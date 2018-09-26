Banca Piccolo Credito Valtellinese : Creval obtained the validation of its “A-IRB” internal credit risk measurement system for prudential purposes

PRESS RELEASE

CREVAL OBTAINED THE VALIDATION OF ITS "A-IRB" INTERNAL

CREDIT RISK MEASUREMENT SYSTEM FOR PRUDENTIAL

PURPOSES

Sondrio, 26 September 2018 - Creval announces that it obtained the authorization from the Bank of Italy to use its "A-IRB" internal credit risk measurement system for prudential purposes for the regulatory classes "corporate exposures" and "retail exposures".

The adoption of the A-IRB system will lead to a reduction in risk-weighted assets, which in turn will produce a positive impact on the CET1 ratio, in consistency with what has been mapped out in the Run2 Business Plan.

"The authorization to use our internal models - remarks the CEO Mauro Selvetti - fills us with satisfaction not only because it rewards the work done by our internal structures that have been developing the project over these years, but also because it represents a further step forward towards meeting the goals of the 2018-2020 Business Plan, in line with what has been stated, enabling the Bank to further bolster its capital solidity".

