BancFirst : Corporation Reports First Quarter Earnings
04/21/2020 | 04:31pm EDT
OKLAHOMA CITY, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS:BANF) reported net income of $22.6 million, or $0.68 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2020 compared to net income of $31.8 million, or $0.96 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2019. The results for the first quarter of 2020 were negatively impacted primarily by a higher provision for loan losses. The first quarter of 2020 includes the net income of Pegasus Bank in Dallas, Texas, which was acquired on August 15, 2019.
The provision for loan losses for the first quarter of 2020 was $19.6 million compared to $1.7 million a year ago. BancFirst Corporation Executive Chairman David Rainbolt commented, "Even though it was optional, we have elected to go ahead and adopt CECL for our loan loss reserve methodology. It is naïve to think that our region will not experience a residual economic effect from the combination of both the COVID-19 pandemic and low energy prices. The forward-looking view afforded by CECL lets us factor in our expectations about that future economy and its effect on loan losses. Our provision this quarter is based on a modestly optimistic assumption on the timing of an end to the pandemic, as well as the magnitude of the government's stimulus response to it. To the extent the amount of time the economy remains shuttered is more extended than our current base projection, we will see a continuation of higher than normal provision in future periods."
The Company's net interest income for the first quarter of 2020 increased to $74.1 million compared to $66.9 million for the first quarter of 2019. The net interest margin for the quarter was 3.82% compared to 3.85% a year ago. Net charge-offs for the quarter were less than 0.02% of average loans, compared to less than 0.01% of average loans for the first quarter of 2019. Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $35.1 million, compared to $32.0 million last year. Noninterest expense for the quarter totaled $61.4 million compared to $56.2 million last year. The increase in noninterest expense was due to salary increases in 2020 and acquisition related expenses related to the purchase of assets from The Citizens State Bank of Okemah, Oklahoma, which were partially offset by a $2.2 million gain on a sale of property carried in other real estate owned. The Company's effective tax rate was 20.0% compared to 22.4% for the first quarter of 2019.
At March 31, 2020, the Company's total assets were $8.7 billion, an increase of $103.3 million from December 31, 2019. Debt securities of $592.0 million were up $100.4 million from December 31, 2019. Loans totaled $6.0 billion, an increase of $332.9 million from December 31, 2019. Deposits totaled $7.6 billion, an increase of $89.6 million from the December 31, 2019 total. The Company's total stockholders' equity was $1.0 billion, an increase of $18.4 million over December 31, 2019.
Nonaccrual loans represent 0.75% of total loans at March 31, 2020, up from 0.32% at year-end 2019. The increase in nonaccrual loans was primarily due to downgrades of a few energy loans. The allowance to total loans was 1.17% up from 0.96% at year-end 2019. The allowance to nonaccrual loans was 155.11% compared to 301.91% at year-end 2019.
BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "During the month of March and into April as the impact of COVID-19 on the overall economy became more evident, the Company acted on several fronts. Specifically, we began the identification of all loan customers impacted by COVID-19 that resulted in a modification of loan terms and coded those loans in accordance with interagency guidelines. Importantly, we created a task force that has worked 24/7 to facilitate the Paycheck Protection Program through the Small Business Administration. Through that program that began on April 3 and ended on April 16 we approved 5,268 loans totaling approximately $829 million.
"Although strictly limiting lobby traffic and precisely following CDC guidance, we are fulfilling the duty of being designated as critical infrastructure by the Department of Homeland Security. Additionally, we have implemented an enhanced paid leave program for all employees, added incentive pay for all hourly employees in retail locations, and initiated a childcare stipend for hourly employees at work with school age children at home."
On March 5, 2020, BancFirst Corporation purchased assets and assumed liabilities of The Citizens State Bank, Okemah, Oklahoma. The Company purchased $47.9 million in assets and $23.5 million in loans and assumed $47.9 million in deposits.
BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company operates two subsidiary banks, BancFirst, is Oklahoma's largest state-chartered bank with 109 banking locations serving 59 communities across Oklahoma, and Pegasus Bank, with 3 banking locations in Dallas, TX. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.
The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters. Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events. The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.
BancFirst Corporation
Summary Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
1st Qtr
4th Qtr
3rd Qtr
2nd Qtr
1st Qtr
Condensed Income Statements:
Net interest income
$ 74,073
$ 73,939
$ 72,287
$ 68,792
$ 66,903
Provision for loan losses
19,583
1,412
2,758
2,433
1,684
Non-interest income:
Trust revenue
3,655
3,682
3,490
3,250
3,177
Service charges on deposits
18,804
19,938
19,866
19,114
17,663
Securities transactions
50
(9)
--
821
--
Income from sales of loans
781
1,089
964
868
698
Insurance commissions
5,676
5,076
5,535
4,420
5,265
Cash management
4,320
4,258
4,430
4,402
3,776
Other
1,859
1,490
1,342
1,202
1,422
Total noninterest income
35,145
35,524
35,627
34,077
32,001
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
39,756
40,375
40,354
36,124
36,171
Occupancy expense, net
3,546
3,738
3,386
2,953
2,627
Depreciation
3,491
3,355
3,268
3,015
2,985
Amortization of intangible assets
964
1,007
842
758
759
Data processing services
1,692
1,634
1,467
1,262
1,480
Net expense from other real estate owned
(2,135)
(424)
26
97
(484)
Marketing and business promotion
2,355
2,327
2,047
1,919
2,261
Deposit insurance
136
147
(81)
544
533
Other
11,580
14,137
10,882
9,936
9,874
Total noninterest expense
61,385
66,296
62,191
56,608
56,206
Income before income taxes
28,250
41,755
42,965
43,828
41,014
Income tax expense
5,642
6,248
9,597
9,661
9,177
Net income
$ 22,608
$ 35,507
$ 33,368
$ 34,167
$ 31,837
Per Common Share Data:
Net income-basic
$ 0.69
$ 1.09
$ 1.02
$ 1.04
$ 0.98
Net income-diluted
0.68
1.07
1.00
1.02
0.96
Cash dividends declared
0.32
0.32
0.32
0.30
0.30
Common shares outstanding
32,646,691
32,694,268
32,644,018
32,639,588
32,617,788
Average common shares outstanding -
Basic
32,679,587
32,673,438
32,641,902
32,629,146
32,612,399
Diluted
33,287,359
33,366,848
33,327,213
33,317,193
33,292,852
Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets
1.07
%
1.66
%
1.65
%
1.78
%
1.69
%
Return on average equity
8.87
13.76
13.80
14.54
14.08
Net interest margin
3.82
3.78
3.89
3.89
3.85
Efficiency ratio
56.20
60.56
57.63
55.03
56.83
BancFirst Corporation
Summary Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
1st Qtr
4th Qtr
3rd Qtr
2nd Qtr
1st Qtr
Balance Sheet Data:
Total assets
$ 8,669,096
$ 8,565,758
$ 8,388,816
$ 7,642,021
$ 7,709,000
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
1,356,826
1,646,238
1,476,340
1,518,998
1,291,447
Debt securities
591,987
491,626
555,575
425,154
724,872
Total loans
6,006,065
5,673,144
5,622,897
5,105,302
5,050,221
Allowance for loan losses
(70,080)
(54,238)
(55,928)
(55,108)
(52,915)
Deposits
7,573,200
7,483,635
7,330,677
6,613,613
6,706,386
Stockholders' equity
1,023,380
1,004,989
979,752
956,380
927,927
Book value per common share
31.35
30.74
30.01
29.30
28.45
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)
26.09
25.50
24.77
26.40
25.52
Balance Sheet Ratios:
Average loans to deposits
77.75
%
75.83
%
76.97
%
76.07
%
75.34
%
Average earning assets to total assets
91.51
91.50
92.23
92.43
92.42
Average stockholders' equity to average assets
12.02
12.04
11.96
12.25
12.01
Asset Quality Data:
Past due loans
$ 10,065
$ 11,834
$ 11,215
$ 2,663
$ 2,170
Nonaccrual loans
45,181
17,965
19,995
17,998
21,594
Restructured loans
3,158
18,010
17,504
16,486
14,552
Total nonperforming and restructured loans
58,404
47,809
48,714
37,147
38,316
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets
6,001
6,073
7,055
7,004
6,433
Total nonperforming and restructured assets
64,405
53,882
55,769
44,151
44,749
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
0.75
%
0.32
%
0.36
%
0.35
%
0.43
%
Nonperforming and restructured loans to total loans
0.97
0.84
0.87
0.73
0.76
Nonperforming and restructured assets to total assets
0.74
0.63
0.66
0.58
0.58
Allowance to total loans
1.17
0.96
0.99
1.08
1.05
Allowance to nonaccrual loans
155.11
301.91
279.72
306.20
245.05
Allowance to nonperforming and restructured loans
119.99
113.45
114.81
148.35
138.10
Net charge-offs to average loans
0.02
0.06
0.04
0.01
0.00
Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):
Stockholders' equity
$ 1,023,380
$ 1,004,989
$ 979,752
$ 956,380
$ 927,927
Less goodwill
149,923
148,604
147,013
79,749
79,749
Less intangible assets, net
21,850
22,608
24,025
14,936
15,701
Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
$ 851,607
$ 833,777
$ 808,714
$ 861,695
$ 832,477
Common shares outstanding
32,646,691
32,694,268
32,644,018
32,639,588
32,617,788
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
$ 26.09
$ 25.50
$ 24.77
$ 26.40
$ 25.52
(1) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table.
(2) Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a non-GAAP financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.
BancFirst Corporation
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets
And Interest Margin Analysis
Taxable Equivalent Basis
(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2020
Average
Income/
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate
ASSETS
Earning assets:
Loans
$ 5,770,502
$ 76,658
5.33
%
Securities – taxable
506,893
2,577
2.04
Securities – tax exempt
17,474
136
3.12
Interest bearing deposits with banks
1,493,771
4,769
1.28
Total earning assets
7,788,640
84,140
4.33
Nonearning assets:
Cash and due from banks
191,682
Interest receivable and other assets
582,200
Allowance for loan losses
(51,515)
Total nonearning assets
722,367
Total assets
$ 8,511,007
LIABILITIES AND
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Transaction deposits
$ 815,827
$ 515
0.25
%
Savings deposits
3,020,093
6,249
0.83
Time deposits
697,821
2,636
1.51
Short-term borrowings
2,448
7
1.18
Junior subordinated debentures
26,804
491
7.35
Total interest-bearing liabilities
4,562,993
9,898
0.87
Interest-free funds:
Noninterest bearing deposits
2,888,342
Interest payable and other liabilities
36,879
Stockholders' equity
1,022,793
Total interest free-funds
3,948,014
Total liabilities
and stockholders' equity
$ 8,511,007
Net interest income
$ 74,242
Net interest spread
3.46
%
Effect of interest free funds
0.36
%
Net interest margin
3.82
%
