BancFirst : Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS:BANF) reported net income of $32.7 million, or $0.98 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to net income of $19.5 million, or $0.59 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2017. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2017 included a write down on deferred tax assets of $4.3 million due to the signing of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which reduced the corporate tax rate beginning in 2018. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $125.8 million, or $3.76 diluted earnings per share, compared to $86.4 million, or $2.65 diluted earnings per share, for the year ended December 31, 2017. On January 11, 2018 the Company completed the acquisitions of two Oklahoma banking corporations. Consequently, 2018 included one-time acquisition related expenses of approximately $2.6 million, which reduced diluted earnings per share by approximately 6 cents. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2017 included the effects of favorable resolutions of three problem loans which resulted in principal recovery of $894,000 and unaccrued interest income of $2.7 million and also included a gain of $2.7 million, net of income tax and fees, from the sale of an investment by Council Oak Investment Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BancFirst.

The Company's net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased to $68.9 million compared to $58.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. The net interest margin for the quarter was 3.77% compared to 3.48% a year ago. The increase in margin was primarily due to the increase in the federal funds rate throughout 2017 and 2018 and the two acquisitions in the first quarter of 2018. The provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $1.5 million compared to $3.3 million a year ago. Net charge-offs decreased slightly to 0.04% of average loans for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to 0.06% for the fourth quarter of 2017. Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $31.9 million, compared to $32.8 million last year. The decrease in noninterest income was due to the investment gain in 2017 described above, offset by growth in debit card usage fees, insurance commissions and cash management revenue in 2018. Noninterest expense for the quarter totaled $56.2 million compared to $51.3 million last year. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily due to salary increases in 2018 and the two acquisitions. The Company's effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2018 was 20.3% compared to 47.2% for the fourth quarter of 2017. The decrease in the effective tax rate compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 was due to the change in tax rates from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and a write down on deferred tax assets described above.

At December 31, 2018, the Company's total assets were $7.6 billion, an increase of $321.1 million from December 31, 2017. The increase in total assets was primarily related to the acquisitions during the first quarter of 2018. Securities were $772.1 million, an increase of $307.8 million from December 31, 2017. The increase in securities was primarily related to a purchase of short term treasury securities towards the end of the year with approximate maturities of six months. Loans totaled $5.0 billion, an increase of $256.0 million over December 31, 2017, deposits totaled $6.6 billion, an increase of $190.5 million over the December 31, 2017 total, both increases were primarily related to the acquisitions. The Company's total stockholders' equity was $902.8 million, an increase of $127.2 million over December 31, 2017.

Asset quality remained strong during the fourth quarter of 2018. Nonperforming and restructured assets were 0.59% of total assets at December 31, 2018 compared to 0.61% at December 31, 2017. The allowance to total loans was 1.03% compared to 1.09% at year-end 2017. The allowance to nonperforming and restructured loans was 136.3% compared to 130.6% at year-end 2017.

On January 11, 2018, the Company completed the previously announced acquisitions of two Oklahoma banking corporations. First Wagoner Corporation and its subsidiary bank, First Bank & Trust Company, and First Chandler Corp. and its subsidiary bank, First Bank of Chandler, had combined total assets of approximately $378 million. The Company exchanged a combination of cash and stock for these transactions.

On August 31, 2018 the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, BFTower, LLC, completed the purchase of Cotter Ranch Tower in Oklahoma City for $21.0 million. The Tower consists of an aggregate of 507,000 square feet, has 36 floors and is the second tallest building in Oklahoma City. The Company plans to move its headquarters to this location as soon as renovations are complete.

BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "Fueled by margin expansion as a result of rising interest rates, a reduced corporate income tax rate as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and a stable Oklahoma economy, 2018 was a record earnings year for our company."

BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company's principal subsidiary bank, BancFirst, is Oklahoma's largest state-chartered bank with 107 banking locations serving 58 communities across Oklahoma. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.

The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters. Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events. The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.

BancFirst Corporation Summary Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)





2018

2018

2018

2018

2017



4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

Condensed Income Statements:



















Net interest income $ 68,888

$ 65,673

$ 64,880

$ 63,035

$ 58,699

Provision for loan losses 1,516

747

1,225

314

3,323

Non-interest income:



















Trust revenue 3,023

3,281

3,396

3,129

3,073

Service charges on deposits 18,554

18,103

17,537

16,653

16,693

Securities transactions 10

(64)

115

(14)

4,412

Income from sales of loans 649

800

802

651

741

Insurance commissions 4,593

5,207

3,927

5,199

3,917

Cash management 3,338

3,383

3,381

3,021

2,798

Other 1,684

2,091

1,279

1,471

1,199

Total noninterest income 31,851

32,801

30,437

30,110

32,833























Non-interest expense:



















Salaries and employee benefits 35,530

35,051

34,776

34,190

31,477

Occupancy expense, net 3,307

3,386

3,396

3,402

3,327

Depreciation 2,965

2,733

2,429

2,410

2,298

Amortization of intangible assets 777

740

759

733

547

Data processing services 1,140

1,418

1,195

1,203

1,252

Net expense from other real estate owned 130

64

19

26

101

Marketing and business promotion 2,030

1,997

1,649

2,352

1,825

Deposit insurance 571

597

640

619

578

Other 9,716

9,823

9,393

10,955

9,846

Total noninterest expense 56,166

55,809

54,256

55,890

51,251

Income before income taxes 41,057

41,918

39,836

36,941

36,958

Income tax expense 8,332

9,035

9,250

7,321

17,461

Net income $ 32,725

$ 32,883

$ 30,586

$ 29,620

$ 19,497

Per Common Share Data:



















Net income-basic $ 1.00

$ 1.01

$ 0.93

$ 0.91

$ 0.61

Net income-diluted 0.98

0.98

0.91

0.89

0.59

Cash dividends declared 0.30

0.30

0.21

0.21

0.21

Common shares outstanding 32,603,926

32,749,690

32,731,215

32,707,166

31,894,563

Average common shares outstanding -



















Basic 32,721,626

32,742,480

32,716,350

32,574,251

31,876,784

Diluted 33,423,458

33,504,143

33,458,858

33,317,744

32,652,265

Performance Ratios:



















Return on average assets 1.70 % 1.71 % 1.62 % 1.60 % 1.07 % Return on average equity 14.48

14.86

14.41

14.60

9.97

Net interest margin 3.77

3.68

3.70

3.66

3.48

Efficiency ratio 56.88

56.67

56.92

60.00

55.99

























BancFirst Corporation Summary Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited, except where noted*)





Twelve months ended December 31,



2018

2017*

Condensed Income Statements:









Net interest income

$ 260,476

$ 227,139

Provision for loan losses

3,802

8,512

Non-interest income:









Trust revenue

12,829

12,002

Service charges on deposits

70,847

65,552

Securities transactions

47

4,060

Income from sales of loans

2,902

2,921

Insurance commissions

18,926

16,811

Cash management

13,123

11,155

Other

6,525

5,569

Total noninterest income

125,199

118,070













Non-interest expense:









Salaries and employee benefits

139,547

125,149

Occupancy expense, net

13,491

12,591

Depreciation

10,537

9,603

Amortization of intangible assets

3,009

2,188

Data processing services

4,956

4,654

Net expense from other real estate owned

239

421

Marketing and business promotion

8,028

7,389

Deposit insurance

2,427

2,261

Other

39,887

36,136

Total noninterest expense

222,121

200,392

Income before income taxes

159,752

136,305

Income tax expense

33,938

49,866

Net income

$ 125,814

$ 86,439

Per Common Share Data:









Net income-basic

$ 3.85

$ 2.72

Net income-diluted

3.76

2.65

Cash dividends declared

1.02

0.80

Common shares outstanding

32,603,926

31,894,563

Average common shares outstanding -









Basic

32,689,228

31,813,572

Diluted

33,430,714

32,568,105

Performance Ratios:









Return on average assets

1.66 % 1.22 % Return on average stockholders' equity

14.59

11.52

Net interest margin

3.70

3.44

Efficiency ratio

57.59

58.05



























BancFirst Corporation Summary Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)







2018

2018

2018

2018

2017



4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

Balance Sheet Data:









































Total assets $ 7,574,258

$ 7,602,438

$ 7,622,963

$ 7,615,642

$ 7,253,156

Interest-bearing deposits with banks 1,195,824

1,607,157

1,579,577

1,590,240

1,541,771

Securities 772,132

477,080

462,871

493,101

464,291

Total loans 4,984,150

4,952,267

5,017,071

4,990,681

4,728,168

Allowance for loan losses (51,389)

(51,875)

(52,200)

(51,550)

(51,666)

Deposits 6,605,495

6,643,131

6,692,174

6,713,052

6,415,045

Stockholders' equity 902,789

884,801

862,012

838,096

775,629

Book value per common share 27.69

27.02

26.34

25.62

24.32

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1) 24.74

24.06

23.35

22.61

22.28

Balance Sheet Ratios:



















Average loans to deposits 74.24 % 74.76 % 74.38 % 75.42 % 73.63 % Average earning assets to total assets 92.48

93.04

93.11

93.14

93.36

Average stockholders' equity to average assets 11.76

11.23

11.23

10.95

10.78

Asset Quality Data:



















Past due loans $ 1,916

$ 4,073

$ 2,916

$ 3,900

$ 2,893

Nonaccrual loans 22,603

26,880

29,936

31,849

31,943

Restructured loans 13,188

13,557

14,527

12,945

4,720

Total nonperforming and restructured loans 37,707

44,510

47,379

48,694

39,556

Other real estate owned and repossessed assets 6,873

7,072

3,847

3,676

4,424

Total nonperforming and restructured assets 44,580

51,582

51,226

52,370

43,980

Nonperforming and restructured loans to total loans 0.76 % 0.90 % 0.94 % 0.98 % 0.84 % Nonperforming and restructured assets to total assets 0.59

0.68

0.67

0.69

0.61

Allowance to total loans 1.03

1.05

1.04

1.03

1.09

Allowance to nonperforming and restructured loans 136.29

116.55

110.18

105.87

130.62

Net charge-offs to average loans 0.04

0.02

0.01

0.01

0.06























Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):





















Stockholders' equity $ 902,789

$ 884,801

$ 862,012

$ 838,096

$ 775,629

Less goodwill 79,749

79,733

79,733

79,796

54,042

Less intangible assets, net 16,470

17,257

18,012

18,782

11,082

Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 806,570

$ 787,811

$ 764,267

$ 739,518

$ 710,505

Common shares outstanding 32,603,926

32,749,690

32,731,215

32,707,166

31,894,563

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 24.74

$ 24.06

$ 23.35

$ 22.61

$ 22.28























(1) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table. (2) Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a non-GAAP financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.

BancFirst Corporation Consolidated Average Balance Sheets And Interest Margin Analysis Taxable Equivalent Basis (Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31, 2018

December 31, 2018







Interest

Average





Interest

Average



Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/



Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

ASSETS























Earning assets:























Loans $ 4,941,280

$ 67,920

5.45 % $ 4,966,965

$ 263,577

5.31 % Securities – taxable 480,590

2,708

2.24

448,271

8,808

1.96

Securities – tax exempt 21,843

165

2.99

25,677

771

3.00

Interest bearing deposits with banks 1,607,352

9,134

2.25

1,609,030

30,694

1.91

Total earning assets 7,051,065

79,927

4.50

7,049,943

303,850

4.31



























Nonearning assets:























Cash and due from banks 188,972









185,380









Interest receivable and other assets 435,767









405,730









Allowance for loan losses (51,781)









(52,087)









Total nonearning assets 572,958









539,023









Total assets $ 7,624,023









$ 7,588,966



































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest bearing liabilities:























Transaction deposits $ 757,463

$ 721

0.38 % $ 790,587

$ 2,461

0.31 % Savings deposits 2,544,400

9,157

1.43

2,513,244

29,462

1.17

Time deposits 716,953

2,434

1.35

746,189

8,539

1.14

Short-term borrowings 1,677

10

2.31

5,159

95

1.84

Junior subordinated debentures 31,118

545

6.94

31,747

2,171

6.84

Total interest bearing liabilities 4,051,611

12,867

1.26

4,086,926

42,728

1.05



























Interest free funds:























Noninterest bearing deposits 2,636,631









2,605,280









Interest payable and other liabilities 39,185









34,198









Stockholders' equity 896,596









862,562









Total interest free funds 3,572,412









3,502,040









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,624,023









$ 7,588,966









Net interest income



$ 67,060









$ 261,122





Net interest spread







3.24 %







3.26 % Effect of interest free funds







0.53 %







0.44 % Net interest margin







3.77 %







3.70 %

