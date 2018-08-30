Banca Sistema : Share buy-back plan to support the liquidity of the stock – week 23th to 29nd august 2018

PRESS RELEASE
BANCA SISTEMA: SHARE BUY-BACK PLAN TO SUPPORT THE LIQUIDITY OF THE STOCK - WEEK 23rdto 29thAugust 2018
Milan, August 30th, 2018
Following the authorization by Shareholders at the Bank's Shareholders meeting held on 27 April 2017 (previously communicated as per article 144 bis of Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999 and article 132 of D.Lgs. n. 58/98) to purchase and use own shares and the resolution of the Board of Directors on June 22 of this year, Banca Sistema, on 9 July 2018, has launched a share buy-back program aimed to support the liquidity of the stock by the broker appointed: Intermonte Sim S.p.A..
In line with the legislation (Delegated Regulation 2016/1052), here are purchases and sales made on the Stock Regulated Market, during the week from 23rdto 29thAugust 2018:
23.08.2018
Date23/08/2018
PriceAmountP/STime of execution
Average price
2,01002,0100
1.2501.250
P# transactions
11:06:291
Date23/08/201823/08/2018
Price
Amount
P/STime of execution
Average price
2,0250 2,01002,0175
-500 S 09:00:25
-500 S 11:06:49
-1.000
# transactions
2
24.08.2018
Date24/08/2018 24/08/201824/08/2018
PriceAmountP/STime of execution
Average price
2,0600 2,0550 2,05502,0553
140 P 15:27:20
1.110 P 15:42:25
1.250 P 17:24:25
2.500
# transactions
3
Date24/08/2018 24/08/2018 24/08/2018
Price
Amount
P/STime of execution
2,0100 2,0300 2,0700
-750 S 14:44:43
-1.250 S 14:59:37
-1.250 S 15:20:06
24/08/201824/08/2018
Average price
27.08.2018
2,0650 2,05502,0466
-834 S 17:13:37
-416 S 17:29:49
-4.500
# transactions
Date27/08/201827/08/2018
PriceAmountP/STime of execution
5
2,0450 2,04502,0450
277 P 17:05:57
151 P 17:20:36
Average price
28.08.2018
428
# transactions
Date28/08/2018 28/08/201828/08/2018
PriceAmountP/STime of execution
2
2,0350 2,0150 2,01502,0271
1.250 P 10:28:20
500 P 11:22:38
322 P 11:57:45
Average price
29.08.2018
2.072
# transactions
Date29/08/201829/08/2018
PriceAmountP/STime of execution
3
2,0150 2,01502,0150
500 P 09:10:04
750 P 15:53:12
Average price
1.250 Amount
# transactions
Date29/08/2018 29/08/201829/08/2018
Price
P/STime of execution
2
2,0200 2,0200 2,01502,0182
-500 S 16:10:59
-750 S 16:49:14
-700 S 17:26:15
Average price
-1.950
# transactions
3
Please note that as at August 29th, 2018, Banca Sistema held a total of no. 70040 treasury shares, equal to 0.087% of the share capital.
Contacts:
Investor RelationsCarlo Di Pierro
Tel. +39 02 80280.358
E-mailcarlo.dipierro@bancasistema.it
Media Relations
Patrizia Sferrazza Tel. +39 02 80280354
E-mailpatrizia.sferrazza@bancasistema.it
Luca Manzato
Close To Media
Tel. +39 02 70006237
E-mailluca.manzato@closetomedia.it