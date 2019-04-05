Banca Piccolo Credito Valtellinese : Annual General Meeting 30 April 2019 - Filed lists for the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors

PRESS RELEASE
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 30 APRIL 2019
FILED LISTS FOR THE APPOINTMENT OF THE BOARD OF
STATUTORY AUDITORS
Sondrio, 5 April 2019 - Credito Valtellinese S.p.A. ("Creval") announces that, in view of the General Shareholders' Meeting to be held on 30 April 2019 on single call to approve, among other things, the appointment of the company's Board of Statutory Auditors, the following candidate lists have been filed:
-List no. 1 - jointly submitted by the Shareholders Arca Fondi S.G.R. S.p.A., Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A., Eurizon Capital S.A., Fideuram Asset Management (Ireland) - Fonditalia Equity Italy, Fideuram Investimenti SGR S.p.A., Interfund Sicav - Interfund Equity Italy, Kairos Partners SGR S.p.A., Mediolanum Gestione Fondi SGR S.p.A., Mediolanum International Funds Limited - Challenge Funds - Challenge Italian Equity, Pramerica SGR (Pramerica Multiasset Italia and Mito 50), reflecting a total shareholding of 5.71 %, whose candidates are listed below, along the same progressive order indicated in the list.
Standing Statutory Auditors
|
Progressive
|
Candidate
|
Place and date of birth
|
number
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Francesca Michela Maurelli
|
Rome, 24.07.1971
|
|
|
Alternate Statutory Auditors
|
Progressive
|
Candidate
|
Place and date of Birth
|
number
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Francesco Fallacara
|
Bari, 14.06.1964
|
|
|
-List no. 2 "Trasparenza e valori" (n.d.t.: Transparency and values) - submitted by the shareholder DGFD S.A., with a shareholding of 5.43%, whose candidates are listed below, along the same progressive order indicated in the list.
Standing Statutory Auditors
|
Progressive
|
Candidate
|
Place and date of birth
|
number
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Paolo Cevolani
|
Cento (FE), 25.06.1963
|
|
|
|
2
|
Alessandro Stradi
|
Modena, 11.10.1971
|
3
|
Renata Maria Ricotti
|
Casteggio (PV), 28.09.1960
Alternate Statutory Auditors
|
Progressive
|
Candidate
|
Place and date of birth
|
number
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Simonetta Bissoli
|
Verona, 23.04.1965
|
|
|
|
2
|
Fiorenza Dalla Rizza
|
Milan, 30.09.1961
Further details and the documentation required under applicable regulations (more specifically: curricula vitae and statements of the candidates) will be made available to the public at the Company's head office, on the website www.gruppocreval.comin the Governance - Shareholders' Meetings section, and on the website of the authorized central storage mechanism "eMarket Storage" (www.emarketstorage.com) within the prescribed legal and regulatory time period.
|
Contacts
|
|
|
Investor relations
|
Media relations
|
Image Building
|
+39 02 80637127
|
+39 02 80637403
|
Cristina Fossati, Anna Pirtali
|
investorrelations@creval.it
|
mediarelations@creval.it
|
+39 02 89011300
|
|
|
creval@imagebuilding.it
