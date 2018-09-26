Log in
OFFRE

Banca Piccolo Credito Valtellinese : Creval obtained the validation of its “A-IRB” internal credit risk measurement system for prudential purposes

09/26/2018

PRESS RELEASE

CREVAL OBTAINED THE VALIDATION OF ITS "A-IRB" INTERNAL

CREDIT RISK MEASUREMENT SYSTEM FOR PRUDENTIAL

PURPOSES

Sondrio, 26 September 2018 - Creval announces that it obtained the authorization from the Bank of Italy to use its "A-IRB" internal credit risk measurement system for prudential purposes for the regulatory classes "corporate exposures" and "retail exposures".

The adoption of the A-IRB system will lead to a reduction in risk-weighted assets, which in turn will produce a positive impact on the CET1 ratio, in consistency with what has been mapped out in the Run2 Business Plan.

"The authorization to use our internal models - remarks the CEO Mauro Selvetti - fills us with satisfaction not only because it rewards the work done by our internal structures that have been developing the project over these years, but also because it represents a further step forward towards meeting the goals of the 2018-2020 Business Plan, in line with what has been stated, enabling the Bank to further bolster its capital solidity".

Contacts

Investor relations

Media relations

Tel.: + 39 02 80637127

Tel.: +39 02 80637403

Email: investorrelations@creval.it

Email: mediarelations@creval.it

Comin & Partners - Lelio Alfonso

Tel.: +39 334 605 4090

Email: lelio.alfonso@cominandpartners.com

Disclaimer

Creval - Credito Valtellinese S.p.A. published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 14:10:07 UTC
