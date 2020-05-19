Banca Popolare di Sondrio : Fitch Ratings confirms Banca Popolare di Sondrio's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of BB+ and maintains the Rating Watch Negative (RWN).

Log in
05/19/2020 | 05:48pm EDT
05/19/2020 | 05:48pm EDT

______________________________________________________________________________________________

Società cooperativa per azioni - fondata nel 1871

Sede sociale e direzione generale: I - 23100 Sondrio So - Piazza Garibaldi 16

Iscritta al Registro delle Imprese di Sondrio al n. 00053810149

Iscritta all'Albo delle Banche al n. 842

Capogruppo del Gruppo bancario Banca Popolare di Sondrio, iscritto all'Albo dei Gruppi bancari al n. 5696.0

Iscritta all'Albo delle Società Cooperative al n. A160536 Aderente al Fondo Interbancario di Tutela dei Depositi Codice fiscale e Partita IVA: 00053810149

Capitale Sociale € 1.360.157.331 - Riserve € € 983.893.092

(dati approvati dall'Assemblea dei soci del 27/4/2019)

PRESS RELEASE

Fitch Ratings confirms Banca Popolare di Sondrio's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of BB+ and maintains the Rating Watch Negative (RWN).

Today the credit rating agency Fitch Ratings, in the process of the annual review, has confirmed Banca Popolare di Sondrio's Long-term Issuer Default Rating of BB+, maintaining the Rating Watch Negative assigned with the rating action of 24 March 2020.

Please find attached the document published by Fitch Ratings.

Sondrio, 19 May 2020

BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO SCPA

COMPANY CONTACTS:

Investor Relations

External Relations

Dott. Michele Minelli

Rag. Paolo Lorenzini

0342-528.745

0342-528.212

michele.minelli@popso.it

paolo.lorenzini@popso.it

Company website: www.popso.it

The English translation is provided only for the benfit of the reader. In the case of discrepancies the Italian version will prevail.

2

______________________________________________________________________________________________

Banca Popolare di Sondrio

5/19/2020

Fitch Maintains Banca Popolare di Sondrio on RWN

RATING ACTION COMMENTARY

Fitch Maintains Banca Popolare di Sondrio on

RWN

Tue 19 May, 2020 - 11:58 AM ET

Fitch Ratings - Milan - 19 May 2020: Fitch Ratings has maintained Banca Popolare di Sondrio's (Sondrio) 'BB+' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and 'bb+' Viability Rating (VR) on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).

A full list of rating actions is detailed below.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

IDRS, VR AND SENIOR PREFERRED DEBT

Sondrio's Long-Term IDR, VR, deposit and debt ratings have been maintained on RWN to reﬂect uncertainties over the completion of some meaningful doubtful loan disposals planned by the bank this year, which, if completed, could offer some protection to the bank's asset quality from potential deterioration.

In assessing Sondrio we have also considered i) its less diverse business model than higher-rated peers', and whose ability to generate revenue is likely to come under pressure; ii) greater execution challenges in the weaker operating environment, iii) high capital encumbrance from unreserved impaired loans and a large exposure to

5/19/2020

Fitch Maintains Banca Popolare di Sondrio on RWN

Italian sovereign bonds, which results in counterparty risk concentration and iv) the link between sovereign risk and the bank's funding proﬁle and market access.

The ratings of Sondrio also reﬂect its adequate franchise in its regions of operations, which results in stable customer deposits underpinning a sound funding and liquidity proﬁle.

Under Fitch's forecasts, Italy's GDP is likely to contract 8% in 2020 before seeing a partial recovery of 3.7% in 2021. However, risks to this baseline forecast are tilted to the downside, as we assume that coronavirus can be contained in 2H20, leading to a fairly strong economic rebound in 2021. However, the strength of the recovery beyond 2021 is highly uncertain, given the underlying weaknesses of the economy and Italy's poor performance following the global ﬁnancial crisis, with only around half of the lost output regained by 2012.

Sondrio enters the economic downturn with a gross impaired loan ratio of over 12% at end-1Q20, which is high by domestic and international standards and a rating weakness. Even if the bank is able to complete the doubtful loan disposals according to plan by 2020, its impaired loan ratio would remain higher than the industry average at end-2019. Although government-support schemes should provide some protection, the effect of the lockdown and downturn will lead to new impaired loans. In 1Q20, Sondrio further increased its doubtful loan coverage, which could mitigate the risk of lower prices for the doubtful loan sales than originally planned.

We believe that Sondrio's ability to generate revenue will weaken in the deteriorated economic environment with lower revenue and higher loan impairment charges likely to further affect the bank's already modest proﬁtability.

While Sondrio's risk-weighted capital ratios (CET1 ratio of 15.3% at end-1Q20) are at the upper scale of domestic peers' and could withstand a certain amount of pressure from deteriorating asset quality, capital encumbrance from unreserved impaired loans is also in the upper scale (over 50% at end-1Q20), placing the bank in a comparatively weaker position to absorb severe shocks. In addition, capitalisation remains at risk from Sondrio's large Italian government bond holdings. Albeit reduced from its peak of over 300% of CET1 capital at end-1H18, Italian government bond holdings still represented a large 200% of CET1 capital at end- 1Q20, one of the largest among medium-sized domestic peers'. Exposure could increase given the possibility of further investments in Italian sovereign debt as a result of a higher ECB funding utilisation.

5/19/2020

Fitch Maintains Banca Popolare di Sondrio on RWN

The bank's funding and liquidity proﬁle is sound. Customer deposits have been stable, beneﬁting from strong client relationships. Funding sources are increasingly diversiﬁed due to its access to both secured and unsecured wholesale funding. Sondrio's ability to access the debt market at reasonable costs will diminish following Italy's recent downgrade due to reduced investor appetite for Italian bank risk. Liquidity also remains sound due to adequate buffers of unencumbered eligible assets and access to ECB ﬁnancing, which we expect to increase.

Sondrio's Short-Term IDR of 'B' is in line with our rating correspondence table for banks with 'BB+' Long-Term IDRs.

SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR

The Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'No Floor' reﬂect Fitch's view that, although external support is possible, it cannot be relied upon. Senior creditors can no longer expect to receive full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the event that the bank becomes non-viable.

The EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive and the Single Resolution Mechanism for eurozone banks provide a framework for the resolution of banks that requires senior creditors to participate in losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support.

SUBORDINATED DEBT

The subordinated debt of Sondrio is notched down twice from its VR for loss severity to reﬂect poor recovery prospects. No notching is applied for incremental non-performance risk because write-down of the notes will only occur once the point of non-viability is reached and there is no coupon ﬂexibility before non- viability.

DEPOSIT RATINGS

Sondrio's long-term deposit rating of 'BBB-' (RWN) is one-notch above the bank's Long-Term IDR to reﬂect the protection offered by lower-ranking senior preferred and tier 2 debt. The one-notch uplift also reﬂects our expectation that the bank will maintain sufﬁcient buffers, given the need to comply with minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities.

5/19/2020

Fitch Maintains Banca Popolare di Sondrio on RWN

Its short-term deposit rating of 'F3' (RWN) is in line with our rating correspondence table for banks with 'BBB-'long-term deposit ratings.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action/downgrade:

If Sondrio is unable to reduce its legacy doubtful loans as planned in the coming months, or the envisaged disposals are subject to signiﬁcant delays, the ratings would likely be downgraded to reﬂect the bank entering the downturn with particularly weak asset quality.

Sondrio's IDRs, VR and deposit ratings are also sensitive to the depth and duration of the economic crisis caused by the pandemic and its impact on the bank's ﬁnancial proﬁle. If an economic recovery in Italy is delayed, resulting in an extended period of damage to the bank's asset quality, earnings and potentially capital, which would be difﬁcult to restore in a reasonably short time frame, the ratings could be downgraded.

Factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action/upgrade:

If the bank is able to complete the doubtful loan disposals as planned, reducing some of the short-term pressure on its ratings, the RWN could be removed and the ratings afﬁrmed with an Outlook that would reﬂect the bank's circumstances and prospects at that point in time.

While rating upside is currently limited, Sondrio's ratings could be upgraded on evidence of a stronger and more stable operating environment, resulting in a material reduction of impaired loans. This would ultimately reduce capital at risk from unreserved impaired loans, assuming risk-weighted capital ratios remain reasonably strong and better operating proﬁtability prospects.

SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR

An upgrade of the Support Rating and upward revision of the Support Rating Floor of Sondrio would be contingent on a positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support the bank. In Fitch's view, this is highly unlikely, although not impossible.

5/19/2020

Fitch Maintains Banca Popolare di Sondrio on RWN

SUBORDINATED DEBT

The subordinated debt's rating is primarily sensitive to changes in the VR, from which it is notched. The rating is also sensitive to a change in the notes' notching, which could arise if Fitch changes its assessment of their non-performance relative to the risk captured in the VR.

DEPOSIT RATINGS

The deposit ratings are primarily sensitive to changes in the banks' Long-Term IDR. The long-term deposit rating is also sensitive to a reduction in the size of the senior and junior debt buffers.

BEST/WORST CASE RATING SCENARIO

International scale credit ratings of Financial Institutions issuers have a best-case rating upgrade scenario (deﬁned as the 99th percentile of rating transitions, measured in a positive direction) of three notches over a three-year rating horizon; and a worst-case rating downgrade scenario (deﬁned as the 99th percentile of rating transitions, measured in a negative direction) of four notches over three years. The complete span of best- and worst-case scenario credit ratings for all rating categories ranges from 'AAA' to 'D'. Best- and worst-case scenario credit ratings are based on historical performance. For more information about the methodology used to determine sector-speciﬁc best- and worst-case scenario credit ratings, visit https://www.ﬁtchratings.com/site/re/10111579.

REFERENCES FOR SUBSTANTIALLY MATERIAL SOURCE CITED AS KEY DRIVER OF RATING

The principal sources of information used in the analysis are described in the Applicable Criteria.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

The highest level of ESG credit relevance, if present, is a score of 3. This means ESG issues are credit-neutral or have only a minimal credit impact on the entity(ies), either due to their nature or to the way in which they are being managed by the

5/19/2020

Fitch Maintains Banca Popolare di Sondrio on RWN

entity(ies). For more information on Fitch's ESG Relevance Scores, visit www.ﬁtchratings.com/esg.

RATING ACTIONS

ENTITY/DEBT

RATING

Banca Popolare

LT IDR

BB+

Rating Watch Maintained

di Sondrio-

Societa'

Cooperativa per

Azioni

ST IDR

B

Afﬁrmed

Viability

bb+

Rating Watch Maintained

Support

5

Afﬁrmed

Support

NF

Afﬁrmed

Floor

subordinated

LT

BB-

Rating Watch Maintained

VIEW ADDITIONAL RATING DETAILS

FITCH RATINGS ANALYSTS

Francesca Vasciminno

Senior Director Primary Rating Analyst +39 02 879087 225

Fitch Italia Società Italiana per il rating, S.p.A. Via Morigi, 6 Ingresso Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8 Milan 20123

Manuela Banﬁ

Associate Director Secondary Rating Analyst +39 02 879087 202

Cristina Torrella Fajas

Senior Director

5/19/2020

Fitch Maintains Banca Popolare di Sondrio on RWN

Committee Chairperson +34 93 323 8405

MEDIA CONTACTS

Louisa Williams

London

+44 20 3530 2452 louisa.williams@theﬁtchgroup.com

Stefano Bravi

Milan

+39 02 879087 281 stefano.bravi@ﬁtchratings.com

Additional information is available on www.ﬁtchratings.com

APPLICABLE CRITERIA

Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 28 Feb 2020) (including rating assumption sensitivity)

ADDITIONAL DISCLOSURES

Dodd-FrankRating Information Disclosure Form

Solicitation Status

Endorsement Policy

ENDORSEMENT STATUS

Banca Popolare di Sondrio-Societa' Cooperativa per Azioni

EU Issued

DISCLAIMER

ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: HTTPS://WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM/UNDERSTANDINGCREDITRATINGS. IN ADDITION, THE FOLLOWINGHTTPS://WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM/RATING-DEFINITIONS-DOCUMENTDETAILS FITCH'S RATING DEFINITIONS FOR EACH RATING SCALE AND RATING CATEGORIES, INCLUDING DEFINITIONS

5/19/2020

Fitch Maintains Banca Popolare di Sondrio on RWN

RELATING TO DEFAULT. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE AT HTTPS://WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM/SITE/REGULATORY. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.

READ LESS

COPYRIGHT

Copyright © 2020 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax:

  1. 480-4435.Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable veriﬁcation of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party veriﬁcation it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existingthird-party veriﬁcations such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party veriﬁcation sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party veriﬁcation can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete.

5/19/2020

Fitch Maintains Banca Popolare di Sondrio on RWN

Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to ﬁnancial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of ﬁnancial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be veriﬁed as facts. As a result, despite any veriﬁcation of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or afﬁrmed.

The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is speciﬁcally mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identiﬁed in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, veriﬁed and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement ﬁled under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of

5/19/2020

Fitch Maintains Banca Popolare di Sondrio on RWN

2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efﬁciency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers.

For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian ﬁnancial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001

Fitch Ratings, Inc. is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (the "NRSRO"). While certain of the NRSRO's credit rating subsidiaries are listed on Item 3 of Form NRSRO and as such are authorized to issue credit ratings on behalf of the NRSRO (see https://www.ﬁtchratings.com/site/regulatory), other credit rating subsidiaries are not listed on Form NRSRO (the "non-NRSROs") and therefore credit ratings issued by those subsidiaries are not issued on behalf of the NRSRO. However, non- NRSRO personnel may participate in determining credit ratings issued by or on behalf of the NRSRO.

READ LESS

SOLICITATION STATUS

The ratings above were solicited and assigned or maintained at the request of the rated entity/issuer or a related third party. Any exceptions follow below.

ENDORSEMENT POLICY

Fitch's approach to ratings endorsement so that ratings produced outside the EU may be used by regulated entities within the EU for regulatory purposes, pursuant to the terms of the EU Regulation with respect to credit rating agencies, can be found on the EU Regulatory Disclosurespage. The endorsement status of all International ratings is provided within the entity summary page for each rated entity and in the transaction detail pages for all structured ﬁnance transactions on the Fitch website. These disclosures are updated on a daily basis.

Structured Finance: Covered BondsStructured FinanceBanksEuropeItaly

Disclaimer

Banca Popolare di Sondrio Scpa published this content on 19 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2020 21:47:10 UTC
