Banca Piccolo Credito Valtellinese : Annual General Meeting 30 April 2019 - Filed lists for the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors

PRESS RELEASE

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 30 APRIL 2019

FILED LISTS FOR THE APPOINTMENT OF THE BOARD OF

STATUTORY AUDITORS

Sondrio, 5 April 2019 - Credito Valtellinese S.p.A. ("Creval") announces that, in view of the General Shareholders' Meeting to be held on 30 April 2019 on single call to approve, among other things, the appointment of the company's Board of Statutory Auditors, the following candidate lists have been filed:

-List no. 1 - jointly submitted by the Shareholders Arca Fondi S.G.R. S.p.A., Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A., Eurizon Capital S.A., Fideuram Asset Management (Ireland) - Fonditalia Equity Italy, Fideuram Investimenti SGR S.p.A., Interfund Sicav - Interfund Equity Italy, Kairos Partners SGR S.p.A., Mediolanum Gestione Fondi SGR S.p.A., Mediolanum International Funds Limited - Challenge Funds - Challenge Italian Equity, Pramerica SGR (Pramerica Multiasset Italia and Mito 50), reflecting a total shareholding of 5.71 %, whose candidates are listed below, along the same progressive order indicated in the list.

Standing Statutory Auditors

Progressive Candidate Place and date of birth number 1 Francesca Michela Maurelli Rome, 24.07.1971

Alternate Statutory Auditors

Progressive Candidate Place and date of Birth number 1 Francesco Fallacara Bari, 14.06.1964

-List no. 2 "Trasparenza e valori" (n.d.t.: Transparency and values) - submitted by the shareholder DGFD S.A., with a shareholding of 5.43%, whose candidates are listed below, along the same progressive order indicated in the list.