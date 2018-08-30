Banca Sistema : Share buy-back plan to support the liquidity of the stock – week 23th to 29nd august 2018

PRESS RELEASE

BANCA SISTEMA: SHARE BUY-BACK PLAN TO SUPPORT THE LIQUIDITY OF THE STOCK - WEEK 23rdto 29thAugust 2018

Milan, August 30th, 2018

Following the authorization by Shareholders at the Bank's Shareholders meeting held on 27 April 2017 (previously communicated as per article 144 bis of Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999 and article 132 of D.Lgs. n. 58/98) to purchase and use own shares and the resolution of the Board of Directors on June 22 of this year, Banca Sistema, on 9 July 2018, has launched a share buy-back program aimed to support the liquidity of the stock by the broker appointed: Intermonte Sim S.p.A..

In line with the legislation (Delegated Regulation 2016/1052), here are purchases and sales made on the Stock Regulated Market, during the week from 23rdto 29thAugust 2018:

23.08.2018

Date23/08/2018

PriceAmountP/STime of execution

Average price

2,01002,0100

1.2501.250

P# transactions

11:06:291

Date23/08/201823/08/2018

Price

Amount

P/STime of execution

Average price

2,0250 2,01002,0175

-500 S 09:00:25

-500 S 11:06:49

-1.000

# transactions

2

24.08.2018

Date24/08/2018 24/08/201824/08/2018

PriceAmountP/STime of execution

Average price

2,0600 2,0550 2,05502,0553

140 P 15:27:20

1.110 P 15:42:25

1.250 P 17:24:25

2.500

# transactions

3

Date24/08/2018 24/08/2018 24/08/2018

Price

Amount

P/STime of execution

2,0100 2,0300 2,0700

-750 S 14:44:43

-1.250 S 14:59:37

-1.250 S 15:20:06

24/08/201824/08/2018

Average price

27.08.2018

2,0650 2,05502,0466

-834 S 17:13:37

-416 S 17:29:49

-4.500

# transactions

Date27/08/201827/08/2018

PriceAmountP/STime of execution

5

2,0450 2,04502,0450

277 P 17:05:57

151 P 17:20:36

Average price

28.08.2018

428

# transactions

Date28/08/2018 28/08/201828/08/2018

PriceAmountP/STime of execution

2

2,0350 2,0150 2,01502,0271

1.250 P 10:28:20

500 P 11:22:38

322 P 11:57:45

Average price

29.08.2018

2.072

# transactions

Date29/08/201829/08/2018

PriceAmountP/STime of execution

3

2,0150 2,01502,0150

500 P 09:10:04

750 P 15:53:12

Average price

1.250 Amount

# transactions

Date29/08/2018 29/08/201829/08/2018

Price

P/STime of execution

2

2,0200 2,0200 2,01502,0182

-500 S 16:10:59

-750 S 16:49:14

-700 S 17:26:15

Average price

-1.950

# transactions

3

Please note that as at August 29th, 2018, Banca Sistema held a total of no. 70040 treasury shares, equal to 0.087% of the share capital.

Contacts:

Investor RelationsCarlo Di Pierro

Tel. +39 02 80280.358

E-mailcarlo.dipierro@bancasistema.it

Media Relations

Patrizia Sferrazza Tel. +39 02 80280354

E-mailpatrizia.sferrazza@bancasistema.it

Luca Manzato

Close To Media

Tel. +39 02 70006237

E-mailluca.manzato@closetomedia.it