Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Banca Piccolo Credito Valtellinese SpA    CVAL   IT0005319444

BANCA PICCOLO CREDITO VALTELLINESE SPA

(CVAL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Banca Piccolo Credito Valtellinese : Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting Filing notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/22/2019 | 11:45am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

FILING NOTICE

Sondrio, 22 March 2019 - Creval informs that with reference to the Shareholders' Meeting convened on single call for 30 April 2019, in accordance with the regulation in force, the following documents was made available at the Corporate head office, on the Bank's website at the address www.gruppocreval.com (section Governance/Shareholders' Meeting 30 April 2019), on the Borsa Italiana website and on the website of the authorized central storage mechanism "eMarket Storage" (www.emarketstorage.com):

  • - Notice of call;

  • - Report on the draft resolutions concerning the items on the agenda.

Contatti

Investor relations

Media relations

Tel.: + 39 02 80637127

Tel.: +39 02 80637403

Email: investorrelations@creval.it

Email: mediarelations@creval.it

Disclaimer

Creval - Credito Valtellinese S.p.A. published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 15:44:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANCA PICCOLO CREDITO VALT
11:45aBANCA PICCOLO CREDITO VALTELLINESE : Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting Filing notic..
PU
03/13BANCA PICCOLO CREDITO VALTELLINESE : DBRS improves the ratings assigned to Creva..
PU
03/12BANCA PICCOLO CREDITO VALTELLINESE : Approved Credito Valtellinese draft financi..
PU
03/07BANCA PICCOLO CREDITO VALTELLINESE S : annual earnings release
2018BANCA PICCOLO CREDITO VALTELLINESE : Completed reorganization of Creval's insura..
PU
2018BANCA PICCOLO CREDITO VALTELLINESE : The Deputy General Manager Saverio Continel..
PU
2018BANCA PICCOLO CREDITO VALTELLINESE : Consolidated results as at 30 September 201..
PU
2018BANCA PICCOLO CREDITO VALTELLINESE : Assessment of the professional, integrity a..
PU
2018CREDIT AGRICOLE : to Increase Stake in GNB Seguros
DJ
2018BANCA PICCOLO CREDITO VALTELLINESE : Luigi Lovaglio appointed Chairman, Alessand..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 677 M
EBIT 2019 220 M
Net income 2019 84,6 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 7,43
P/E ratio 2020 7,06
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,73x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,72x
Capitalization 495 M
Chart BANCA PICCOLO CREDITO VALTELLINESE SPA
Duration : Period :
Banca Piccolo Credito Valtellinese SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCA PICCOLO CREDITO VALT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 0,10 €
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mauro Selvetti Chief Executive Officer
Luigi Lovaglio Chairman
Umberto Colli Chief Operating Officer & Head-Human Resources
Ugo Colombo Chief Financial Officer
Jacob F. Kalma Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCA PICCOLO CREDITO VALTELLINESE SPA-3.95%564
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.38%336 821
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.67%290 750
BANK OF AMERICA14.37%271 626
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.99%237 880
WELLS FARGO8.20%226 462
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.