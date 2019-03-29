Log in
Banca Piccolo Credito Valtellinese : Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting Filing notice

03/29/2019 | 06:57pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

FILING NOTICE

Sondrio, 29 March 2019 - Creval informs that with reference to the Shareholders' Meeting convened on single call for 30 April 2019, in accordance with the regulation in force, the following documents were made available at the Corporate head office, on the Bank's website at the address www.gruppocreval.com(section Governance/Shareholders' Meeting 30 April 2019) and on the website of the authorized central storage mechanism "eMarket Storage" (www.emarketstorage.com):

-Information documents prepared in compliance with Article 114-bis of Italian Legislative Decree No. 58 of 24 February 1998 ("TUIF") and of Article 84-bis of Consob Resolution no. 11971 of 14 May 1999 ("Issuers' Regulation") related to:

Incentive plan called "2019 bonus Pool" based on the allocation of financial instruments known as Phantom Share;

Medium to long-term variable incentive system LTI 2019-2021, based on the allocation of Phantom shares.

Contacts

Investor relations

Media relations

Image Building

+39 02 80637127

+39 02 80637403

Cristina Fossati, Anna Pirtali

investorrelations@creval.it

mediarelations@creval.it

+39 02 89011300

creval@imagebuilding.it

Disclaimer

Creval - Credito Valtellinese S.p.A. published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 22:56:05 UTC
