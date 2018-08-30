Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Banca Sistema SpA    BST   IT0003173629

BANCA SISTEMA SPA (BST)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Banca Sistema : Share buy-back plan to support the liquidity of the stock – week 23th to 29nd august 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 05:02pm CEST

PRESS RELEASE

BANCA SISTEMA: SHARE BUY-BACK PLAN TO SUPPORT THE LIQUIDITY OF THE STOCK - WEEK 23rdto 29thAugust 2018

Milan, August 30th, 2018

Following the authorization by Shareholders at the Bank's Shareholders meeting held on 27 April 2017 (previously communicated as per article 144 bis of Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999 and article 132 of D.Lgs. n. 58/98) to purchase and use own shares and the resolution of the Board of Directors on June 22 of this year, Banca Sistema, on 9 July 2018, has launched a share buy-back program aimed to support the liquidity of the stock by the broker appointed: Intermonte Sim S.p.A..

In line with the legislation (Delegated Regulation 2016/1052), here are purchases and sales made on the Stock Regulated Market, during the week from 23rdto 29thAugust 2018:

23.08.2018

1/3

Date23/08/2018

PriceAmountP/STime of execution

Average price

2,01002,0100

1.2501.250

P# transactions

11:06:291

Date23/08/201823/08/2018

Price

Amount

P/STime of execution

Average price

2,0250 2,01002,0175

-500 S 09:00:25

-500 S 11:06:49

-1.000

# transactions

2

24.08.2018

Date24/08/2018 24/08/201824/08/2018

PriceAmountP/STime of execution

Average price

2,0600 2,0550 2,05502,0553

140 P 15:27:20

1.110 P 15:42:25

1.250 P 17:24:25

2.500

# transactions

3

Date24/08/2018 24/08/2018 24/08/2018

Price

Amount

P/STime of execution

2,0100 2,0300 2,0700

-750 S 14:44:43

-1.250 S 14:59:37

-1.250 S 15:20:06

24/08/201824/08/2018

Average price

27.08.2018

2,0650 2,05502,0466

-834 S 17:13:37

-416 S 17:29:49

-4.500

# transactions

Date27/08/201827/08/2018

PriceAmountP/STime of execution

5

2,0450 2,04502,0450

277 P 17:05:57

151 P 17:20:36

Average price

28.08.2018

428

# transactions

Date28/08/2018 28/08/201828/08/2018

PriceAmountP/STime of execution

2

2,0350 2,0150 2,01502,0271

1.250 P 10:28:20

500 P 11:22:38

322 P 11:57:45

Average price

29.08.2018

2.072

# transactions

Date29/08/201829/08/2018

PriceAmountP/STime of execution

3

2,0150 2,01502,0150

500 P 09:10:04

750 P 15:53:12

Average price

1.250 Amount

# transactions

Date29/08/2018 29/08/201829/08/2018

Price

P/STime of execution

2

2,0200 2,0200 2,01502,0182

-500 S 16:10:59

-750 S 16:49:14

-700 S 17:26:15

Average price

-1.950

# transactions

3

Please note that as at August 29th, 2018, Banca Sistema held a total of no. 70040 treasury shares, equal to 0.087% of the share capital.

2/3

Contacts:

Investor RelationsCarlo Di Pierro

Tel. +39 02 80280.358

E-mailcarlo.dipierro@bancasistema.it

Media Relations

Patrizia Sferrazza Tel. +39 02 80280354

E-mailpatrizia.sferrazza@bancasistema.it

Luca Manzato

Close To Media

Tel. +39 02 70006237

3/3

E-mailluca.manzato@closetomedia.it

Disclaimer

Banca Sistema S.p.A. published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 15:01:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANCA SISTEMA SPA
05:02pBANCA SISTEMA : Share buy-back plan to support the liquidity of the stock &ndash..
PU
08/23BANCA SISTEMA : Share buy-back plan to support the liquidity of the stock &ndash..
PU
08/16BANCA SISTEMA : Share buy-back plan to support the liquidity of the stock &ndash..
PU
08/09BANCA SISTEMA : Share buy-back plan to support the liquidity of the stock &ndash..
PU
08/02BANCA SISTEMA : Share buy-back plan to support the liquidity of the stock &ndash..
PU
07/27BANCA SISTEMA : Approval of the framework resolution concerning the operations r..
PU
07/26BANCA SISTEMA : Share buy-back plan to support the liquidity of the stock &ndash..
PU
07/19BANCA SISTEMA : Share buy-back plan to support the liquidity of the stock &ndash..
PU
06/06BANCA SISTEMA : Clarifications regarding an article published by a newspaper
PU
06/01BANCA SISTEMA : Successfull closing of a senior bond
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 89,5 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 28,0 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,44%
P/E ratio 2018 5,79
P/E ratio 2019 5,19
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,83x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,55x
Capitalization 164 M
Chart BANCA SISTEMA SPA
Duration : Period :
Banca Sistema SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCA SISTEMA SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,93 €
Spread / Average Target 45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gianluca Garbi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luitgard Spögler Chairman
Nicolò Fiorio Chief Operating Officer
Ilaria Bennati Chief Financial Officer
Daniele Pittatore Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCA SISTEMA SPA-10.93%191
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-4.96%185 045
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%82 956
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP2.40%61 744
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD-11.17%52 502
QATAR NATIONAL BANK QPSC29.78%44 390
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.