI
07:51aSTAFF MAILBOXES AT ITALY'S MONTE DEI : document
RE
04/10EXCLUSIVE : Italy's government set to reappoint Eni and Enel CEOs - source
RE
04/09Coronavirus derails southern Europe's clean-up from the last crisis
RE
04/02BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P : Press release
PU
03/27ECB tells euro zone banks to skip payouts as virus hits economy
RE
03/16Some European banks shut branches to limit coronavirus spread
RE
03/12BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P : Press release
PU
02/21UNICREDIT MAY MAKE ANNOUNCEMENT SOON : sources
RE
02/21UniCredit may make announcement soon on CEO Mustier's future - sources
RE
02/20Italy's UBI weighs tie-up with Monte dei Paschi, other deals to fend off Inte..
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 3 140 M
EBIT 2019 835 M
Net income 2019 -1 095 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,23x
P/E ratio 2020 -9,62x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,42x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,44x
Capitalization 1 316 M
Chart BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 1,48  €
Last Close Price 1,19  €
Spread / Highest target 76,2%
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marco Morelli Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Stefania Bariatti Chairman
Vittorio Calvanico Chief Operating Officer
Andrea Rovellini Chief Financial Officer
Maria Elena Costanza Cappello Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A.-14.74%1 441
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.28%313 014
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%254 186
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.42%216 898
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.16%203 129
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.99%137 119
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group