Banca Sistema S p A : RENEWAL OF THE SHAREHOLDERS' AGREEMENT

PRESS RELEASE

RENEWAL OF THE SHAREHOLDERS' AGREEMENT

Milan, 29 June 2020

Banca Sistema announces that the shareholders Società di Gestione delle Partecipazioni in Banca Sistema S.r.l. (SGBS), Fondazione Cassa di Risparmio di Alessandria and Fondazione Sicilia have renewedtoday the Shareholders' Agreement signed on 29 June 2018, subsequently amended on 22 February2019 with expiry date on 1 July 2020.

Shares corresponding to 38.41% of Banca Sistema's share capital have been contributed to the Shareholders' Agreement.

The new Shareholders' Agreement will take effect on 2 July next until 1 July 2022.

Extract of the new Shareholders' Agreement, pursuant to art. 129 of Consob Resolution n. 11971/99,and essential information, pursuant to art. 130 of Consob Resolution 11971/99, will be available on the

Company's websitewww.bancasistema.itand on the website of the authorized storage mechanismwww.1info.itin accordance with the required terms.

The complete version of the new Shareholders' Agreement will also be filed with the Registry of

1/1

Companies of Milan.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Carlo Di Pierro

Tel. +39 02 80280358

E-mailcarlo.dipierro@bancasistema.it

Media Relations

Patrizia Sferrazza Tel. +39 02 80280354

E-mailpatrizia.sferrazza@bancasistema.it

Banca Sistema

Banca Sistema, founded in 2011 and listed in 2015 on Borsa Italiana's Star segment, is a financial institution specialized inpurchasing trade receivables owed by the Italian Public Administrations and tax receivables, and engages in consumer credit through salary- and pension-backed loans and gold/jewelry-backed loans. The Bank engages in the salary- and pension backed loans business by purchasing loan pools and through the direct origination of the QuintoPuoi product. The gold/jewelry-backed lending business is carried out via the fully-owned company ProntoPegno S.p.A. The bank offers also deposit products to a base of about 35 thousand customers, with an offering that includes current accounts, deposit accounts and securities accounts, in addition to other services as credit management and recovery, bank guarantees and security bonds, PA receivables certification and e-billing. With head offices in Milan and Rome, Banca Sistema is also present in Bologna, Pisa, Naples, Palermo and Rimini, has 215 employees and relies on a multichannel structure.

WWW.BANCASISTEMA.IT