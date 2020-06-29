Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Banca Sistema S.p.A.    BST   IT0003173629

BANCA SISTEMA S.P.A.

(BST)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banca Sistema S p A : RENEWAL OF THE SHAREHOLDERS' AGREEMENT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/29/2020 | 05:55pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

RENEWAL OF THE SHAREHOLDERS' AGREEMENT

Milan, 29 June 2020

Banca Sistema announces that the shareholders Società di Gestione delle Partecipazioni in Banca Sistema S.r.l. (SGBS), Fondazione Cassa di Risparmio di Alessandria and Fondazione Sicilia have renewedtoday the Shareholders' Agreement signed on 29 June 2018, subsequently amended on 22 February2019 with expiry date on 1 July 2020.

Shares corresponding to 38.41% of Banca Sistema's share capital have been contributed to the Shareholders' Agreement.

The new Shareholders' Agreement will take effect on 2 July next until 1 July 2022.

Extract of the new Shareholders' Agreement, pursuant to art. 129 of Consob Resolution n. 11971/99,and essential information, pursuant to art. 130 of Consob Resolution 11971/99, will be available on the

Company's websitewww.bancasistema.itand on the website of the authorized storage mechanismwww.1info.itin accordance with the required terms.

The complete version of the new Shareholders' Agreement will also be filed with the Registry of

1/1

Companies of Milan.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Carlo Di Pierro

Tel. +39 02 80280358

E-mailcarlo.dipierro@bancasistema.it

Media Relations

Patrizia Sferrazza Tel. +39 02 80280354

E-mailpatrizia.sferrazza@bancasistema.it

Banca Sistema

Banca Sistema, founded in 2011 and listed in 2015 on Borsa Italiana's Star segment, is a financial institution specialized inpurchasing trade receivables owed by the Italian Public Administrations and tax receivables, and engages in consumer credit through salary- and pension-backed loans and gold/jewelry-backed loans. The Bank engages in the salary- and pension backed loans business by purchasing loan pools and through the direct origination of the QuintoPuoi product. The gold/jewelry-backed lending business is carried out via the fully-owned company ProntoPegno S.p.A. The bank offers also deposit products to a base of about 35 thousand customers, with an offering that includes current accounts, deposit accounts and securities accounts, in addition to other services as credit management and recovery, bank guarantees and security bonds, PA receivables certification and e-billing. With head offices in Milan and Rome, Banca Sistema is also present in Bologna, Pisa, Naples, Palermo and Rimini, has 215 employees and relies on a multichannel structure.

WWW.BANCASISTEMA.IT

Disclaimer

Banca Sistema S.p.A. published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 21:53:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BANCA SISTEMA S.P.A.
05:55pBANCA SISTEMA S P A : Renewal of the shareholders' agreement
PU
06/25BANCA SISTEMA S P A : Bank of italy's authorization for the acquisition of grupp..
PU
05/08BANCA SISTEMA S P A : Approved results as at 31 march 2020 - assessment of the r..
PU
04/29BANCA SISTEMA S P A : Possible advance of the application of a lower risk weight..
PU
04/23BANCA SISTEMA S P A : Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting
PU
04/06BANCA SISTEMA S P A : Shareholders' meeting of 23 april 2020 proposal of the sha..
PU
04/03BANCA SISTEMA S P A : 2019 dividend payment postponed in line with the recommend..
PU
04/01BANCA SISTEMA : 700 million of turnover factoring in the first quarter 2020
PU
03/25BANCA SISTEMA S P A : Filing of a list for the appointement of statutory auditor..
PU
01/21BANCA SISTEMA S P A : 2020 Corporate Calendar
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 98,5 M 111 M 111 M
Net income 2020 22,9 M 25,8 M 25,8 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 4,23x
Yield 2020 5,99%
Capitalization 108 M 122 M 122 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 215
Free-Float 56,5%
Chart BANCA SISTEMA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Banca Sistema S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCA SISTEMA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 2,41 €
Last Close Price 1,35 €
Spread / Highest target 141%
Spread / Average Target 79,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 55,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gianluca Garbi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luitgard Spögler Chairman
Nicolò Fiorio Chief Operating Officer
Ilaria Bennati Chief Financial Officer
Daniele Pittatore Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCA SISTEMA S.P.A.-30.41%116
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-8.16%164 662
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-13.40%55 196
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-15.11%48 426
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-14.47%45 389
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-14.55%43 961
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group