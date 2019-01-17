Log in
BancFirst : Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings

01/17/2019

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS:BANF) reported net income of $32.7 million, or $0.98 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to net income of $19.5 million, or $0.59 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2017. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2017 included a write down on deferred tax assets of $4.3 million due to the signing of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which reduced the corporate tax rate beginning in 2018. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $125.8 million, or $3.76 diluted earnings per share, compared to $86.4 million, or $2.65 diluted earnings per share, for the year ended December 31, 2017. On January 11, 2018 the Company completed the acquisitions of two Oklahoma banking corporations. Consequently, 2018 included one-time acquisition related expenses of approximately $2.6 million, which reduced diluted earnings per share by approximately 6 cents. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2017 included the effects of favorable resolutions of three problem loans which resulted in principal recovery of $894,000 and unaccrued interest income of $2.7 million and also included a gain of $2.7 million, net of income tax and fees, from the sale of an investment by Council Oak Investment Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BancFirst.

The Company's net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased to $68.9 million compared to $58.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. The net interest margin for the quarter was 3.77% compared to 3.48% a year ago. The increase in margin was primarily due to the increase in the federal funds rate throughout 2017 and 2018 and the two acquisitions in the first quarter of 2018. The provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $1.5 million compared to $3.3 million a year ago.  Net charge-offs decreased slightly to 0.04% of average loans for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to 0.06% for the fourth quarter of 2017. Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $31.9 million, compared to $32.8 million last year. The decrease in noninterest income was due to the investment gain in 2017 described above, offset by growth in debit card usage fees, insurance commissions and cash management revenue in 2018. Noninterest expense for the quarter totaled $56.2 million compared to $51.3 million last year. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily due to salary increases in 2018 and the two acquisitions. The Company's effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2018 was 20.3% compared to 47.2% for the fourth quarter of 2017. The decrease in the effective tax rate compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 was due to the change in tax rates from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and a write down on deferred tax assets described above. 

At December 31, 2018, the Company's total assets were $7.6 billion, an increase of $321.1 million from December 31, 2017. The increase in total assets was primarily related to the acquisitions during the first quarter of 2018. Securities were $772.1 million, an increase of $307.8 million from December 31, 2017. The increase in securities was primarily related to a purchase of short term treasury securities towards the end of the year with approximate maturities of six months. Loans totaled $5.0 billion, an increase of $256.0 million over December 31, 2017, deposits totaled $6.6 billion, an increase of $190.5 million over the December 31, 2017 total, both increases were primarily related to the acquisitions. The Company's total stockholders' equity was $902.8 million, an increase of $127.2 million over December 31, 2017.

Asset quality remained strong during the fourth quarter of 2018. Nonperforming and restructured assets were 0.59% of total assets at December 31, 2018 compared to 0.61% at December 31, 2017. The allowance to total loans was 1.03% compared to 1.09% at year-end 2017. The allowance to nonperforming and restructured loans was 136.3% compared to 130.6% at year-end 2017.

On January 11, 2018, the Company completed the previously announced acquisitions of two Oklahoma banking corporations. First Wagoner Corporation and its subsidiary bank, First Bank & Trust Company, and First Chandler Corp. and its subsidiary bank, First Bank of Chandler, had combined total assets of approximately $378 million. The Company exchanged a combination of cash and stock for these transactions.

On August 31, 2018 the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, BFTower, LLC, completed the purchase of Cotter Ranch Tower in Oklahoma City for $21.0 million. The Tower consists of an aggregate of 507,000 square feet, has 36 floors and is the second tallest building in Oklahoma City. The Company plans to move its headquarters to this location as soon as renovations are complete.

BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "Fueled by margin expansion as a result of rising interest rates, a reduced corporate income tax rate as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and a stable Oklahoma economy, 2018 was a record earnings year for our company."

BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company.  The Company's principal subsidiary bank, BancFirst, is Oklahoma's largest state-chartered bank with 107 banking locations serving 58 communities across Oklahoma. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.

The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters.  Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events.  The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time.  Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)




2018


2018


2018


2018


2017



4th Qtr 


3rd Qtr 


2nd Qtr 


1st Qtr 


4th Qtr 


 Condensed Income Statements: 











 Net interest income 

$               68,888


$               65,673


$               64,880


$               63,035


$               58,699


 Provision for loan losses 

1,516


747


1,225


314


3,323


 Non-interest income:











Trust revenue

3,023


3,281


3,396


3,129


3,073


Service charges on deposits

18,554


18,103


17,537


16,653


16,693


Securities transactions

10


(64)


115


(14)


4,412


Income from sales of loans

649


800


802


651


741


Insurance commissions

4,593


5,207


3,927


5,199


3,917


Cash management

3,338


3,383


3,381


3,021


2,798


Other

1,684


2,091


1,279


1,471


1,199


Total noninterest income 

31,851


32,801


30,437


30,110


32,833













 Non-interest expense:











Salaries and employee benefits

35,530


35,051


34,776


34,190


31,477


Occupancy expense, net

3,307


3,386


3,396


3,402


3,327


Depreciation

2,965


2,733


2,429


2,410


2,298


Amortization of intangible assets

777


740


759


733


547


Data processing services

1,140


1,418


1,195


1,203


1,252


Net expense from other real estate owned

130


64


19


26


101


Marketing and business promotion

2,030


1,997


1,649


2,352


1,825


Deposit insurance

571


597


640


619


578


Other

9,716


9,823


9,393


10,955


9,846


Total noninterest expense 

56,166


55,809


54,256


55,890


51,251


 Income before income taxes 

41,057


41,918


39,836


36,941


36,958


 Income tax expense 

8,332


9,035


9,250


7,321


17,461


 Net income 

$               32,725


$               32,883


$               30,586


$               29,620


$               19,497


 Per Common Share Data: 











 Net income-basic 

$                   1.00


$                   1.01


$                   0.93


$                   0.91


$                   0.61


 Net income-diluted 

0.98


0.98


0.91


0.89


0.59


 Cash dividends declared

0.30


0.30


0.21


0.21


0.21


 Common shares outstanding 

32,603,926


32,749,690


32,731,215


32,707,166


31,894,563


 Average common shares outstanding -











   Basic

32,721,626


32,742,480


32,716,350


32,574,251


31,876,784


   Diluted

33,423,458


33,504,143


33,458,858


33,317,744


32,652,265


 Performance Ratios: 











 Return on average assets

1.70

%

1.71

%

1.62

%

1.60

%

1.07

%

 Return on average equity

14.48


14.86


14.41


14.60


9.97


 Net interest margin 

3.77


3.68


3.70


3.66


3.48


 Efficiency ratio 

56.88


56.67


56.92


60.00


55.99













 

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited, except where noted*)




Twelve months ended

December 31,



2018


2017*


 Condensed Income Statements: 






 Net interest income 


$             260,476


$             227,139


 Provision for loan losses 


3,802


8,512


 Non-interest income:






Trust revenue


12,829


12,002


Service charges on deposits


70,847


65,552


Securities transactions


47


4,060


Income from sales of loans


2,902


2,921


Insurance commissions


18,926


16,811


Cash management


13,123


11,155


Other


6,525


5,569


Total noninterest income 


125,199


118,070








 Non-interest expense:






Salaries and employee benefits


139,547


125,149


Occupancy expense, net


13,491


12,591


Depreciation


10,537


9,603


Amortization of intangible assets


3,009


2,188


Data processing services


4,956


4,654


Net expense from other real estate owned


239


421


Marketing and business promotion


8,028


7,389


Deposit insurance


2,427


2,261


Other


39,887


36,136


Total noninterest expense 


222,121


200,392


 Income before income taxes 


159,752


136,305


 Income tax expense 


33,938


49,866


 Net income 


$             125,814


$               86,439


 Per Common Share Data: 






 Net income-basic 


$                   3.85


$                   2.72


 Net income-diluted 


3.76


2.65


 Cash dividends declared


1.02


0.80


 Common shares outstanding 


32,603,926


31,894,563


 Average common shares outstanding -






   Basic


32,689,228


31,813,572


   Diluted


33,430,714


32,568,105


 Performance Ratios: 






 Return on average assets


1.66

%

1.22

%

 Return on average stockholders' equity


14.59


11.52


 Net interest margin 


3.70


3.44


 Efficiency ratio 


57.59


58.05














 

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)





2018


2018


2018


2018


2017



4th Qtr


3rd Qtr


2nd Qtr


1st Qtr 


4th Qtr 


 Balance Sheet Data:






















 Total assets

$  7,574,258


$  7,602,438


$  7,622,963


$  7,615,642


$  7,253,156


 Interest-bearing deposits with banks

1,195,824


1,607,157


1,579,577


1,590,240


1,541,771


 Securities

772,132


477,080


462,871


493,101


464,291


 Total loans

4,984,150


4,952,267


5,017,071


4,990,681


4,728,168


 Allowance for loan losses

(51,389)


(51,875)


(52,200)


(51,550)


(51,666)


 Deposits

6,605,495


6,643,131


6,692,174


6,713,052


6,415,045


 Stockholders' equity

902,789


884,801


862,012


838,096


775,629


 Book value per common share

27.69


27.02


26.34


25.62


24.32


 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)

24.74


24.06


23.35


22.61


22.28


 Balance Sheet Ratios:











 Average loans to deposits

74.24

%

74.76

%

74.38

%

75.42

%

73.63

%

 Average earning assets to total assets

92.48


93.04


93.11


93.14


93.36


 Average stockholders' equity to average assets

11.76


11.23


11.23


10.95


10.78


Asset Quality Data:











 Past due loans

$         1,916


$         4,073


$         2,916


$         3,900


$         2,893


 Nonaccrual loans

22,603


26,880


29,936


31,849


31,943


 Restructured loans

13,188


13,557


14,527


12,945


4,720


 Total nonperforming and restructured loans

37,707


44,510


47,379


48,694


39,556


 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets

6,873


7,072


3,847


3,676


4,424


 Total nonperforming and restructured assets

44,580


51,582


51,226


52,370


43,980


 Nonperforming and restructured loans to total loans

0.76

%

0.90

%

0.94

%

0.98

%

0.84

%

 Nonperforming and restructured assets to total assets

0.59


0.68


0.67


0.69


0.61


 Allowance to total loans

1.03


1.05


1.04


1.03


1.09


 Allowance to nonperforming and restructured loans

136.29


116.55


110.18


105.87


130.62


 Net charge-offs to average loans

0.04


0.02


0.01


0.01


0.06













Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):












Stockholders' equity

$     902,789


$     884,801


$     862,012


$     838,096


$     775,629


Less goodwill

79,749


79,733


79,733


79,796


54,042


Less intangible assets, net

16,470


17,257


18,012


18,782


11,082


Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$     806,570


$     787,811


$     764,267


$     739,518


$     710,505


Common shares outstanding

32,603,926


32,749,690


32,731,215


32,707,166


31,894,563


 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$         24.74


$         24.06


$         23.35


$         22.61


$          22.28













(1)     Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table.

(2)     Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a non-GAAP financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.

 

BancFirst Corporation

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets

And Interest Margin Analysis

Taxable Equivalent Basis

(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)



Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended



December 31, 2018


December 31, 2018





Interest


Average




Interest


Average



Average


Income/


Yield/


Average


Income/


Yield/



Balance


Expense


Rate


Balance


Expense


Rate


ASSETS













Earning assets:













  Loans

$           4,941,280


$           67,920


5.45

%

$        4,966,965


$         263,577


5.31

%

  Securities – taxable

480,590


2,708


2.24


448,271


8,808


1.96


  Securities – tax exempt

21,843


165


2.99


25,677


771


3.00


  Interest bearing deposits with banks

1,607,352


9,134


2.25


1,609,030


30,694


1.91


     Total earning assets

7,051,065


79,927


4.50


7,049,943


303,850


4.31















Nonearning assets:













  Cash and due from banks

188,972






185,380






  Interest receivable and other assets

435,767






405,730






  Allowance for loan losses

(51,781)






(52,087)






     Total nonearning assets

572,958






539,023






     Total assets

$            7,624,023






$        7,588,966



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Interest bearing liabilities:













  Transaction deposits                      

$           757,463


$               721


0.38

%

$           790,587


$             2,461


0.31

%

  Savings deposits

2,544,400


9,157


1.43


2,513,244


29,462


1.17


  Time deposits

716,953


2,434


1.35


746,189


8,539


1.14


  Short-term borrowings

1,677


10


2.31


5,159


95


1.84


  Junior subordinated debentures

31,118


545


6.94


31,747


2,171


6.84


     Total interest bearing liabilities

4,051,611


12,867


1.26


4,086,926


42,728


1.05















Interest free funds:













  Noninterest bearing deposits

2,636,631






2,605,280






  Interest payable and other liabilities

39,185






34,198






  Stockholders' equity

896,596






862,562






     Total interest free  funds

3,572,412






3,502,040






     Total liabilities

       and stockholders' equity

$            7,624,023






$        7,588,966






Net interest income



$           67,060






$         261,122




Net interest spread





3.24

%





3.26

%

Effect of interest free funds





0.53

%





0.44

%

Net interest margin





3.77

%





3.70

%

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bancfirst-corporation-reports-fourth-quarter-earnings-300780374.html

SOURCE BancFirst


© PRNewswire 2019
