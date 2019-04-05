Log in
Banca Piccolo Credito Valtellinese : Annual General Meeting 30 April 2019 - Filed lists for the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors

0
04/05/2019 | 03:08pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 30 APRIL 2019

FILED LISTS FOR THE APPOINTMENT OF THE BOARD OF

STATUTORY AUDITORS

Sondrio, 5 April 2019 - Credito Valtellinese S.p.A. ("Creval") announces that, in view of the General Shareholders' Meeting to be held on 30 April 2019 on single call to approve, among other things, the appointment of the company's Board of Statutory Auditors, the following candidate lists have been filed:

-List no. 1 - jointly submitted by the Shareholders Arca Fondi S.G.R. S.p.A., Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A., Eurizon Capital S.A., Fideuram Asset Management (Ireland) - Fonditalia Equity Italy, Fideuram Investimenti SGR S.p.A., Interfund Sicav - Interfund Equity Italy, Kairos Partners SGR S.p.A., Mediolanum Gestione Fondi SGR S.p.A., Mediolanum International Funds Limited - Challenge Funds - Challenge Italian Equity, Pramerica SGR (Pramerica Multiasset Italia and Mito 50), reflecting a total shareholding of 5.71 %, whose candidates are listed below, along the same progressive order indicated in the list.

Standing Statutory Auditors

Progressive

Candidate

Place and date of birth

number

1

Francesca Michela Maurelli

Rome, 24.07.1971

Alternate Statutory Auditors

Progressive

Candidate

Place and date of Birth

number

1

Francesco Fallacara

Bari, 14.06.1964

-List no. 2 "Trasparenza e valori" (n.d.t.: Transparency and values) - submitted by the shareholder DGFD S.A., with a shareholding of 5.43%, whose candidates are listed below, along the same progressive order indicated in the list.

PRESS RELEASE

Standing Statutory Auditors

Progressive

Candidate

Place and date of birth

number

1

Paolo Cevolani

Cento (FE), 25.06.1963

2

Alessandro Stradi

Modena, 11.10.1971

3

Renata Maria Ricotti

Casteggio (PV), 28.09.1960

Alternate Statutory Auditors

Progressive

Candidate

Place and date of birth

number

1

Simonetta Bissoli

Verona, 23.04.1965

2

Fiorenza Dalla Rizza

Milan, 30.09.1961

Further details and the documentation required under applicable regulations (more specifically: curricula vitae and statements of the candidates) will be made available to the public at the Company's head office, on the website www.gruppocreval.comin the Governance - Shareholders' Meetings section, and on the website of the authorized central storage mechanism "eMarket Storage" (www.emarketstorage.com) within the prescribed legal and regulatory time period.

Contacts

Investor relations

Media relations

Image Building

+39 02 80637127

+39 02 80637403

Cristina Fossati, Anna Pirtali

investorrelations@creval.it

mediarelations@creval.it

+39 02 89011300

creval@imagebuilding.it

Disclaimer

Creval - Credito Valtellinese S.p.A. published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 19:07:05 UTC
