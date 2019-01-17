|
BancFirst : Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings
01/17/2019 | 04:31pm EST
OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS:BANF) reported net income of $32.7 million, or $0.98 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to net income of $19.5 million, or $0.59 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2017. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2017 included a write down on deferred tax assets of $4.3 million due to the signing of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which reduced the corporate tax rate beginning in 2018. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $125.8 million, or $3.76 diluted earnings per share, compared to $86.4 million, or $2.65 diluted earnings per share, for the year ended December 31, 2017. On January 11, 2018 the Company completed the acquisitions of two Oklahoma banking corporations. Consequently, 2018 included one-time acquisition related expenses of approximately $2.6 million, which reduced diluted earnings per share by approximately 6 cents. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2017 included the effects of favorable resolutions of three problem loans which resulted in principal recovery of $894,000 and unaccrued interest income of $2.7 million and also included a gain of $2.7 million, net of income tax and fees, from the sale of an investment by Council Oak Investment Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BancFirst.
The Company's net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased to $68.9 million compared to $58.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. The net interest margin for the quarter was 3.77% compared to 3.48% a year ago. The increase in margin was primarily due to the increase in the federal funds rate throughout 2017 and 2018 and the two acquisitions in the first quarter of 2018. The provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $1.5 million compared to $3.3 million a year ago. Net charge-offs decreased slightly to 0.04% of average loans for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to 0.06% for the fourth quarter of 2017. Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $31.9 million, compared to $32.8 million last year. The decrease in noninterest income was due to the investment gain in 2017 described above, offset by growth in debit card usage fees, insurance commissions and cash management revenue in 2018. Noninterest expense for the quarter totaled $56.2 million compared to $51.3 million last year. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily due to salary increases in 2018 and the two acquisitions. The Company's effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2018 was 20.3% compared to 47.2% for the fourth quarter of 2017. The decrease in the effective tax rate compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 was due to the change in tax rates from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and a write down on deferred tax assets described above.
At December 31, 2018, the Company's total assets were $7.6 billion, an increase of $321.1 million from December 31, 2017. The increase in total assets was primarily related to the acquisitions during the first quarter of 2018. Securities were $772.1 million, an increase of $307.8 million from December 31, 2017. The increase in securities was primarily related to a purchase of short term treasury securities towards the end of the year with approximate maturities of six months. Loans totaled $5.0 billion, an increase of $256.0 million over December 31, 2017, deposits totaled $6.6 billion, an increase of $190.5 million over the December 31, 2017 total, both increases were primarily related to the acquisitions. The Company's total stockholders' equity was $902.8 million, an increase of $127.2 million over December 31, 2017.
Asset quality remained strong during the fourth quarter of 2018. Nonperforming and restructured assets were 0.59% of total assets at December 31, 2018 compared to 0.61% at December 31, 2017. The allowance to total loans was 1.03% compared to 1.09% at year-end 2017. The allowance to nonperforming and restructured loans was 136.3% compared to 130.6% at year-end 2017.
On January 11, 2018, the Company completed the previously announced acquisitions of two Oklahoma banking corporations. First Wagoner Corporation and its subsidiary bank, First Bank & Trust Company, and First Chandler Corp. and its subsidiary bank, First Bank of Chandler, had combined total assets of approximately $378 million. The Company exchanged a combination of cash and stock for these transactions.
On August 31, 2018 the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, BFTower, LLC, completed the purchase of Cotter Ranch Tower in Oklahoma City for $21.0 million. The Tower consists of an aggregate of 507,000 square feet, has 36 floors and is the second tallest building in Oklahoma City. The Company plans to move its headquarters to this location as soon as renovations are complete.
BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "Fueled by margin expansion as a result of rising interest rates, a reduced corporate income tax rate as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and a stable Oklahoma economy, 2018 was a record earnings year for our company."
BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company's principal subsidiary bank, BancFirst, is Oklahoma's largest state-chartered bank with 107 banking locations serving 58 communities across Oklahoma. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.
The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters. Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events. The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.
BancFirst Corporation
Summary Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
4th Qtr
3rd Qtr
2nd Qtr
1st Qtr
4th Qtr
Condensed Income Statements:
Net interest income
$ 68,888
$ 65,673
$ 64,880
$ 63,035
$ 58,699
Provision for loan losses
1,516
747
1,225
314
3,323
Non-interest income:
Trust revenue
3,023
3,281
3,396
3,129
3,073
Service charges on deposits
18,554
18,103
17,537
16,653
16,693
Securities transactions
10
(64)
115
(14)
4,412
Income from sales of loans
649
800
802
651
741
Insurance commissions
4,593
5,207
3,927
5,199
3,917
Cash management
3,338
3,383
3,381
3,021
2,798
Other
1,684
2,091
1,279
1,471
1,199
Total noninterest income
31,851
32,801
30,437
30,110
32,833
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
35,530
35,051
34,776
34,190
31,477
Occupancy expense, net
3,307
3,386
3,396
3,402
3,327
Depreciation
2,965
2,733
2,429
2,410
2,298
Amortization of intangible assets
777
740
759
733
547
Data processing services
1,140
1,418
1,195
1,203
1,252
Net expense from other real estate owned
130
64
19
26
101
Marketing and business promotion
2,030
1,997
1,649
2,352
1,825
Deposit insurance
571
597
640
619
578
Other
9,716
9,823
9,393
10,955
9,846
Total noninterest expense
56,166
55,809
54,256
55,890
51,251
Income before income taxes
41,057
41,918
39,836
36,941
36,958
Income tax expense
8,332
9,035
9,250
7,321
17,461
Net income
$ 32,725
$ 32,883
$ 30,586
$ 29,620
$ 19,497
Per Common Share Data:
Net income-basic
$ 1.00
$ 1.01
$ 0.93
$ 0.91
$ 0.61
Net income-diluted
0.98
0.98
0.91
0.89
0.59
Cash dividends declared
0.30
0.30
0.21
0.21
0.21
Common shares outstanding
32,603,926
32,749,690
32,731,215
32,707,166
31,894,563
Average common shares outstanding -
Basic
32,721,626
32,742,480
32,716,350
32,574,251
31,876,784
Diluted
33,423,458
33,504,143
33,458,858
33,317,744
32,652,265
Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets
1.70
%
1.71
%
1.62
%
1.60
%
1.07
%
Return on average equity
14.48
14.86
14.41
14.60
9.97
Net interest margin
3.77
3.68
3.70
3.66
3.48
Efficiency ratio
56.88
56.67
56.92
60.00
55.99
BancFirst Corporation
Summary Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited, except where noted*)
Twelve months ended
December 31,
2018
2017*
Condensed Income Statements:
Net interest income
$ 260,476
$ 227,139
Provision for loan losses
3,802
8,512
Non-interest income:
Trust revenue
12,829
12,002
Service charges on deposits
70,847
65,552
Securities transactions
47
4,060
Income from sales of loans
2,902
2,921
Insurance commissions
18,926
16,811
Cash management
13,123
11,155
Other
6,525
5,569
Total noninterest income
125,199
118,070
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
139,547
125,149
Occupancy expense, net
13,491
12,591
Depreciation
10,537
9,603
Amortization of intangible assets
3,009
2,188
Data processing services
4,956
4,654
Net expense from other real estate owned
239
421
Marketing and business promotion
8,028
7,389
Deposit insurance
2,427
2,261
Other
39,887
36,136
Total noninterest expense
222,121
200,392
Income before income taxes
159,752
136,305
Income tax expense
33,938
49,866
Net income
$ 125,814
$ 86,439
Per Common Share Data:
Net income-basic
$ 3.85
$ 2.72
Net income-diluted
3.76
2.65
Cash dividends declared
1.02
0.80
Common shares outstanding
32,603,926
31,894,563
Average common shares outstanding -
Basic
32,689,228
31,813,572
Diluted
33,430,714
32,568,105
Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets
1.66
%
1.22
%
Return on average stockholders' equity
14.59
11.52
Net interest margin
3.70
3.44
Efficiency ratio
57.59
58.05
BancFirst Corporation
Summary Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
4th Qtr
3rd Qtr
2nd Qtr
1st Qtr
4th Qtr
Balance Sheet Data:
Total assets
$ 7,574,258
$ 7,602,438
$ 7,622,963
$ 7,615,642
$ 7,253,156
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
1,195,824
1,607,157
1,579,577
1,590,240
1,541,771
Securities
772,132
477,080
462,871
493,101
464,291
Total loans
4,984,150
4,952,267
5,017,071
4,990,681
4,728,168
Allowance for loan losses
(51,389)
(51,875)
(52,200)
(51,550)
(51,666)
Deposits
6,605,495
6,643,131
6,692,174
6,713,052
6,415,045
Stockholders' equity
902,789
884,801
862,012
838,096
775,629
Book value per common share
27.69
27.02
26.34
25.62
24.32
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)
24.74
24.06
23.35
22.61
22.28
Balance Sheet Ratios:
Average loans to deposits
74.24
%
74.76
%
74.38
%
75.42
%
73.63
%
Average earning assets to total assets
92.48
93.04
93.11
93.14
93.36
Average stockholders' equity to average assets
11.76
11.23
11.23
10.95
10.78
Asset Quality Data:
Past due loans
$ 1,916
$ 4,073
$ 2,916
$ 3,900
$ 2,893
Nonaccrual loans
22,603
26,880
29,936
31,849
31,943
Restructured loans
13,188
13,557
14,527
12,945
4,720
Total nonperforming and restructured loans
37,707
44,510
47,379
48,694
39,556
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets
6,873
7,072
3,847
3,676
4,424
Total nonperforming and restructured assets
44,580
51,582
51,226
52,370
43,980
Nonperforming and restructured loans to total loans
0.76
%
0.90
%
0.94
%
0.98
%
0.84
%
Nonperforming and restructured assets to total assets
0.59
0.68
0.67
0.69
0.61
Allowance to total loans
1.03
1.05
1.04
1.03
1.09
Allowance to nonperforming and restructured loans
136.29
116.55
110.18
105.87
130.62
Net charge-offs to average loans
0.04
0.02
0.01
0.01
0.06
Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):
Stockholders' equity
$ 902,789
$ 884,801
$ 862,012
$ 838,096
$ 775,629
Less goodwill
79,749
79,733
79,733
79,796
54,042
Less intangible assets, net
16,470
17,257
18,012
18,782
11,082
Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
$ 806,570
$ 787,811
$ 764,267
$ 739,518
$ 710,505
Common shares outstanding
32,603,926
32,749,690
32,731,215
32,707,166
31,894,563
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
$ 24.74
$ 24.06
$ 23.35
$ 22.61
$ 22.28
(1) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table.
(2) Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a non-GAAP financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.
BancFirst Corporation
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets
And Interest Margin Analysis
Taxable Equivalent Basis
(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2018
Interest
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
ASSETS
Earning assets:
Loans
$ 4,941,280
$ 67,920
5.45
%
$ 4,966,965
$ 263,577
5.31
%
Securities – taxable
480,590
2,708
2.24
448,271
8,808
1.96
Securities – tax exempt
21,843
165
2.99
25,677
771
3.00
Interest bearing deposits with banks
1,607,352
9,134
2.25
1,609,030
30,694
1.91
Total earning assets
7,051,065
79,927
4.50
7,049,943
303,850
4.31
Nonearning assets:
Cash and due from banks
188,972
185,380
Interest receivable and other assets
435,767
405,730
Allowance for loan losses
(51,781)
(52,087)
Total nonearning assets
572,958
539,023
Total assets
$ 7,624,023
$ 7,588,966
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest bearing liabilities:
Transaction deposits
$ 757,463
$ 721
0.38
%
$ 790,587
$ 2,461
0.31
%
Savings deposits
2,544,400
9,157
1.43
2,513,244
29,462
1.17
Time deposits
716,953
2,434
1.35
746,189
8,539
1.14
Short-term borrowings
1,677
10
2.31
5,159
95
1.84
Junior subordinated debentures
31,118
545
6.94
31,747
2,171
6.84
Total interest bearing liabilities
4,051,611
12,867
1.26
4,086,926
42,728
1.05
Interest free funds:
Noninterest bearing deposits
2,636,631
2,605,280
Interest payable and other liabilities
39,185
34,198
Stockholders' equity
896,596
862,562
Total interest free funds
3,572,412
3,502,040
Total liabilities
and stockholders' equity
$ 7,624,023
$ 7,588,966
Net interest income
$ 67,060
$ 261,122
Net interest spread
3.24
%
3.26
%
Effect of interest free funds
0.53
%
0.44
%
Net interest margin
3.77
%
3.70
%
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bancfirst-corporation-reports-fourth-quarter-earnings-300780374.html
SOURCE BancFirst
© PRNewswire 2019
|
|Latest news on BANCFIRST CORPORATION
|
|