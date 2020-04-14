Banca Popolare di Sondrio : Calendar of corporate events for the financial year 2020 - Third update

BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO

Società cooperativa per azioni - fondata nel 1871

Sede sociale e direzione generale: I - 23100 Sondrio So - Piazza Garibaldi 16

Iscritta al Registro delle Imprese di Sondrio al n. 00053810149

Iscritta all'Albo delle Banche al n. 842

Capogruppo del Gruppo bancario Banca Popolare di Sondrio, iscritto all'Albo dei Gruppi bancari al n. 5696.0

Iscritta all'Albo delle Società Cooperative al n. A160536

Aderente al Fondo Interbancario di Tutela dei Depositi

Codice fiscale e Partita IVA: 00053810149

Capitale Sociale € 1.360.157.331 - Riserve € 983.893.092 (dati approvati dall'Assemblea dei soci del 27/4/2019)

Banca Popolare di Sondrio: calendar of corporate events for the financial year 2020 (update April 2020)

EVENT DATE Board of directors meeting for the approval of the 7/02/2020 2019 financial results Board of directors meeting for the approval of the 9/04/2020 2019 draft financial statements Shareholders' meeting for the approval of the 2019 .................. financial statements Board of directors meeting for the approval of the interim consolidated financial report as at 31st of 12/05/2020 March 2020 Board of directors meeting for the approval of the half-yearly financial report as at 30th of June 2020 7/08/2020 Board of directors meeting for the approval of the interim consolidated financial report as at 30th of 9/11/2020 September 2020

This update concerns the decision of the Board of Directors to propose to the Shareholders' Meeting, which will be called to approve the financial statements, to allocate the profit for the year to reserves and not to proceed with the payment of dividends.

We also inform you that, in relation to the existing health emergency situation, the competent corporate bodies will set the date of the Shareholders' Meeting for the approval of the 2019 financial statements as soon as possible, which, except for new exceptional and extraordinary events, will be held at the latest by 11 June 2020. We will inform you as soon as possible.

Update: April 2020