Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Banca Sistema S.p.A.    BST   IT0003173629

BANCA SISTEMA S.P.A.

(BST)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banca Sistema S p A : SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 23 APRIL 2020 PROPOSAL OF THE SHAREHOLDER SGBS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 11:53am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

BANCA SISTEMA: SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 23 APRIL 2020

PROPOSAL OF THE SHAREHOLDER SGBS

Milan, 6 April 2020

The shareholder Società di Gestione delle Partecipazioni in Banca Sistema S.r.l. (23,10% of share capital) notified today his intention to submit to the next Banca Sistema Shareholders' Meeting of 23 April 2020, with reference to item 4) on the Agenda ("Determination of the remuneration of the Board of Statutory Auditors. Relating and resulting resolutions"), the proposal to establish, for the whole period of the related office, the amount of the annual compensation of the Stutory Auditors, whose appointment will be decided under the point 3) of the Agenda, as follow:

  • for the Chairperson, € 50.000;
  • for each standing Auditor, € 35.000;

besides reimbursement of any out-of-pocket expenses incurred in relation to their ordinary duties.

1/1

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Carlo Di Pierro

Tel. +39 02 80280358

E-mailcarlo.dipierro@bancasistema.it

Media Relations

Patrizia Sferrazza

Tel. +39 02 80280354

E-mailpatrizia.sferrazza@bancasistema.it

Banca Sistema

Banca Sistema, founded in 2011 and listed in 2015 on Borsa Italiana's Star segment, is a financial institution specialized in purchasing trade receivables owed by the Italian Public Administrations and tax receivables, and engages in consumer credit through salary- and pension-backed loans and gold/jewelry-backed loans. The Bank engages in the salary- and pension backed loans business by purchasing loan pools and through the direct origination of the QuintoPuoi product. The gold/jewelry-backed lending business is carried out via the fully-owned company ProntoPegno S.p.A. The bank offers also deposit products to a base of about 35 thousand customers, with an offering that includes current accounts, deposit accounts and securities accounts, in addition to other services as credit management and recovery, bank guarantees and security bonds, PA receivables certification and e-billing. With head offices in Milan and Rome, Banca Sistema is also present in Bologna, Pisa, Naples, Palermo and Rimini, has 215 employees and relies on a multichannel structure.

WWW.BANCASISTEMA.IT

Disclaimer

Banca Sistema S.p.A. published this content on 06 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2020 15:52:17 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BANCA SISTEMA S.P.A.
11:53aBANCA SISTEMA S P A : Shareholders' meeting of 23 april 2020 proposal of the sha..
PU
04/03BANCA SISTEMA S P A : 2019 dividend payment postponed in line with the recommend..
PU
04/01BANCA SISTEMA : 700 million of turnover factoring in the first quarter 2020
PU
03/25BANCA SISTEMA S P A : Filing of a list for the appointement of statutory auditor..
PU
01/21BANCA SISTEMA S P A : 2020 Corporate Calendar
PU
2019BANCA SISTEMA S P A : And the foundations together for the development of gold/j..
PU
2019BANCA SISTEMA S P A : Approved results as at 30 September 2019
PU
2019BANCA SISTEMA : Completed TIER 2 subordinated bond issue
PU
2019BANCA SISTEMA : Third CQ portfolio securitization on the starting line
PU
2019BANCA SISTEMA : Notice of execution and completion of buy back program to suppor..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 98,5 M
EBIT 2019 51,1 M
Net income 2019 28,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,61%
P/E ratio 2019 3,31x
P/E ratio 2020 3,14x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,97x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,89x
Capitalization 95,4 M
Chart BANCA SISTEMA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Banca Sistema S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCA SISTEMA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 2,54  €
Last Close Price 1,19  €
Spread / Highest target 174%
Spread / Average Target 114%
Spread / Lowest Target 76,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gianluca Garbi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luitgard Spögler Chairman
Nicolò Fiorio Chief Operating Officer
Ilaria Bennati Chief Financial Officer
Daniele Pittatore Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCA SISTEMA S.P.A.-35.71%95
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.66%164 247
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.1.10%62 039
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)4.77%42 624
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK0.64%42 071
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD0.20%42 068
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group