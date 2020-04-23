Banca Popolare di Sondrio : It is hereby made known the text of the Board of Arbitrators' decision with which the requests for review for admission to membership filed by Amber Capital UK LLP and Amber Capital Italia Sgr spa have been rejected.

Società cooperativa per azioni - fondata nel 1871

PRESS RELEASE

It is hereby made known the text of the Board of Arbitrators' decision with which the requests for review for admission to membership filed by Amber Capital UK LLP and Amber Capital Italia Sgr spa have been rejected.

In addition to the press release issued by this bank on 9 April 2020, which announced the news, inter alia, of the decision of the Board of Arbitrators of Banca Popolare di Sondrio to reject the requests for review for admission to membership filed by Amber Captal UK LLP and Amber Capital Italia Sgr spa, we attach to this press release the text of the decision taken by the Board of Arbitrators and the dissenting opinion formulated by Professor Mario Notari, representative of the applicants within the Board of the Arbitrators.

Sondrio, 23 April 2020

