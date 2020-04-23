Banca Popolare di Sondrio : It is hereby made known the text of the Board of Arbitrators' decision with which the requests for review for admission to membership filed by Amber Capital UK LLP and Amber Capital Italia Sgr spa have been rejected.

Log in
04/23/2020 | 12:53pm EDT

Società cooperativa per azioni - fondata nel 1871

Sede sociale e direzione generale: I - 23100 Sondrio So - Piazza Garibaldi 16

Iscritta al Registro delle Imprese di Sondrio al n. 00053810149

Iscritta all'Albo delle Banche al n. 842

Capogruppo del Gruppo bancario Banca Popolare di Sondrio, iscritto all'Albo dei Gruppi bancari al n. 5696.0

Iscritta all'Albo delle Società Cooperative al n. A160536 Aderente al Fondo Interbancario di Tutela dei Depositi Codice fiscale e Partita IVA: 00053810149

Capitale Sociale € 1.360.157.331 - Riserve € 983.893.092 (dati approvati dall'Assemblea dei soci del 27/4/2019)

PRESS RELEASE

It is hereby made known the text of the Board of Arbitrators' decision with which the requests for review for admission to membership filed by Amber Capital UK LLP and Amber Capital Italia Sgr spa have been rejected.

In addition to the press release issued by this bank on 9 April 2020, which announced the news, inter alia, of the decision of the Board of Arbitrators of Banca Popolare di Sondrio to reject the requests for review for admission to membership filed by Amber Captal UK LLP and Amber Capital Italia Sgr spa, we attach to this press release the text of the decision taken by the Board of Arbitrators and the dissenting opinion formulated by Professor Mario Notari, representative of the applicants within the Board of the Arbitrators.

Sondrio, 23 April 2020

BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO

COMPANY CONTACTS:

Investor Relations

External Relations

Dott. Michele Minelli

Rag. Paolo Lorenzini

0342-528.745

0342-528.212

michele.minelli@popso.it

paolo.lorenzini@popso.it

Company website: www.popso.it

The English translation is provided solely for the benefit of the reader and in the case of discrepancies the Italian version will prevail.

Disclaimer

Banca Popolare di Sondrio Scpa published this content on 23 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2020 16:52:03 UTC
