Board of Directors of 07 August 2020: approval of the Consolidated results as at 30 June 2020

A160536 Member of the Interbank Deposit Protection Fund Tax code and VAT number: 00053810149 Share Capital € 1,360,157,331 - Reserves € 1,157,414,409 (data approved by the Shareholders' Meeting of 12/6/2020) PRESS RELEASE Board of Directors meeting of 7 August 2020: approval of the consolidated half‐year financial report as at 30 June 2020. Positive consolidated net result for the period of € 14.4 million Absence of extraordinary items, costs related to the stabilisation of the banking system equal to € 25.2 million. Growth of core banking activities Considerable support to households and businesses with new loans for more than € 2.3 billion CET1 Ratio fully‐phased at 15.59%, Total Capital Ratio at 18.13% Liquidity indicators (LCR and NSFR) well above the regulatory requirements 25.3% reduction of gross non performing exposures, with gross NPL ratio at 9.17% "It remains to be understood whether the most acute phase of the pandemic crisis due to COVID‐19 is definitely behind us, giving space ‐ in Italy and in the world ‐ to a desirable normalization on the health front, an indispensable prerequisite for a lasting recovery on the macroeconomic front. For our part, we close the first half of 2020 with positive results, despite the important derisking activity and the reduced operation due to the prolonged lockdown phase, during which we have always provided services to customers in full compliance with health protocols. The online offer was accompanied with that at the counter, smart working with traditional physical presence. In other words, being able to 1 ______________________________________________________________________________________________ Banca Popolare di Sondrio ______________________________________________________________________________________________ leverage on top‐notch human capital and always available to take care of customer needs, we showed ourselves ready. In particular, the request for support from businesses and families, also on the basis of the numerous measures launched by the Authorities to encourage the granting of moratoriums and the disbursement of new loans, has been high and remains so and has been adequately addressed from the bank, as demonstrated by the over 40 thousand practices worked in total. In this difficult context, the profitability of the core banking business has fully held and indeed we record an increase in the interest margin, showing a remarkable resilience of our business model. With the implementation of the plan aimed at improving the quality of assets, the planned sale of 1 billion euro of bad loans took place, the effects of which are reflected in the gross NPL ratio which went from 13.65% in June 2019 to the current 9.17%. We have accelerated the execution of the preparatory work for a similar operation for a value of approximately € 400 million which we plan to complete within the year. The Group's financial solidity, reinforced with the aforementioned derisking operations, allows us to face with reasonable serenity the current crisis with adequate tools to support the needs of companies in relaunching their activities. For now, on the basis of the good things done among the thousand difficulties of the half‐year just ended, we can look to the rest of the year with a little more confidence and with the exception of events that are currently not foreseeable a further improvement of the positive results achieved so far is within our reach." [Mario Alberto Pedranzini CEO and General Manager of Banca Popolare di Sondrio] The Board of Directors of Banca Popolare di Sondrio, chaired by Prof. Avv. Francesco Venosta, has today examined and approved the consolidated half‐year financial report as at 30 June 2020. 2 ______________________________________________________________________________________________ Banca Popolare di Sondrio ______________________________________________________________________________________________ The effects of the COVID‐19 pandemic, which had begun to spread in the first quarter of the current year, in the following months intensified and extended to all economic sectors. The necessary measures to restrict social and economic activities introduced by the government and local administrations to limit the infection also had inevitable negative consequences on the economic system. The Group was therefore called upon to deal with difficult and unprecedented situations but nevertheless managed to ensure significant support for families and businesses, activating a series of interventions for the benefit of customers, both in compliance with government measures introduced mainly by the Cura Italia Decree and by the Liquidity Decree, and in adherence to initiatives promoted by ABI at the banking system level, and finally on a voluntary basis for the benefit of certain categories of subjects and contractual relationships. In a context which still remains characterized by strong elements of weakness on the macroeconomic front but which as regards the financial markets has seen a tangible improvement since April, the Banca Popolare di Sondrio Group achieved a positive consolidated net result of € 14.4 million. During today's meeting, the Board of Directors also took note of the ECB's recommendation of 28 July 2020 extending until 1 January 2021 the deadline for suspension of dividend payments, previously set by the Supervisory Authority at 1 October 2020. Below are some brief considerations on the most important aspects as well as summary tables with the main aggregates of the income statement and balance sheet observed values for the period: The net result for the period, at 30 June 2020, was positive for € 14.4 million, down 69.3% compared to € 47 million in the comparative period, mainly considering a negative overall result of the activity in securities of € 15.2 million which contrasts with a positive figure of € 43.3 million in the reference period, while overall the profitability of the core business (net interest income and net fee and commission income) has increased.

for the period, at 30 June 2020, was positive for € 14.4 million, down 69.3% compared to € 47 million in the comparative period, mainly considering a negative overall result of the activity in securities of € 15.2 million which contrasts with a positive figure of € 43.3 million in the reference period, while overall the profitability of the core business (net interest income and net fee and commission income) has increased. Capital ratios remain at the top of the banking sector. In the fully‐phased version, the CET1 Ratio stands at 15.59%, the Tier 1 Ratio is equal to 15.64%, while the Total Capital ratio reaches 18.13%.

remain at the top of the banking sector. In the fully‐phased version, the CET1 Ratio stands at 15.59%, the Tier 1 Ratio is equal to 15.64%, while the Total Capital ratio reaches 18.13%. New loans to households and businesses amounted to over € 2.3 billion, confirming the important support provided to the real economy during the current crisis.

amounted to over € 2.3 billion, confirming the important support provided to the real economy during the current crisis. The stock of gross impaired loans fell sharply (to € 2,788 million; ‐25.3%; ‐ € 944 million) as well as their incidence on total gross customer loans (gross NPL ratio of 9.17% from 12.58% at the end of 2019).

fell sharply (to € 2,788 million; ‐25.3%; ‐ € 944 million) as well as their incidence on total gross customer loans (gross NPL ratio of 9.17% from 12.58% at the end of 2019). The coverage ratios of impaired credit , despite the physiological drop due to the sale transaction finalized in the half year, are confirmed at particularly high levels, both in absolute and relative terms in comparison with the average at the System level. The coverage of total non‐performing loans is 54.29% (from 57.83% on 31 December 2019); 3 ______________________________________________________________________________________________ Banca Popolare di Sondrio ______________________________________________________________________________________________ that referring only to positions classified as bad loans stands at 68.75% (from 70.5% at 31 December 2019). The cost of risk , calculated by reclassifying the impacts of the sale to item 130a of the income statement, stands at 0.63%, down from 0.78% at 31 December 2019.

, calculated by reclassifying the impacts of the sale to item 130a of the income statement, stands at 0.63%, down from 0.78% at 31 December 2019. The Texas ratio , the ratio between total net impaired loans and tangible equity, further decreased to 45.15% from 56% at the end of December 2019.

, the ratio between total net impaired loans and tangible equity, further decreased to 45.15% from 56% at the end of December 2019. Direct customer deposits amounted to € 31,789 million compared to € 32,622 million at the end of 2019 (‐2.6%) and € 31,617 million at 30 June 2019 (+ 0.5%); the indirect one stands at € 34,619 million compared to the € 33,764 million of the comparison period (+ 2.5%) and € 32,051 million at June 30, 2019 (+ 8%). Insurance deposits amounted to € 1,672 million compared to € 1,608 million at December 31, 2019 (+ 4%) and € 1,487 million at June 30, 2019 (+ 12.4%).

amounted to € 31,789 million compared to € 32,622 million at the end of 2019 (‐2.6%) and € 31,617 million at 30 June 2019 (+ 0.5%); the indirect one stands at € 34,619 million compared to the € 33,764 million of the comparison period (+ 2.5%) and € 32,051 million at June 30, 2019 (+ 8%). Insurance deposits amounted to € 1,672 million compared to € 1,608 million at December 31, 2019 (+ 4%) and € 1,487 million at June 30, 2019 (+ 12.4%). Loans to customers amounted to 28,727 million euros, an increase (+ 4.9%) compared to 27,387 million euros at the end of 2019. In the context, the net increases attributable to the unsecured loans and other items (at € 8,017 million; + 26.3%; +1,672 million euros) and mortgages (at 10,961 million euros; + 2.8%; +303 million euros) were particularly positive.

amounted to 28,727 million euros, an increase (+ 4.9%) compared to 27,387 million euros at the end of 2019. In the context, the net increases attributable to the unsecured loans and other items (at € 8,017 million; + 26.3%; +1,672 million euros) and mortgages (at 10,961 million euros; + 2.8%; +303 million euros) were particularly positive. The liquidity indicators , both short (Liquidity Coverage Ratio) and medium term (Net Stable Funding Ratio) are positioned on values of absolute tranquility, well above the minimum regulatory requirements.

, both short (Liquidity Coverage Ratio) and medium term (Net Stable Funding Ratio) are positioned on values of absolute tranquility, well above the minimum regulatory requirements. The contribution made to the Group result by the subsidiaries and associates was positive. Accounting data (in millions of euros) Income statement results 30/06/2020 30/06/2019 Change Interest margin 233.1 230.1 +1.3% Net fees and commissions income 152.2 152.6 ‐0.2% Result on financial activities * ‐15.2 43.3 n/a Operating income * 373.0 429.1 ‐13.1% Net adjustments to loans and fin. assets * ‐95.2 105.7 ‐9.9% Profits/losses from contractual changes ‐5.4 ‐1.5 +268.6% without cancellation of the related receivables Operating costs * ‐264.5 ‐263.4 +0.4% Result before tax 21.5 68.3 ‐68.5% Net result 14.4 47.0 ‐69.3% With regard to the results at 30/06/2020, losses on disposals of € 45.1 million have been reclassified in the income statement under the item "Gains/losses on disposal or repurchase of financial assets valued at amortised cost" (included in the table above under "Net adjustments to loans and financial assets"), as 4 ______________________________________________________________________________________________ Banca Popolare di Sondrio ______________________________________________________________________________________________ well as € 2.7 million of charges still connected with the disposal operation and included in other operating income/expenses, and shown in the line "Net adjustments to loans and financial assets". Balance sheet results 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 Change Direct customers deposits 31,789 32,622 ‐2.6% Indirect customers deposits 34,619 33,764 +2.5% Insurance deposits from customers 1,672 1,608 +4.0% Total customer deposits 68,080 67,993 +0.1% Loans to customers 28,727 27,387 +4.9% The Group's economic performance Consolidated net profit at 30 June 2020 amounted to € 14.4 million, down by 69.3% compared to the € 47 million of the first six months of 2019. The interest margin stood at € 233.1 million, an increase of 1.3% compared to June 30, 2019, mainly due to a reduction in the costs associated with substantial excess deposits and a positive volume effect deriving from the significant growth of new disbursements. Net commissions from services amounted to € 152.2 million, substantially stable (‐ 0.2%) compared to € 152.6 million in the reference period. Compared to 30 June 2019, the component relating to the reception and transmission of orders was particularly positive (+ 55.2%, + € 2.5 million). Dividends collected amounted to € 3 million, substantially stable compared to the € 3.2 million of 30 June 2019. The result of the financial activity was negative for € 15.2 million, in contrast to the positive 43.3 million euros recorded in the comparison period. The intermediation margin was therefore equal to € 373 million from the € 429.1 million of the comparative period (‐13.1%)). Net adjustments to loans and financial assets amounted to € 95.2 million compared to 105.7 million in the comparative period (‐9.9%). This item includes, following reclassification as already mentioned above, the amount of € 45.1 million relating to losses for the sale as part of the Diana transaction as well as € 2.7 million of charges always related to the same sale transaction.

Without taking into account the reclassifications for the Diana sale, item 130 of the income statement, which concerns exposures to customers and banks in the form of both loans and securities, amounted to € 47.4 million compared to € 105.7 million and it consists of € 42.1 million of adjustments relating to financial assets measured at amortized cost while the component of net value adjustments for credit risk relating to 5 ______________________________________________________________________________________________ Banca Popolare di Sondrio ______________________________________________________________________________________________ financial assets measured at fair value with impact on overall profitability recorded provisions for € 5.3 million on debt securities, compared to write‐backs of € 1 million in the comparative year. Item 140, which recognizes the profits/losses from contractual changes without cancellations deriving from the changes made to the contractual cash flows, in the reference period was negative for € 5.4 million compared to € 1.5 million in the comparative half year. The ratio between net adjustments on loans to customers (reclassified item 130 a in the income statement) and net loans to customers, the so‐called cost of credit, is therefore equal to 0.63% compared to 0.80% at 30 June 2019. Net income from financial management amounted to € 272.5 million, down by 15.4% compared with the € 322 million of the previous year. Operating costs amounted to € 264.5 million and are up compared to the € 263.4 million of the reference period (+ 0.4%). This aggregate includes the charges envisaged for the stability of the banking system. As for the individual components, the administrative expenses, normalized with the exclusion of the provision for the income from the pension fund which have a counterpart for the same amount in the other operating expenses/income, amounted to € 267.1 million, down compared to the € 269.6 million in the comparison period (‐ 0.9%). The personnel expenses component rose from € 120.6 million to € 121.7 million (+ 0.9%), while other administrative expenses fell from € 148.9 million at the 30 June 2019 to 145.3 million euros in the reference period (‐2.4%). The aforementioned aggregate also includes provisions related to contributions to be paid to the National Resolution Fund and the FITD of € 25.2 million. The item net provisions for risks and charges showed provisions for € 0.5 million, compared to € 0.7 million in the reference period. The adjustments on tangible and intangible assets amounted to € 26.2 million, substantially stable compared to the € 26.3 million of the same period in 2019 (‐0.3%). The other operating expenses and income, for which reclassifications have been made as shown in the above table, amounted to € 29.3 million, compared to 33.1 million euros recorded in the reference period (‐11.5%). in light of the aforementioned reclassifications, the aggregate of operating costs amounted to € 264.5 million (+0.4%) with an incidence on the intermediation margin (cost‐income ratio), equal to 70.9% from 61.39% as at 30 June 2019. The operating profit therefore was € 8 million (‐86.4%). Profits/losses on equity investments and other investments showed a positive balance of € 13.5 million, up from € 9.7 million in the comparative period (+39.8%). 6 ______________________________________________________________________________________________ Banca Popolare di Sondrio ______________________________________________________________________________________________ The overall pre‐tax result therefore showed a profit of € 21.5 million (‐68.5%). Finally, after deducting income taxes of € 5.3 million, as well as minority interests of € 1.8 million, the net income of the period was € 14.4 million (‐69.3% compared to the reference period. Balance sheet aggregates In comparison with the volumes at the end of 2019: direct deposits amounted to € 31,789 million (‐2.6%), indirect deposits amounted to € 34,619 million (+2.5%), insurance deposits to € 1,672 million (+4%). Total customer deposits therefore came to € 68,080 million (+0.1%). Net loans to customers, the sum of volumes measured at amortized cost and assets measured at fair value through profit or loss, amounted to € 28,727 million, up from € 27,387 million at the end of 2019 (+4.9%). Net non‐performing loans amounted to € 1,274 million, down from € 1,574 million at 31 December 2019 (‐19%). Their incidence on total net loans was 4.44%, down from 5.75% at the end of 2019. The level of coverage remained at a particularly high level equal to 54.29%. In this context, net bad loans ("Sofferenze") amounted to € 439 million (‐34.3%), representing 1.53% of total loans to customers compared to 2.44% at the end of 2019. Their coverage ratio was 68.75% compared to 70.5% at the end of 2019. Taking into account the amounts reclassified to the income statement in previous years, the coverage of these receivables is 83.46%. The net "unlikely to pay" amounted to € 769 million (‐9.5%), with a coverage ratio of 41.12%. Their incidence on total loans fell to 2.68% compared to 3.10% at the end of 2019. Expired and/or overdue net impaired exposures amounted to € 66 million (+17.1%), with a coverage ratio of 13.84% and an incidence on total loans of 0.23%. Financial assets, represented by proprietary securities and derivatives, amounted to € 10,174 million, increasing (+ 452 million; +4.6%) if compared to the volumes recorded at the end of the previous year. The amount of the portfolio of financial assets valued at amortized cost increased further from € 6,517 million at the end of 2019 to € 7,275 million at 30 June 2020 (+11.6%), accounting for around 72% of total financial assets. On the other hand, the size of the portfolio, consisting of financial assets measured at fair value with an impact on overall profitability, decreased from € 2,591 million at the end of 2019 to € 2,284 million at 30 June 2020 (‐11.8%). The total volume of Italian government bonds was indeed € 6,020 million, slightly increasing (+1.2%) compared to €5,951 million at the end of 2019. Equity investments decreased to € 291 million from € 295 million at 31 December 2019 (‐1.3%). 7 ______________________________________________________________________________________________ Banca Popolare di Sondrio ______________________________________________________________________________________________ As at 30 June 2020, both short‐term (LCR‐Liquidity Coverage Ratio) and medium/long‐ term (NSFR‐Net Stable Funding Ratio) liquidity indicators were well above the minimum requirement for the current year (100%). The Group can always rely on a substantial portfolio of refinanceable assets which, net of the applied haircuts, amounted to € 14,254 million, of which € 5,538 million (39%), represented by unencumbered securities. Consolidated own equity, including profit for the period amounted to € 2,853 million at 30 June 2020, an increase of € 12 million compared to the value at the end of 2019. Consolidated regulatory own funds stood at € 3,225 million at 30 June 2020, compared with € 3,260 million recalculated as at 31 December 2019 (‐1.1%). The capital ratios as at 30 June 2020 are equal to: CET 1 ratio: 15.69% (phased‐in), 15.59% (fully phased);

Tier 1 ratio: 15.73% (phased‐in), 15.64% (fully phased);

Total Capital ratio: 18.23% (phased‐in), 18.13% (fully phased). The Leverage Ratio at 30 June 2020 was 5.5%, applying the transitional criteria in force for 2019 (phased in), and 5.46%, under the fully phased regime. As at 30 June 2020, the banking group had 3,286 employees. 53 new recruits were made in 2020. To date, the company's shareholder structure has 163,558 members. As for the foreseeable evolution of operations, for our Group, in the second half of the year, the conditions are deemed to exist for an improvement in the results achieved so far, subject to the occurrence of further shocks not incorporated in the current consensus macroeconomic forecasts. The English translation is provided solely for the benefit of the reader and in the case of discrepancies the Italian version will prevail. 9 ______________________________________________________________________________________________ Banca Popolare di Sondrio RESULTS IN BRIEF (in million of euro) Balance sheet 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 Change % Loans to customers 28,726 27,387 4.89 Loans and receivables with customers measured at amortised cost 28,358 27,096 4.66 Loans and receivables with customers measured 368 291 26.26 at fair value through profit or loss Loans and receivables with banks 3,167 1,067 196.69 Financial assets that do not constitute loans 10,174 9,723 4.65 Equity investments 291 295 ‐1.23 Total assets 46,157 41,146 12.18 Direct funding from customers 31,789 32,622 ‐2.55 Indirect funding from customers 34,619 33,764 2.53 Direct funding from insurance premiums 1,672 1,608 4.02 Customer assets under administration 68,080 67,993 0.13 Other direct and indirect funding 15,445 10,068 53.40 Equity 2,853 2,842 0.41 Income statement 30/06/2020 30/06/2019 Change % Net interest income 233 230 1.30 Total income * 373 429 ‐13.06 Profit from continuing operations 22 68 ‐68.46 Profit (loss) for the period 14 47 ‐69.35 Capital ratios 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 CET1 Capital ratio 15.69% 15.75% Total Capital ratio 18.23% 18.64% Free capital 1,809 1,832 Other information on the banking group 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 Number of employees 3,286 3,299 Number of branches 366 365 (* Total income has been shown as in the reclassified summary income statement) Banca Popolare di Sondrio ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE INDICATORS Key ratios 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 Equity/Direct funding from customers 8.98% 8.71% Equity/Loans and receivables with customers 9.93% 10.38% Equity/Financial assets 28.04% 29.23% Equity/Total assets 6.18% 6.91% Profitability indicators 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 Cost/Income ratio * 70.90% 57.32% Net interest income/Total income * 62.47% 50.97% Administrative expenses/Total income * 71.59% 58.17% 30/06/2020 30/06/2019 Net interest income/Total assets 0.50% 1.12% Net financial income/Total assets * 0.59% 1.67% Asset quality indicators 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 Texas ratio 45.15% 56.00% Net non‐performing loans/Equity 15.38% 23.51% Net non‐performing loans/Loans and receivables with customers 1.53% 2.44% Loans and receivables with customers/Direct funding from customers 90.36% 83.95% Cost of credit * 0.63% 0.78% (* Ratios have been calculated using the values as shown in the reclassified summary income statement) Banca Popolare di Sondrio LOANS TO CUSTOMERS - NON PERFORMING AND PERFORMING EXPOSURES 30/06/2020 (in thousands of euro) Gross exposure Impairment Net exposure Coverage losses Non performing exposures (9.17%) 2,787,573 1,513,300 (4.44%) 1,274,273 54.29% of which Bad loans (4.62%) 1,404,632 965,669 (1.53%) 438,963 68.75% of which Unlikely to pay (4.3%) 1,305,805 536,954 (2.68%) 768,851 41.12% of which Past due (0.25%) 77,136 10,677 (0.23%) 66,459 13.84% Performing exposures (90.83%) 27,597,945 145,621 (95.56%) 27,452,324 0.53% Total loans to customers (100%) 30,385,518 1,658,921 (100%) 28,726,597 5.46% LOANS TO CUSTOMERS - NON PERFORMING AND PERFORMING EXPOSURES 31/12/2019 (in thousands of euro) Gross exposure Impairment Net exposure Coverage losses Non performing exposures (12.58%) 3,732,063 2,158,087 (5.75%) 1,573,976 57.83% of which Bad loans (7.63%) 2,264,503 1,596,444 (2.44%) 668,059 70.50% of which Unlikely to pay (4.72%) 1,401,400 552,225 (3.1%) 849,175 39.41% of which Past due (0.22%) 66,160 9,417 (0.21%) 56,742 14.23% Performing exposures (87.42%) 25,937,252 123,831 (94.25%) 25,813,421 0.48% Total loans to customers (100%) 29,669,315 2,281,918 (100%) 27,387,397 7.69% Banca Popolare di Sondrio CAPITAL RATIOS 30/06/2020 (in thousands of euro) Phased‐in Fully‐phased Total own funds 3,224,705 3,206,491 of which Common Equity Tier 1 capital (CET1) 2,775,212 2,756,998 of which Additional Tier 1 capital (AT1) 7,588 7,588 of which Tier 2 capital (T2) 441,905 441,905 RWA 17,693,199 17,681,687 CET 1 ratio 15.69% 15.59% Tier 1 ratio 15.73% 15.64% Total capital ratio 18.23% 18.13% Leverage ratio 5.50% 5.46% CAPITAL RATIOS 31/12/2019 (in thousands of euro) Phased‐in Fully‐phased Total own funds 3,260,436 3,256,064 of which Common Equity Tier 1 capital (CET1) 2,762,877 2,758,505 of which Additional Tier 1 capital (AT1) 9,191 9,191 of which Tier 2 capital (T2) 488,368 488,368 RWA 17,224,426 17,223,800 CET 1 ratio 16.04% 16.02% Tier 1 ratio 16.09% 16.07% Total capital ratio 18.93% 18.90% Leverage ratio 6.13% 6.12% (Own funds recalculated on the basis of the decision, recommended by the European Central Bank, to suspend or cancel the payment of dividends) Banca Popolare di Sondrio CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (in thousands of euro) ASSETS 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 10. CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 3,070,346 1,826,427 20. FINANCIAL ASSETS AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS 983,719 905,705 a) financial assets held for trading 224,439 214,466 b) financial assets designed at fair value ‐ ‐ c) financial assets mandatorily at fair value through profit or loss 759,280 691,239 30. FINANCIAL ASSETS AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 2,284,371 2,591,229 40. FINANCIAL ASSETS AT AMORTISED COST 38,202,971 34,200,066 a) loans and receivables with banks 3,167,338 1,067,458 b) loans and receivables with customers 35,035,633 33,132,608 50. HEDGING DERIVATIVES ‐ ‐ 60. FAIR VALUE CHANGE IN HEDGED FINANCIAL ASSETS (+/‐) ‐ ‐ 70. EQUITY INVESTMENTS 290,835 294,609 80. TECHNICAL RESERVES OF REINSURERS ‐ ‐ 90. PROPERTY, EQUIPMENT AND INVESTMENT PROPERTY 534,616 548,172 100. INTANGIBLE ASSETS 31,326 31,186 of which: ‐ goodwill 12,632 12,632 110. TAX ASSETS 437,106 419,295 a) current 20,706 4,971 b) deferred 416,400 414,324 120. NON‐CURRENT ASSETS AND DISPOSAL GROUPS HELD FOR SALE ‐ ‐ 130. OTHER ASSETS 322,012 329,500 TOTAL ASSETS 46,157,302 41,146,189 CHAIRMAN STATUTORY AUDITORS Francesco Venosta Piergiuseppe Forni, Chairman Laura Vitali ‐ Luca Zoani Banca Popolare di Sondrio LIABILITY AND EQUITY 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 10. FINANCIAL LIABILITIES AT AMORTISED COST 41,542,843 36,949,458 a) due to banks 9,753,899 4,327,709 b) due to customers 28,959,989 29,816,997 c) securities issued 2,828,955 2,804,752 20. FINANCIAL LIABILITIES HELD FOR TRADING 57,785 67,019 30. FINANCIAL LIABILITIES DESIGNATED AT FAIR VALUE ‐ ‐ 40. HEDGING DERIVATIVES 8,720 11,320 50. FAIR VALUE CHANGE IN HEDGED FINANCIAL LIABILITIES (+/‐) ‐ ‐ 60. TAX LIABILITIES 28,251 46,050 a) current 2,973 16,843 b) deferred 25,278 29,207 70. LIABILITIES ASSOCIATED WITH NON‐CURRENT ASSETS HELD FOR SALE AND DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS ‐ ‐ 80. OTHER LIABILITIES 1,255,087 821,434 90. PROVISION FOR POST‐EMPLOYMENT BENEFITS 42,585 43,789 100. PROVISIONS FOR RISKS AND CHARGES: 271,794 270,298 a) loans commitments and 47,012 43,411 b) pensions and similar 178,704 179,965 c) other provisions 46,078 46,922 110. TECHNICAL RESERVES ‐ ‐ 120. VALUATION RESERVES (18,878) (6,885) 121. OF WHICH RELATED TO DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS ‐ ‐ 130. REDEEMABLE SHARES ‐ ‐ 140. EQUITY INSTRUMENTS ‐ ‐ 150. RESERVES 1,444,031 1,297,442 155. OF WHICH INTERIM DIVIDENDS ‐ ‐ 160. SHARE PREMIUM 79,005 79,005 170. SHARE CAPITAL 1,360,157 1,360,157 180. TREASURY SHARES (‐) (25,373) (25,374) 190. EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO MINORITY INTERESTS 96,886 95,041 200. PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD (+/‐) 14,409 137,435 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 46,157,302 41,146,189 MANAGING DIRECTOR AND GENERAL MANAGER MANAGER IN CHARGE Mario Alberto Pedranzini Maurizio Bertoletti Banca Popolare di Sondrio CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (in thousands of euro) ITEMS 30/06/2020 30/06/2019 10. INTEREST AND SIMILAR INCOME 282,617 291,021 of which: interest calculated using the effective interest method 279,002 287,870 20. INTEREST AND SIMILAR EXPENSE (49,559) (60,958) 30. NET INTEREST INCOME 233,058 230,063 40. FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME 160,535 163,451 50. FEE AND COMMISSION EXPENSE (8,340) (10,882) 60. NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME 152,195 152,569 70. DIVIDENDS AND SIMILAR INCOME 2,950 3,168 80. NET TRADING INCOME (18,663) 32,756 90. NET HEDGING INCOME (4) 8 100. NET GAINS FROM SALES OR REPURCHASES OF: (33,286) 5,729 a) financial assets at amortized cost (40,402) 2,603 b) financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 7,112 2,823 c) financial liabilities 4 303 110. NET GAINS ON FINANCIAL ASSETS (8,307) 4,806 AND LIABILITIES AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS a) financial assets and liabilities designated at fair value ‐ ‐ b) other financial assets mandatorily measured at fair value (8,307) 4,806 120. TOTAL INCOME 327,943 429,099 130. NET IMPAIRMENT LOSSES FOR CREDIT RISK RELATING TO: (47,437) (105,660) a) financial assets at amortized cost (42,142) (106,691) b) financial assets at fair value 140. through other comprehensive income (5,295) 1,031 NET GAINS FORM CONTRACTUAL CHANGES WITHOUT DERECOGNITION (5,389) (1,462) 150. NET FINANCIAL INCOME 275,117 321,977 160. NET INSURANCE PREMIUMS ‐ ‐ 170. OTHER NET INSURANCE 180. INCOME (EXPENSE) ‐ ‐ NET FINANCIAL INCOME AND INSURANCE INCOME 275,117 321,977 190. ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES: (267,057) (274,303) a) personnel expenses (121,743) (125,379) b) other administrative expenses (145,314) (148,924) 200. NET ACCRUALS TO PROVISIONS FOR RISKS AND CHARGES (507) (680) a) commitments for guarantees given (3,587) 6,113 b) other net provisions 3,080 (6,793) 210. DEPRECIATION AND NET IMPAIRMENT LOSSES ON (18,792) (19,039) PROPERTY, EQUIPMENT AND INVESTMENT PROPERTY 220. AMORTISATION AND NET IMPAIRMENT LOSSES (7,405) (7,234) ON INTANGIBLE ASSETS 230. OTHER NET OPERATING INCOME 26,634 37,851 240. OPERATING COSTS (267,127) (263,405) 250. SHARE OF PROFITS OF INVESTEES 13,960 9,541 260. NET FAIR VALUE LOSSES ON PROPERTY, EQUIPMENT AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS MEASURED (518) 133 270. GOODWILL IMPAIRMENT LOSSES ‐ ‐ 280. NET GAINS ON SALES OF INVESTMENTS 100 13 290. PRE‐TAX PROFIT FROM 300. CONTINUING OPERATIONS 21,532 68,259 TAXES ON INCOME FOR THE YEAR 310. FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS (5,284) (20,822) POST‐TAX PROFIT FROM 320. CONTINUING OPERATIONS 16,248 47,437 POST‐TAX PROFIT (LOSS) FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS ‐ ‐ 330. NET PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD 16,248 47,437 340. NET (PROFIT) LOSS OF THE PERIOD ATTRIBUTABLE 350. TO MINORITY INTERESTS (1,839) (430) NET PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE OWNERS OF PARENT BANK 14,409 47,007 EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE 0.032 0.104 DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSSES) PER SHARE 0.032 0.104 Banca Popolare di Sondrio RECLASSIFIED CONSOLIDATED SUMMARY INCOME STATEMENT (in thousands of euro) 30/06/2020 30/06/2019 (+/‐) % change Net interest income 233,058 230,063 2,995 1.30 Dividends and similar income 2,950 3,168 ‐218 ‐6.88 Net fee and commission income 152,195 152,569 ‐374 ‐0.25 Net gains on financial assets ‐15,155 43,299 ‐58,454 ‐ Total income 373,048 429,099 ‐56,051 ‐13.06 Net impairment losses ‐95,193 ‐105,660 10,467 ‐9.91 Net gains form contractual changes without derecognition ‐5,389 ‐1,462 ‐3,927 268.60 Net financial income 272,466 321,977 ‐49,511 ‐15.38 Personnel expenses ‐121,743 ‐120,634 ‐1,109 0.92 Other administrative expenses ‐145,314 ‐148,924 3,610 ‐2.42 Other net operating income 29,285 33,106 ‐3,821 ‐11.54 Net accruals to provisions for risks and charges ‐507 ‐680 173 ‐25.44 Depreciation and amortisation on tangible and intangible assets ‐26,197 ‐26,273 76 ‐0.29 Operating costs ‐264,476 ‐263,405 ‐1,071 0.41 Operating result 7,990 58,572 ‐50,582 ‐86.36 Share of profits of investees and net gains on sales of investments 13,542 9,687 3,855 39.80 Pre‐tax profit from continuing operations 21,532 68,259 ‐46,727 ‐68.46 Income taxes ‐5,284 ‐20,822 15,538 ‐74.62 Net profit (loss) for the period 16,248 47,437 ‐31,189 ‐65.75 Net (profit) loss of the period attributable to minority interests ‐1,839 ‐430 ‐1,409 327.67 Net profit (loss) for the period attributable to the owners of Paren 14,409 47,007 ‐32,598 ‐69.35 Notes: The result of financial activities is made up of the sum of items 80‐90‐100 and 110 in the income statement, reclassified with regard to the results as at 30/06/2020 of disposal losses for € 45.105 million included in the income statement under the item net gains/losses from sales or repurchases of financial assets at amortised cost and shown on the item net impairment losses. In the last aggregate has been reclassified also € 2.651 million of charges still connected with the disposal transaction and included in the item other operating income/expenses. In order to standardize the scope of comparison, for the results as at 30/06/2019 the personnel expenses and other operating income have been reclassified, netting them off against the proceeds of the retirement employees fund of € 4.745 million. Banca Popolare di Sondrio Attachments Original document

