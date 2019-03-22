Banca Piccolo Credito Valtellinese : Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting Filing notice

PRESS RELEASE
ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
FILING NOTICE
Sondrio, 22 March 2019 - Creval informs that with reference to the Shareholders' Meeting convened on single call for 30 April 2019, in accordance with the regulation in force, the following documents was made available at the Corporate head office, on the Bank's website at the address www.gruppocreval.com (section Governance/Shareholders' Meeting 30 April 2019), on the Borsa Italiana website and on the website of the authorized central storage mechanism "eMarket Storage" (www.emarketstorage.com):
