Banca Piccolo Credito Valtellinese : Shareholders' ordinary meeting of 12 October 2018 - Resignation of directors

SHAREHOLDERS' ORDINARY MEETING OF 12 OCTOBER 2018

RESIGNATION OF DIRECTORS

Sondrio, 28 September 2018 - Credito Valtellinese S.p.A. ("Creval" or "Bank") announced that it has received today the resignation of Miro Fiordi, from the office of Director and Chairman, of Michele Colombo, from the office of Director and Deputy Chairman, as well as of Elena Beccalli, Gabriele Cogliati, Giovanni De Censi, Flavio Ferrari, Paolo Stefano Giudici, Gionni Gritti, Livia Martinelli, Paolo Scarallo and Alberto Sciumè from the office of Directors. The resignation will be effective as from 9:15 AM of 12 October 2018, i.e. immediately before the start of the works of the next Shareholders' meeting of Creval, convened at the request of a qualified shareholder pursuant to Article 2367 of the Italian Civil Code.

This decision, as well as the decision of the Board of Directors not to submit its own list, was made with the sole objective of pursuing the Bank's interests, in full compliance with the great respect and dedication towards all its shareholders, the market and, more generally, its stakeholders, and in order to avoid splits in the corporate body and tensions that could jeopardise the well-established process of relaunching the Bank itself.

Mauro Selvetti, Director and Managing Director of the Bank, was co-opted to the Board of Directors of Creval on 5 June 2018 and, as a result, his current office is already expected to terminate, in accordance with the law, at the Shareholders' Meeting of Creval on 12 October 2018.

