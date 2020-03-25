Banca Sistema S p A : Filing of a list for the appointement of statutory auditors

Log in
03/25/2020 | 05:28pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

BANCA SISTEMA: FILING OF A LIST FOR THE APPOINTEMENT OF STATUTORY AUDITORS

Milan, 25 March 2020

With regard to the renewal of the Board of the Statutory Auditors of Banca Sistema S.p.A., on the agenda of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting convened on April 23, 2020, we inform that a list has been submitted today by shareholders holding shares overall corresponding to 2.51% of the share capital of Banca Sistema. This list will be made available to the public - together with the relevant documentation - at the registered office and on the authorised storage mechanism 1Info at the address www.1info.it as well as on the Company's website www.bancasistema.it, under the Investors/Governance/Shareholders' Meeting - 2020 section, within the terms set forth by law.

2/2

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Carlo Di Pierro

Tel. +39 02 80280358

E-mailcarlo.dipierro@bancasistema.it

Media Relations

Patrizia Sferrazza

Tel. +39 02 80280354

E-mailpatrizia.sferrazza@bancasistema.it

Banca Sistema

Banca Sistema, founded in 2011 and listed in 2015 on Borsa Italiana's Star segment, is a financial institution specialized in purchasing trade receivables owed by the Italian Public Administrations and tax receivables, and engages in consumer credit through salary- and pension-backed loans and gold/jewelry-backed loans. The Bank engages in the salary- and pension backed loans business by purchasing loan pools and through the direct origination of the QuintoPuoi product. The gold/jewelry-backed lending business is carried out via the fully-owned company ProntoPegno S.p.A. The bank offers also deposit products to a base of about 35 thousand customers, with an offering that includes current accounts, deposit accounts and securities accounts, in addition to other services as credit management and recovery, bank guarantees and security bonds, PA receivables certification and e-billing. With head offices in Milan and Rome, Banca Sistema is also present in Bologna, Pisa, Naples, Palermo and Rimini, has 215 employees and relies on a multichannel structure.

WWW.BANCASISTEMA.IT

Disclaimer

Banca Sistema S.p.A. published this content on 25 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2020 21:27:09 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 98,5 M
EBIT 2019 51,1 M
Net income 2019 28,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,73%
P/E ratio 2019 3,26x
P/E ratio 2020 3,10x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,94x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,87x
Capitalization 92,4 M
Chart BANCA SISTEMA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Banca Sistema S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCA SISTEMA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 2,59  €
Last Close Price 1,17  €
Spread / Highest target 178%
Spread / Average Target 121%
Spread / Lowest Target 79,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gianluca Garbi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luitgard Spögler Chairman
Nicolò Fiorio Chief Operating Officer
Ilaria Bennati Chief Financial Officer
Daniele Pittatore Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCA SISTEMA S.P.A.-37.77%100
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%163 088
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-1.38%61 681
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)0.12%44 142
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-18.67%41 811
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.1.69%34 650
Categories
