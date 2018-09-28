Log in
Merger of two companies of Creval Group: merger by incorporation of Creval Sistemi e Servizi in Credito...

09/28/2018 | 05:17pm CEST

PRESS RELEASE

MERGER OF TWO COMPANIES OF CREVAL GROUP:

MERGER BY INCORPORATION OF CREVAL SISTEMI E

SERVIZI INTO CREDITO VALTELLINESE

Sondrio, 28th September 2018 - Notice is hereby given that, following the authorisation issued by the Bank of Italy pursuant to Article 57 of Legislative Decree no. 385/1993, as provided for by Article 2501-ter of the Italian Civil Code, the merger project by incorporation of Creval Sistemi e Servizi società consortile per azioni into Credito Valtellinese S.p.A. has been filed with the Sondrio Company Registers on 28th September 2018.

The merger will be approved by the Board of Directors of Credito Valtellinese, pursuant to Article 23, paragraph 4, of the company by-laws, without prejudice, pursuant to Article 2505, paragraph 3 of the Italian Civil Code, to the right of Creval shareholders holding at least five per cent of the share capital, to request - within the 6th October 2018 - such decision to be resolved upon by shareholders at an Extraordinary meeting, in compliance with Article 2502, paragraph 1, of the Italian Civil Code.

The request shall be sent to the Company's Registered Office and the Head Office - Piazza Quadrivio, 8 - 23100 Sondrio, within and not later than the 6th October 2018 (eight days as of the 28th September 2018), by registered mail return receipt requested, together with the specific certification proving the Credito Valtellinese shareholders' ownership. The request, together with the certification, may also be sent by certified email to the email addresssegreteriageneralecv@pec.creval.it.

The merger deed execution and the date of the related legal effects will be subsequently disclosed to market.

Corporate contacts

Investor relations

Media relations

Telephone + 39 02 80637471

Telephone +39 02 80637403

Email: investorrelations@creval.it

Email: mediarelations@creval.it

Disclaimer

Creval - Credito Valtellinese S.p.A. published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 15:16:07 UTC
