Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  BancFirst Corporation    BANF

BANCFIRST CORPORATION

(BANF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BancFirst : Corporation Reports First Quarter Earnings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS:BANF) reported net income of $22.6 million, or $0.68 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2020 compared to net income of $31.8 million, or $0.96 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2019. The results for the first quarter of 2020 were negatively impacted primarily by a higher provision for loan losses. The first quarter of 2020 includes the net income of Pegasus Bank in Dallas, Texas, which was acquired on August 15, 2019.

The provision for loan losses for the first quarter of 2020 was $19.6 million compared to $1.7 million a year ago. BancFirst Corporation Executive Chairman David Rainbolt commented, "Even though it was optional, we have elected to go ahead and adopt CECL for our loan loss reserve methodology.  It is naïve to think that our region will not experience a residual economic effect from the combination of both the COVID-19 pandemic and low energy prices. The forward-looking view afforded by CECL lets us factor in our expectations about that future economy and its effect on loan losses. Our provision this quarter is based on a modestly optimistic assumption on the timing of an end to the pandemic, as well as the magnitude of the government's stimulus response to it. To the extent the amount of time the economy remains shuttered is more extended than our current base projection, we will see a continuation of higher than normal provision in future periods."

The Company's net interest income for the first quarter of 2020 increased to $74.1 million compared to $66.9 million for the first quarter of 2019. The net interest margin for the quarter was 3.82% compared to 3.85% a year ago.  Net charge-offs for the quarter were less than 0.02% of average loans, compared to less than 0.01% of average loans for the first quarter of 2019.  Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $35.1 million, compared to $32.0 million last year. Noninterest expense for the quarter totaled $61.4 million compared to $56.2 million last year. The increase in noninterest expense was due to salary increases in 2020 and acquisition related expenses related to the purchase of assets from The Citizens State Bank of Okemah, Oklahoma, which were partially offset by a $2.2 million gain on a sale of property carried in other real estate owned. The Company's effective tax rate was 20.0% compared to 22.4% for the first quarter of 2019.  

At March 31, 2020, the Company's total assets were $8.7 billion, an increase of $103.3 million from December 31, 2019. Debt securities of $592.0 million were up $100.4 million from December 31, 2019. Loans totaled $6.0 billion, an increase of $332.9 million from December 31, 2019. Deposits totaled $7.6 billion, an increase of $89.6 million from the December 31, 2019 total. The Company's total stockholders' equity was $1.0 billion, an increase of $18.4 million over December 31, 2019.

Nonaccrual loans represent 0.75% of total loans at March 31, 2020, up from 0.32% at year-end 2019. The increase in nonaccrual loans was primarily due to downgrades of a few energy loans. The allowance to total loans was 1.17% up from 0.96% at year-end 2019. The allowance to nonaccrual loans was 155.11% compared to 301.91% at year-end 2019.

BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "During the month of March and into April as the impact of COVID-19 on the overall economy became more evident, the Company acted on several fronts.  Specifically, we began the identification of all loan customers impacted by COVID-19 that resulted in a modification of loan terms and coded those loans in accordance with interagency guidelines. Importantly, we created a task force that has worked 24/7 to facilitate the Paycheck Protection Program through the Small Business Administration. Through that program that began on April 3 and ended on April 16 we approved 5,268 loans totaling approximately $829 million.

"Although strictly limiting lobby traffic and precisely following CDC guidance, we are fulfilling the duty of being designated as critical infrastructure by the Department of Homeland Security. Additionally, we have implemented an enhanced paid leave program for all employees, added incentive pay for all hourly employees in retail locations, and initiated a childcare stipend for hourly employees at work with school age children at home."

On March 5, 2020, BancFirst Corporation purchased assets and assumed liabilities of The Citizens State Bank, Okemah, Oklahoma. The Company purchased $47.9 million in assets and $23.5 million in loans and assumed $47.9 million in deposits.

BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company.  The Company operates two subsidiary banks, BancFirst, is Oklahoma's largest state-chartered bank with 109 banking locations serving 59 communities across Oklahoma, and Pegasus Bank, with 3 banking locations in Dallas, TX. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.

The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters.  Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events.  The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time.  Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)




2020


2019


2019


2019


2019



1st Qtr   


4th Qtr 


3rd Qtr 


2nd Qtr 


1st Qtr 


 Condensed Income Statements: 











 Net interest income 

$         74,073


$         73,939


$         72,287


$         68,792


$         66,903


 Provision for loan losses 

19,583


1,412


2,758


2,433


1,684


 Non-interest income:











Trust revenue

3,655


3,682


3,490


3,250


3,177


Service charges on deposits

18,804


19,938


19,866


19,114


17,663


Securities transactions

50


(9)


--


821


--


Income from sales of loans

781


1,089


964


868


698


Insurance commissions

5,676


5,076


5,535


4,420


5,265


Cash management

4,320


4,258


4,430


4,402


3,776


Other

1,859


1,490


1,342


1,202


1,422


Total noninterest income 

35,145


35,524


35,627


34,077


32,001













 Non-interest expense:











Salaries and employee benefits

39,756


40,375


40,354


36,124


36,171


Occupancy expense, net

3,546


3,738


3,386


2,953


2,627


Depreciation

3,491


3,355


3,268


3,015


2,985


Amortization of intangible assets

964


1,007


842


758


759


Data processing services

1,692


1,634


1,467


1,262


1,480


Net expense from other real estate owned

(2,135)


(424)


26


97


(484)


Marketing and business promotion

2,355


2,327


2,047


1,919


2,261


Deposit insurance

136


147


(81)


544


533


Other

11,580


14,137


10,882


9,936


9,874


Total noninterest expense 

61,385


66,296


62,191


56,608


56,206


 Income before income taxes 

28,250


41,755


42,965


43,828


41,014


 Income tax expense 

5,642


6,248


9,597


9,661


9,177


 Net income 

$          22,608


$         35,507


$         33,368


$          34,167


$          31,837


 Per Common Share Data: 











 Net income-basic 

$                0.69


$              1.09


$              1.02


$              1.04


$              0.98


 Net income-diluted 

0.68


1.07


1.00


1.02


0.96


 Cash dividends declared

0.32


0.32


0.32


0.30


0.30


 Common shares outstanding 

32,646,691


32,694,268


32,644,018


32,639,588


32,617,788


 Average common shares outstanding -











   Basic

32,679,587


32,673,438


32,641,902


32,629,146


32,612,399


   Diluted

33,287,359


33,366,848


33,327,213


33,317,193


33,292,852


 Performance Ratios: 











 Return on average assets

1.07

%

1.66

%

1.65

%

1.78

%

1.69

%

 Return on average equity

8.87


13.76


13.80


14.54


14.08


 Net interest margin 

3.82


3.78


3.89


3.89


3.85


 Efficiency ratio 

56.20


60.56


57.63


55.03


56.83













 

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)





2020


2019


2019


2019


2019



1st Qtr


4th Qtr


3rd Qtr


2nd Qtr


1st Qtr 


 Balance Sheet Data:






















 Total assets

$  8,669,096


$  8,565,758


$  8,388,816


$  7,642,021


$  7,709,000


 Interest-bearing deposits with banks

1,356,826


1,646,238


1,476,340


1,518,998


1,291,447


 Debt securities

591,987


491,626


555,575


425,154


724,872


 Total loans

6,006,065


5,673,144


5,622,897


5,105,302


5,050,221


 Allowance for loan losses

(70,080)


(54,238)


(55,928)


(55,108)


(52,915)


 Deposits

7,573,200


7,483,635


7,330,677


6,613,613


6,706,386


 Stockholders' equity

1,023,380


1,004,989


979,752


956,380


927,927


 Book value per common share

31.35


30.74


30.01


29.30


28.45


 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)

26.09


25.50


24.77


26.40


25.52


 Balance Sheet Ratios:











 Average loans to deposits

77.75

%

75.83

%

76.97

%

76.07

%

75.34

%

 Average earning assets to total assets

91.51


91.50


92.23


92.43


92.42


 Average stockholders' equity to average assets

12.02


12.04


11.96


12.25


12.01


Asset Quality Data:











 Past due loans

$       10,065


$       11,834


$       11,215


$         2,663


$         2,170


 Nonaccrual loans

45,181


17,965


19,995


17,998


21,594


 Restructured loans

3,158


18,010


17,504


16,486


14,552


 Total nonperforming and restructured loans

58,404


47,809


48,714


37,147


38,316


 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets

6,001


6,073


7,055


7,004


6,433


 Total nonperforming and restructured assets

64,405


53,882


55,769


44,151


44,749


 Nonaccrual loans to total loans

0.75

%

0.32

%

0.36

%

0.35

%

0.43

%

 Nonperforming and restructured loans to total loans

0.97


0.84


0.87


0.73


0.76


 Nonperforming and restructured assets to total assets

0.74


0.63


0.66


0.58


0.58


 Allowance to total loans

1.17


0.96


0.99


1.08


1.05


 Allowance to nonaccrual loans

155.11


301.91


279.72


306.20


245.05


 Allowance to nonperforming and restructured loans

119.99


113.45


114.81


148.35


138.10


 Net charge-offs to average loans

0.02


0.06


0.04


0.01


0.00













Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):












Stockholders' equity

$  1,023,380


$  1,004,989


$     979,752


$     956,380


$     927,927


Less goodwill

149,923


148,604


147,013


79,749


79,749


Less intangible assets, net

21,850


22,608


24,025


14,936


15,701


Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$     851,607


$     833,777


$     808,714


$     861,695


$     832,477


Common shares outstanding

32,646,691


32,694,268


32,644,018


32,639,588


32,617,788


 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$         26.09


$         25.50


$         24.77


$         26.40


$         25.52














(1)     Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table.

(2)     Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a non-GAAP financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.

 

BancFirst Corporation
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets
And Interest Margin Analysis
Taxable Equivalent Basis
(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)









Three Months Ended









March 31, 2020









Average


Income/


 Yield/









Balance


Expense


 Rate


ASSETS













Earning assets:













  Loans







$        5,770,502


$           76,658


5.33

%

  Securities – taxable







506,893


2,577


2.04


  Securities – tax exempt







17,474


136


3.12


  Interest bearing deposits with banks







1,493,771


4,769


1.28


     Total earning assets







7,788,640


84,140


4.33















Nonearning assets:













  Cash and due from banks







191,682






  Interest receivable and other assets







582,200






  Allowance for loan losses







(51,515)






     Total nonearning assets







722,367






     Total assets







$        8,511,007



















LIABILITIES AND













  STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Interest-bearing liabilities:













  Transaction deposits                          







$           815,827


$                 515


0.25

%

  Savings deposits







3,020,093


6,249


0.83


  Time deposits







697,821


2,636


1.51


  Short-term borrowings







2,448


7


1.18


  Junior subordinated debentures







26,804


491


7.35


     Total interest-bearing liabilities







4,562,993


9,898


0.87















Interest-free funds:













  Noninterest bearing deposits







2,888,342






  Interest payable and other liabilities







36,879






  Stockholders' equity







1,022,793






     Total interest free-funds







3,948,014






     Total liabilities

and stockholders' equity







$        8,511,007






Net interest income









$           74,242




Net interest spread











3.46

%

Effect of interest free funds











0.36

%

Net interest margin











3.82

%

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bancfirst-corporation-reports-first-quarter-earnings-301044662.html

SOURCE BancFirst


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BANCFIRST CORPORATION
04:54pBANCFIRST : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:39pBANCFIRST CORP /OK/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
04:31pBANCFIRST : Corporation Reports First Quarter Earnings
PR
03/30BANCFIRST CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/28BANCFIRST : OK/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
02/27BANCFIRST CORP /OK/ : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
01/17BANCFIRST : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/17BANCFIRST CORP /OK/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
01/17BANCFIRST : Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings
PR
2019BANCFIRST CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group