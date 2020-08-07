Log in
Board of Directors of 07 August 2020: approval of the Consolidated results as at 30 June 2020

08/07/2020

______________________________________________________________________________________________

Co-operative Society by shares - founded in 1871

Head office and general management: I - 23100 Sondrio So - Piazza Garibaldi 16

Registered in the Register of Companies of Sondrio at no. 00053810149

Registered in the Register of Banks under no. 842.

Parent Bank of the Banca Popolare di Sondrio Banking Group, registered in the Register of Banking Groups under no. 5696.0

Registered in the Register of Cooperative Societies under no. A160536

Member of the Interbank Deposit Protection Fund

Tax code and VAT number: 00053810149

Share Capital € 1,360,157,331 - Reserves € 1,157,414,409 (data approved by the Shareholders' Meeting of 12/6/2020)

PRESS RELEASE

Board of Directors meeting of 7 August 2020:

approval of the consolidated half‐year financial report as at 30 June 2020.

Positive consolidated net result for the period of € 14.4 million

Absence of extraordinary items, costs related to the stabilisation of the banking system equal

to € 25.2 million.

Growth of core banking activities

Considerable support to households and businesses with new loans for more than € 2.3 billion

CET1 Ratio fully‐phased at 15.59%, Total Capital Ratio at 18.13% Liquidity indicators (LCR and NSFR) well above the regulatory requirements

25.3% reduction of gross non performing exposures, with gross NPL ratio at 9.17%

"It remains to be understood whether the most acute phase of the pandemic crisis due to COVID‐19 is definitely behind us, giving space ‐ in Italy and in the world ‐ to a desirable normalization on the health front, an indispensable prerequisite for a lasting recovery on the macroeconomic front. For our part, we close the first half of 2020 with positive results, despite the important derisking activity and the reduced operation due to the prolonged lockdown phase, during which we have always provided services to customers in full compliance with health protocols. The online offer was accompanied with that at the counter, smart working with traditional physical presence. In other words, being able to

1

______________________________________________________________________________________________

Banca Popolare di Sondrio

______________________________________________________________________________________________

leverage on top‐notch human capital and always available to take care of customer needs, we showed ourselves ready. In particular, the request for support from businesses and families, also on the basis of the numerous measures launched by the Authorities to encourage the granting of moratoriums and the disbursement of new loans, has been high and remains so and has been adequately addressed from the bank, as demonstrated by the over 40 thousand practices worked in total.

In this difficult context, the profitability of the core banking business has fully held and indeed we record an increase in the interest margin, showing a remarkable resilience of our business model.

With the implementation of the plan aimed at improving the quality of assets, the planned sale of 1 billion euro of bad loans took place, the effects of which are reflected in the gross NPL ratio which went from 13.65% in June 2019 to the current 9.17%. We have accelerated the execution of the preparatory work for a similar operation for a value of approximately € 400 million which we plan to complete within the year. The Group's financial solidity, reinforced with the aforementioned derisking operations, allows us to face with reasonable serenity the current crisis with adequate tools to support the needs of companies in relaunching their activities. For now, on the basis of the good things done among the thousand difficulties of the half‐year just ended, we can look to the rest of the year with a little more confidence and with the exception of events that are currently not foreseeable a further improvement of the positive results achieved so far is within our reach."

[Mario Alberto Pedranzini CEO and General Manager of Banca Popolare di Sondrio]

The Board of Directors of Banca Popolare di Sondrio, chaired by Prof. Avv. Francesco Venosta, has today examined and approved the consolidated half‐year financial report as at 30 June 2020.

2

______________________________________________________________________________________________

Banca Popolare di Sondrio

______________________________________________________________________________________________

The effects of the COVID‐19 pandemic, which had begun to spread in the first quarter of the current year, in the following months intensified and extended to all economic sectors. The necessary measures to restrict social and economic activities introduced by the government and local administrations to limit the infection also had inevitable negative consequences on the economic system. The Group was therefore called upon to deal with difficult and unprecedented situations but nevertheless managed to ensure significant support for families and businesses, activating a series of interventions for the benefit of customers, both in compliance with government measures introduced mainly by the Cura Italia Decree and by the Liquidity Decree, and in adherence to initiatives promoted by ABI at the banking system level, and finally on a voluntary basis for the benefit of certain categories of subjects and contractual relationships.

In a context which still remains characterized by strong elements of weakness on the macroeconomic front but which as regards the financial markets has seen a tangible improvement since April, the Banca Popolare di Sondrio Group achieved a positive consolidated net result of € 14.4 million.

During today's meeting, the Board of Directors also took note of the ECB's recommendation of 28 July 2020 extending until 1 January 2021 the deadline for suspension of dividend payments, previously set by the Supervisory Authority at 1 October 2020.

Below are some brief considerations on the most important aspects as well as summary tables with the main aggregates of the income statement and balance sheet observed values for the period:

  • The net result for the period, at 30 June 2020, was positive for € 14.4 million, down 69.3% compared to € 47 million in the comparative period, mainly considering a negative overall result of the activity in securities of € 15.2 million which contrasts with a positive figure of € 43.3 million in the reference period, while overall the profitability of the core business (net interest income and net fee and commission income) has increased.
  • Capital ratios remain at the top of the banking sector. In the fully‐phased version, the CET1 Ratio stands at 15.59%, the Tier 1 Ratio is equal to 15.64%, while the Total Capital ratio reaches 18.13%.
  • New loans to households and businesses amounted to over € 2.3 billion, confirming the important support provided to the real economy during the current crisis.
  • The stock of gross impaired loans fell sharply (to € 2,788 million; ‐25.3%; ‐ € 944 million) as well as their incidence on total gross customer loans (gross NPL ratio of 9.17% from 12.58% at the end of 2019).
  • The coverage ratios of impaired credit, despite the physiological drop due to the sale transaction finalized in the half year, are confirmed at particularly high levels, both in absolute and relative terms in comparison with the average at the System level. The coverage of total non‐performing loans is 54.29% (from 57.83% on 31 December 2019);

3

______________________________________________________________________________________________

Banca Popolare di Sondrio

______________________________________________________________________________________________

that referring only to positions classified as bad loans stands at 68.75% (from 70.5% at 31 December 2019).

  • The cost of risk, calculated by reclassifying the impacts of the sale to item 130a of the income statement, stands at 0.63%, down from 0.78% at 31 December 2019.
  • The Texas ratio, the ratio between total net impaired loans and tangible equity, further decreased to 45.15% from 56% at the end of December 2019.
  • Direct customer deposits amounted to € 31,789 million compared to € 32,622 million at the end of 2019 (‐2.6%) and € 31,617 million at 30 June 2019 (+ 0.5%); the indirect one stands at € 34,619 million compared to the € 33,764 million of the comparison period (+ 2.5%) and € 32,051 million at June 30, 2019 (+ 8%). Insurance deposits amounted to € 1,672 million compared to € 1,608 million at December 31, 2019 (+ 4%) and € 1,487 million at June 30, 2019 (+ 12.4%).
  • Loans to customers amounted to 28,727 million euros, an increase (+ 4.9%) compared to 27,387 million euros at the end of 2019. In the context, the net increases attributable to the unsecured loans and other items (at € 8,017 million; + 26.3%; +1,672 million euros) and mortgages (at 10,961 million euros; + 2.8%; +303 million euros) were particularly positive.
  • The liquidity indicators, both short (Liquidity Coverage Ratio) and medium term (Net Stable Funding Ratio) are positioned on values of absolute tranquility, well above the minimum regulatory requirements.
  • The contribution made to the Group result by the subsidiaries and associates was positive.

Accounting data (in millions of euros)

Income statement results

30/06/2020

30/06/2019

Change

Interest margin

233.1

230.1

+1.3%

Net fees and commissions income

152.2

152.6

‐0.2%

Result on financial activities *

‐15.2

43.3

n/a

Operating income *

373.0

429.1

‐13.1%

Net adjustments to loans and fin. assets *

‐95.2

105.7

‐9.9%

Profits/losses from contractual changes

‐5.4

‐1.5

+268.6%

without cancellation of the related

receivables

Operating costs *

‐264.5

‐263.4

+0.4%

Result before tax

21.5

68.3

‐68.5%

Net result

14.4

47.0

‐69.3%

  • With regard to the results at 30/06/2020, losses on disposals of € 45.1 million have been reclassified in the income statement under the item "Gains/losses on disposal or repurchase of financial assets valued at amortised cost" (included in the table above under "Net adjustments to loans and financial assets"), as

4

______________________________________________________________________________________________

Banca Popolare di Sondrio

______________________________________________________________________________________________

well as € 2.7 million of charges still connected with the disposal operation and included in other operating income/expenses, and shown in the line "Net adjustments to loans and financial assets".

Balance sheet results

30/06/2020

31/12/2019

Change

Direct customers deposits

31,789

32,622

‐2.6%

Indirect customers deposits

34,619

33,764

+2.5%

Insurance deposits from customers

1,672

1,608

+4.0%

Total customer deposits

68,080

67,993

+0.1%

Loans to customers

28,727

27,387

+4.9%

The Group's economic performance

Consolidated net profit at 30 June 2020 amounted to € 14.4 million, down by 69.3% compared to the € 47 million of the first six months of 2019.

The interest margin stood at € 233.1 million, an increase of 1.3% compared to June 30, 2019, mainly due to a reduction in the costs associated with substantial excess deposits and a positive volume effect deriving from the significant growth of new disbursements.

Net commissions from services amounted to € 152.2 million, substantially stable (‐ 0.2%) compared to € 152.6 million in the reference period. Compared to 30 June 2019, the component relating to the reception and transmission of orders was particularly positive (+ 55.2%, + € 2.5 million).

Dividends collected amounted to € 3 million, substantially stable compared to the € 3.2 million of 30 June 2019.

The result of the financial activity was negative for € 15.2 million, in contrast to the positive 43.3 million euros recorded in the comparison period.

The intermediation margin was therefore equal to € 373 million from the € 429.1 million of the comparative period (‐13.1%)).

Net adjustments to loans and financial assets amounted to € 95.2 million compared to

  • 105.7 million in the comparative period (‐9.9%). This item includes, following reclassification as already mentioned above, the amount of € 45.1 million relating to losses for the sale as part of the Diana transaction as well as € 2.7 million of charges always related to the same sale transaction.
    Without taking into account the reclassifications for the Diana sale, item 130 of the income statement, which concerns exposures to customers and banks in the form of both loans and securities, amounted to € 47.4 million compared to € 105.7 million and it consists of € 42.1 million of adjustments relating to financial assets measured at amortized cost while the component of net value adjustments for credit risk relating to

5

______________________________________________________________________________________________

Banca Popolare di Sondrio

______________________________________________________________________________________________

financial assets measured at fair value with impact on overall profitability recorded provisions for € 5.3 million on debt securities, compared to write‐backs of € 1 million in the comparative year.

Item 140, which recognizes the profits/losses from contractual changes without cancellations deriving from the changes made to the contractual cash flows, in the reference period was negative for € 5.4 million compared to € 1.5 million in the comparative half year.

The ratio between net adjustments on loans to customers (reclassified item 130 a in the income statement) and net loans to customers, the so‐called cost of credit, is therefore equal to 0.63% compared to 0.80% at 30 June 2019.

Net income from financial management amounted to € 272.5 million, down by 15.4% compared with the € 322 million of the previous year.

Operating costs amounted to € 264.5 million and are up compared to the € 263.4 million of the reference period (+ 0.4%). This aggregate includes the charges envisaged for the stability of the banking system.

As for the individual components, the administrative expenses, normalized with the exclusion of the provision for the income from the pension fund which have a counterpart for the same amount in the other operating expenses/income, amounted to € 267.1 million, down compared to the € 269.6 million in the comparison period (‐ 0.9%).

The personnel expenses component rose from € 120.6 million to € 121.7 million (+ 0.9%), while other administrative expenses fell from € 148.9 million at the 30 June 2019 to 145.3 million euros in the reference period (‐2.4%). The aforementioned aggregate also includes provisions related to contributions to be paid to the National Resolution Fund and the FITD of € 25.2 million.

The item net provisions for risks and charges showed provisions for € 0.5 million, compared to € 0.7 million in the reference period.

The adjustments on tangible and intangible assets amounted to € 26.2 million, substantially stable compared to the € 26.3 million of the same period in 2019 (‐0.3%). The other operating expenses and income, for which reclassifications have been made as shown in the above table, amounted to € 29.3 million, compared to 33.1 million euros recorded in the reference period (‐11.5%).

in light of the aforementioned reclassifications, the aggregate of operating costs amounted to € 264.5 million (+0.4%) with an incidence on the intermediation margin (cost‐income ratio), equal to 70.9% from 61.39% as at 30 June 2019.

The operating profit therefore was € 8 million (‐86.4%).

Profits/losses on equity investments and other investments showed a positive balance of € 13.5 million, up from € 9.7 million in the comparative period (+39.8%).

6

______________________________________________________________________________________________

Banca Popolare di Sondrio

______________________________________________________________________________________________

The overall pre‐tax result therefore showed a profit of € 21.5 million (‐68.5%).

Finally, after deducting income taxes of € 5.3 million, as well as minority interests of €

1.8 million, the net income of the period was € 14.4 million (‐69.3% compared to the reference period.

Balance sheet aggregates

In comparison with the volumes at the end of 2019: direct deposits amounted to € 31,789 million (‐2.6%), indirect deposits amounted to € 34,619 million (+2.5%), insurance deposits to € 1,672 million (+4%). Total customer deposits therefore came to € 68,080 million (+0.1%).

Net loans to customers, the sum of volumes measured at amortized cost and assets measured at fair value through profit or loss, amounted to € 28,727 million, up from € 27,387 million at the end of 2019 (+4.9%).

Net non‐performing loans amounted to € 1,274 million, down from € 1,574 million at 31 December 2019 (‐19%). Their incidence on total net loans was 4.44%, down from 5.75% at the end of 2019. The level of coverage remained at a particularly high level equal to 54.29%. In this context, net bad loans ("Sofferenze") amounted to € 439 million (‐34.3%), representing 1.53% of total loans to customers compared to 2.44% at the end of 2019. Their coverage ratio was 68.75% compared to 70.5% at the end of 2019. Taking into account the amounts reclassified to the income statement in previous years, the coverage of these receivables is 83.46%.

The net "unlikely to pay" amounted to € 769 million (‐9.5%), with a coverage ratio of 41.12%. Their incidence on total loans fell to 2.68% compared to 3.10% at the end of 2019. Expired and/or overdue net impaired exposures amounted to € 66 million (+17.1%), with a coverage ratio of 13.84% and an incidence on total loans of 0.23%.

Financial assets, represented by proprietary securities and derivatives, amounted to € 10,174 million, increasing (+ 452 million; +4.6%) if compared to the volumes recorded at the end of the previous year. The amount of the portfolio of financial assets valued at amortized cost increased further from € 6,517 million at the end of 2019 to € 7,275 million at 30 June 2020 (+11.6%), accounting for around 72% of total financial assets. On the other hand, the size of the portfolio, consisting of financial assets measured at fair value with an impact on overall profitability, decreased from € 2,591 million at the end of 2019 to € 2,284 million at 30 June 2020 (‐11.8%). The total volume of Italian government bonds was indeed € 6,020 million, slightly increasing (+1.2%) compared to €5,951 million at the end of 2019.

Equity investments decreased to € 291 million from € 295 million at 31 December 2019 (‐1.3%).

7

______________________________________________________________________________________________

Banca Popolare di Sondrio

______________________________________________________________________________________________

As at 30 June 2020, both short‐term (LCR‐Liquidity Coverage Ratio) and medium/long‐ term (NSFR‐Net Stable Funding Ratio) liquidity indicators were well above the minimum requirement for the current year (100%).

The Group can always rely on a substantial portfolio of refinanceable assets which, net of the applied haircuts, amounted to € 14,254 million, of which € 5,538 million (39%), represented by unencumbered securities.

Consolidated own equity, including profit for the period amounted to € 2,853 million at 30 June 2020, an increase of € 12 million compared to the value at the end of 2019.

Consolidated regulatory own funds stood at € 3,225 million at 30 June 2020, compared with € 3,260 million recalculated as at 31 December 2019 (‐1.1%).

The capital ratios as at 30 June 2020 are equal to:

  • CET 1 ratio: 15.69% (phased‐in), 15.59% (fully phased);
  • Tier 1 ratio: 15.73% (phased‐in), 15.64% (fully phased);
  • Total Capital ratio: 18.23% (phased‐in), 18.13% (fully phased).

The Leverage Ratio at 30 June 2020 was 5.5%, applying the transitional criteria in force for 2019 (phased in), and 5.46%, under the fully phased regime.

As at 30 June 2020, the banking group had 3,286 employees. 53 new recruits were made in 2020.

To date, the company's shareholder structure has 163,558 members.

As for the foreseeable evolution of operations, for our Group, in the second half of the year, the conditions are deemed to exist for an improvement in the results achieved so far, subject to the occurrence of further shocks not incorporated in the current consensus macroeconomic forecasts.

The consolidated interim report as at 30 June 2020 will be published on the company website "www.popso.it" and deposited on the authorized storage mechanism eMarket Storage "www.emarketstorage.com" and at the bank's head office.

********

8

______________________________________________________________________________________________

Banca Popolare di Sondrio

______________________________________________________________________________________________

DECLARATION

The manager responsible for preparing the company's financial reports, Maurizio Bertoletti, declares, pursuant to paragraph 2 of Article 154 bis of the Consolidated Law on Finance, that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the documented results, books and accounting records.

Signed:

Maurizio Bertoletti, manager responsible for preparing the company's financial reports.

Company contacts:

Investor Relations

External relations

Dr. Michele Minelli

Rag. Paolo Lorenzini

0342‐528.745

0342‐528.212

michele.minelli@popso.it

paolo.lorenzini@popso.it

Sondrio, 7 August 2020

Attachments:

summary of the main consolidated results;

main consolidated financial statements indicators; consolidated aggregates and credit quality indicators; consolidated aggregates and capital adequacy indicators; consolidated balance sheet and income statement formats. reclassified consolidated income statement.

The English translation is provided solely for the benefit of the reader and in the case of discrepancies the Italian version will prevail.

9

______________________________________________________________________________________________

Banca Popolare di Sondrio

RESULTS IN BRIEF

(in million of euro)

Balance sheet

30/06/2020

31/12/2019

Change %

Loans to customers

28,726

27,387

4.89

Loans and receivables with customers measured at amortised cost

28,358

27,096

4.66

Loans and receivables with customers measured

368

291

26.26

at fair value through profit or loss

Loans and receivables with banks

3,167

1,067

196.69

Financial assets that do not constitute loans

10,174

9,723

4.65

Equity investments

291

295

‐1.23

Total assets

46,157

41,146

12.18

Direct funding from customers

31,789

32,622

‐2.55

Indirect funding from customers

34,619

33,764

2.53

Direct funding from insurance premiums

1,672

1,608

4.02

Customer assets under administration

68,080

67,993

0.13

Other direct and indirect funding

15,445

10,068

53.40

Equity

2,853

2,842

0.41

Income statement

30/06/2020

30/06/2019

Change %

Net interest income

233

230

1.30

Total income *

373

429

‐13.06

Profit from continuing operations

22

68

‐68.46

Profit (loss) for the period

14

47

‐69.35

Capital ratios

30/06/2020

31/12/2019

CET1 Capital ratio

15.69%

15.75%

Total Capital ratio

18.23%

18.64%

Free capital

1,809

1,832

Other information on the banking group

30/06/2020

31/12/2019

Number of employees

3,286

3,299

Number of branches

366

365

(* Total income has been shown as in the reclassified summary income statement)

Banca Popolare di Sondrio

ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

Key ratios

30/06/2020

31/12/2019

Equity/Direct funding from customers

8.98%

8.71%

Equity/Loans and receivables with customers

9.93%

10.38%

Equity/Financial assets

28.04%

29.23%

Equity/Total assets

6.18%

6.91%

Profitability indicators

30/06/2020

31/12/2019

Cost/Income ratio *

70.90%

57.32%

Net interest income/Total income *

62.47%

50.97%

Administrative expenses/Total income *

71.59%

58.17%

30/06/2020

30/06/2019

Net interest income/Total assets

0.50%

1.12%

Net financial income/Total assets *

0.59%

1.67%

Asset quality indicators

30/06/2020

31/12/2019

Texas ratio

45.15%

56.00%

Net non‐performing loans/Equity

15.38%

23.51%

Net non‐performing loans/Loans and receivables with customers

1.53%

2.44%

Loans and receivables with customers/Direct funding from customers

90.36%

83.95%

Cost of credit *

0.63%

0.78%

(* Ratios have been calculated using the values as shown in the reclassified summary income statement)

Banca Popolare di Sondrio

LOANS TO CUSTOMERS - NON PERFORMING AND PERFORMING EXPOSURES 30/06/2020

(in thousands of euro)

Gross exposure

Impairment

Net exposure

Coverage

losses

Non performing exposures

(9.17%)

2,787,573

1,513,300

(4.44%)

1,274,273

54.29%

of which Bad loans

(4.62%)

1,404,632

965,669

(1.53%)

438,963

68.75%

of which Unlikely to pay

(4.3%)

1,305,805

536,954

(2.68%)

768,851

41.12%

of which Past due

(0.25%)

77,136

10,677

(0.23%)

66,459

13.84%

Performing exposures

(90.83%)

27,597,945

145,621

(95.56%)

27,452,324

0.53%

Total loans to customers

(100%)

30,385,518

1,658,921

(100%)

28,726,597

5.46%

LOANS TO CUSTOMERS - NON PERFORMING AND PERFORMING EXPOSURES 31/12/2019

(in thousands of euro)

Gross exposure

Impairment

Net exposure

Coverage

losses

Non performing exposures

(12.58%)

3,732,063

2,158,087

(5.75%)

1,573,976

57.83%

of which Bad loans

(7.63%)

2,264,503

1,596,444

(2.44%)

668,059

70.50%

of which Unlikely to pay

(4.72%)

1,401,400

552,225

(3.1%)

849,175

39.41%

of which Past due

(0.22%)

66,160

9,417

(0.21%)

56,742

14.23%

Performing exposures

(87.42%)

25,937,252

123,831

(94.25%)

25,813,421

0.48%

Total loans to customers

(100%)

29,669,315

2,281,918

(100%)

27,387,397

7.69%

Banca Popolare di Sondrio

CAPITAL RATIOS 30/06/2020

(in thousands of euro)

Phased‐in

Fully‐phased

Total own funds

3,224,705

3,206,491

of which Common Equity Tier 1 capital (CET1)

2,775,212

2,756,998

of which Additional Tier 1 capital (AT1)

7,588

7,588

of which Tier 2 capital (T2)

441,905

441,905

RWA

17,693,199

17,681,687

CET 1 ratio

15.69%

15.59%

Tier 1 ratio

15.73%

15.64%

Total capital ratio

18.23%

18.13%

Leverage ratio

5.50%

5.46%

CAPITAL RATIOS 31/12/2019

(in thousands of euro)

Phased‐in

Fully‐phased

Total own funds

3,260,436

3,256,064

of which Common Equity Tier 1 capital (CET1)

2,762,877

2,758,505

of which Additional Tier 1 capital (AT1)

9,191

9,191

of which Tier 2 capital (T2)

488,368

488,368

RWA

17,224,426

17,223,800

CET 1 ratio

16.04%

16.02%

Tier 1 ratio

16.09%

16.07%

Total capital ratio

18.93%

18.90%

Leverage ratio

6.13%

6.12%

(Own funds recalculated on the basis of the decision, recommended by the European Central Bank, to suspend or cancel the payment of dividends)

Banca Popolare di Sondrio

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(in thousands of euro)

ASSETS

30/06/2020

31/12/2019

10.

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

3,070,346

1,826,427

20.

FINANCIAL ASSETS AT FAIR VALUE

THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS

983,719

905,705

a) financial assets held

for trading

224,439

214,466

b) financial assets designed at fair value

c) financial assets mandatorily at fair value

through profit or loss

759,280

691,239

30.

FINANCIAL ASSETS AT

FAIR VALUE THROUGH

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

2,284,371

2,591,229

40. FINANCIAL ASSETS AT

AMORTISED COST

38,202,971

34,200,066

a) loans and receivables with banks

3,167,338

1,067,458

b) loans and receivables with customers

35,035,633

33,132,608

50.

HEDGING DERIVATIVES

60.

FAIR VALUE CHANGE IN HEDGED

FINANCIAL ASSETS (+/‐)

70.

EQUITY INVESTMENTS

290,835

294,609

80.

TECHNICAL RESERVES OF REINSURERS

90.

PROPERTY, EQUIPMENT AND INVESTMENT PROPERTY

534,616

548,172

100.

INTANGIBLE ASSETS

31,326

31,186

of which:

‐ goodwill

12,632

12,632

110.

TAX ASSETS

437,106

419,295

a) current

20,706

4,971

b) deferred

416,400

414,324

120. NON‐CURRENT ASSETS AND DISPOSAL

GROUPS HELD FOR SALE

130. OTHER ASSETS

322,012

329,500

TOTAL ASSETS

46,157,302

41,146,189

CHAIRMAN

STATUTORY AUDITORS

Francesco Venosta

Piergiuseppe Forni, Chairman

Laura Vitali ‐ Luca Zoani

Banca Popolare di Sondrio

LIABILITY AND EQUITY

30/06/2020

31/12/2019

10. FINANCIAL LIABILITIES AT

AMORTISED COST

41,542,843

36,949,458

a) due to banks

9,753,899

4,327,709

b) due to customers

28,959,989

29,816,997

c) securities issued

2,828,955

2,804,752

20.

FINANCIAL LIABILITIES HELD FOR TRADING

57,785

67,019

30.

FINANCIAL LIABILITIES DESIGNATED AT FAIR VALUE

40.

HEDGING DERIVATIVES

8,720

11,320

50. FAIR VALUE CHANGE IN HEDGED

FINANCIAL LIABILITIES (+/‐)

60. TAX LIABILITIES

28,251

46,050

a) current

2,973

16,843

b) deferred

25,278

29,207

70. LIABILITIES ASSOCIATED WITH NON‐CURRENT ASSETS

HELD FOR SALE AND DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

80. OTHER LIABILITIES

1,255,087

821,434

90. PROVISION FOR POST‐EMPLOYMENT

BENEFITS

42,585

43,789

100.

PROVISIONS FOR RISKS AND CHARGES:

271,794

270,298

a) loans commitments and

47,012

43,411

b) pensions and similar

178,704

179,965

c) other provisions

46,078

46,922

110.

TECHNICAL RESERVES

120.

VALUATION RESERVES

(18,878)

(6,885)

121.

OF WHICH RELATED TO DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

130.

REDEEMABLE SHARES

140.

EQUITY INSTRUMENTS

150.

RESERVES

1,444,031

1,297,442

155.

OF WHICH INTERIM DIVIDENDS

160.

SHARE PREMIUM

79,005

79,005

170.

SHARE CAPITAL

1,360,157

1,360,157

180.

TREASURY SHARES (‐)

(25,373)

(25,374)

190.

EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO MINORITY INTERESTS

96,886

95,041

200.

PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD (+/‐)

14,409

137,435

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

46,157,302

41,146,189

MANAGING DIRECTOR AND GENERAL MANAGER

MANAGER IN CHARGE

Mario Alberto Pedranzini

Maurizio Bertoletti

Banca Popolare di Sondrio

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

(in thousands of euro)

ITEMS

30/06/2020

30/06/2019

10.

INTEREST AND SIMILAR INCOME

282,617

291,021

of which: interest calculated

using the effective interest method

279,002

287,870

20.

INTEREST AND SIMILAR EXPENSE

(49,559)

(60,958)

30.

NET INTEREST INCOME

233,058

230,063

40.

FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME

160,535

163,451

50.

FEE AND COMMISSION EXPENSE

(8,340)

(10,882)

60.

NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME

152,195

152,569

70.

DIVIDENDS AND SIMILAR INCOME

2,950

3,168

80.

NET TRADING INCOME

(18,663)

32,756

90.

NET HEDGING INCOME

(4)

8

100.

NET GAINS FROM SALES OR REPURCHASES OF:

(33,286)

5,729

a) financial assets at amortized cost

(40,402)

2,603

b) financial assets at fair value

through other comprehensive income

7,112

2,823

c) financial liabilities

4

303

110.

NET GAINS ON FINANCIAL ASSETS

(8,307)

4,806

AND LIABILITIES AT FAIR VALUE

THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS

a) financial assets and liabilities designated at fair value

b) other financial assets mandatorily

measured at fair value

(8,307)

4,806

120.

TOTAL INCOME

327,943

429,099

130.

NET IMPAIRMENT LOSSES

FOR CREDIT RISK RELATING TO:

(47,437)

(105,660)

a) financial assets at amortized cost

(42,142)

(106,691)

b) financial assets at fair value

140.

through other comprehensive income

(5,295)

1,031

NET GAINS FORM CONTRACTUAL CHANGES

WITHOUT DERECOGNITION

(5,389)

(1,462)

150.

NET FINANCIAL INCOME

275,117

321,977

160.

NET INSURANCE PREMIUMS

170.

OTHER NET INSURANCE

180.

INCOME (EXPENSE)

NET FINANCIAL INCOME AND

INSURANCE INCOME

275,117

321,977

190.

ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES:

(267,057)

(274,303)

a) personnel expenses

(121,743)

(125,379)

b) other administrative expenses

(145,314)

(148,924)

200. NET ACCRUALS TO PROVISIONS

FOR RISKS AND CHARGES

(507)

(680)

a) commitments for guarantees given

(3,587)

6,113

b) other net provisions

3,080

(6,793)

210.

DEPRECIATION AND NET IMPAIRMENT LOSSES ON

(18,792)

(19,039)

PROPERTY, EQUIPMENT AND INVESTMENT PROPERTY

220.

AMORTISATION AND NET IMPAIRMENT LOSSES

(7,405)

(7,234)

ON INTANGIBLE ASSETS

230.

OTHER NET OPERATING INCOME

26,634

37,851

240.

OPERATING COSTS

(267,127)

(263,405)

250.

SHARE OF PROFITS OF INVESTEES

13,960

9,541

260.

NET FAIR VALUE LOSSES ON PROPERTY,

EQUIPMENT AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS MEASURED

(518)

133

270.

GOODWILL IMPAIRMENT LOSSES

280.

NET GAINS ON SALES OF INVESTMENTS

100

13

290.

PRE‐TAX PROFIT FROM

300.

CONTINUING OPERATIONS

21,532

68,259

TAXES ON INCOME FOR THE YEAR

310.

FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS

(5,284)

(20,822)

POST‐TAX PROFIT FROM

320.

CONTINUING OPERATIONS

16,248

47,437

POST‐TAX PROFIT (LOSS) FROM

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

330.

NET PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD

16,248

47,437

340.

NET (PROFIT) LOSS OF THE PERIOD ATTRIBUTABLE

350.

TO MINORITY INTERESTS

(1,839)

(430)

NET PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD ATTRIBUTABLE

TO THE OWNERS OF PARENT BANK

14,409

47,007

EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE

0.032

0.104

DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSSES) PER SHARE

0.032

0.104

Banca Popolare di Sondrio

RECLASSIFIED CONSOLIDATED SUMMARY INCOME STATEMENT

(in thousands of euro)

30/06/2020

30/06/2019

(+/‐)

% change

Net interest income

233,058

230,063

2,995

1.30

Dividends and similar income

2,950

3,168

‐218

‐6.88

Net fee and commission income

152,195

152,569

‐374

‐0.25

Net gains on financial assets

‐15,155

43,299

‐58,454

Total income

373,048

429,099

‐56,051

‐13.06

Net impairment losses

‐95,193

‐105,660

10,467

‐9.91

Net gains form contractual changes without derecognition

‐5,389

‐1,462

‐3,927

268.60

Net financial income

272,466

321,977

‐49,511

‐15.38

Personnel expenses

‐121,743

‐120,634

‐1,109

0.92

Other administrative expenses

‐145,314

‐148,924

3,610

‐2.42

Other net operating income

29,285

33,106

‐3,821

‐11.54

Net accruals to provisions for risks and charges

‐507

‐680

173

‐25.44

Depreciation and amortisation on tangible and intangible assets

‐26,197

‐26,273

76

‐0.29

Operating costs

‐264,476

‐263,405

‐1,071

0.41

Operating result

7,990

58,572

‐50,582

‐86.36

Share of profits of investees and net gains on sales of investments

13,542

9,687

3,855

39.80

Pre‐tax profit from continuing operations

21,532

68,259

‐46,727

‐68.46

Income taxes

‐5,284

‐20,822

15,538

‐74.62

Net profit (loss) for the period

16,248

47,437

‐31,189

‐65.75

Net (profit) loss of the period attributable to minority interests

‐1,839

‐430

‐1,409

327.67

Net profit (loss) for the period attributable to the owners of Paren

14,409

47,007

‐32,598

‐69.35

Notes: The result of financial activities is made up of the sum of items 80‐90‐100 and 110 in the income statement, reclassified with regard to the results as at 30/06/2020 of disposal losses for € 45.105 million included in the income statement under the item net gains/losses from sales or repurchases of financial assets at amortised cost and shown on the item net impairment losses. In the last aggregate has been reclassified also € 2.651 million of charges still connected with the disposal transaction and included in the item other operating income/expenses.

In order to standardize the scope of comparison, for the results as at 30/06/2019 the personnel expenses and other operating income have been reclassified, netting them off against the proceeds of the retirement employees fund of € 4.745 million.

Banca Popolare di Sondrio

Disclaimer

Banca Popolare di Sondrio Scpa published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 15:58:01 UTC
