Banca Sistema S p A : SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 23 APRIL 2020 PROPOSAL OF THE SHAREHOLDER SGBS

PRESS RELEASE

BANCA SISTEMA: SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 23 APRIL 2020

PROPOSAL OF THE SHAREHOLDER SGBS

Milan, 6 April 2020

The shareholder Società di Gestione delle Partecipazioni in Banca Sistema S.r.l. (23,10% of share capital) notified today his intention to submit to the next Banca Sistema Shareholders' Meeting of 23 April 2020, with reference to item 4) on the Agenda ("Determination of the remuneration of the Board of Statutory Auditors. Relating and resulting resolutions"), the proposal to establish, for the whole period of the related office, the amount of the annual compensation of the Stutory Auditors, whose appointment will be decided under the point 3) of the Agenda, as follow:

for the Chairperson, € 50.000;

for each standing Auditor, € 35.000;

besides reimbursement of any out-of-pocket expenses incurred in relation to their ordinary duties.

1/1

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Carlo Di Pierro

Tel. +39 02 80280358

E-mailcarlo.dipierro@bancasistema.it

Media Relations

Patrizia Sferrazza

Tel. +39 02 80280354

E-mailpatrizia.sferrazza@bancasistema.it

Banca Sistema

Banca Sistema, founded in 2011 and listed in 2015 on Borsa Italiana's Star segment, is a financial institution specialized in purchasing trade receivables owed by the Italian Public Administrations and tax receivables, and engages in consumer credit through salary- and pension-backed loans and gold/jewelry-backed loans. The Bank engages in the salary- and pension backed loans business by purchasing loan pools and through the direct origination of the QuintoPuoi product. The gold/jewelry-backed lending business is carried out via the fully-owned company ProntoPegno S.p.A. The bank offers also deposit products to a base of about 35 thousand customers, with an offering that includes current accounts, deposit accounts and securities accounts, in addition to other services as credit management and recovery, bank guarantees and security bonds, PA receivables certification and e-billing. With head offices in Milan and Rome, Banca Sistema is also present in Bologna, Pisa, Naples, Palermo and Rimini, has 215 employees and relies on a multichannel structure.