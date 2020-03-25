Banca Sistema S p A : Filing of a list for the appointement of statutory auditors

PRESS RELEASE

BANCA SISTEMA: FILING OF A LIST FOR THE APPOINTEMENT OF STATUTORY AUDITORS

Milan, 25 March 2020

With regard to the renewal of the Board of the Statutory Auditors of Banca Sistema S.p.A., on the agenda of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting convened on April 23, 2020, we inform that a list has been submitted today by shareholders holding shares overall corresponding to 2.51% of the share capital of Banca Sistema. This list will be made available to the public - together with the relevant documentation - at the registered office and on the authorised storage mechanism 1Info at the address www.1info.it as well as on the Company's website www.bancasistema.it, under the Investors/Governance/Shareholders' Meeting - 2020 section, within the terms set forth by law.

