BancFirst : Corporation Reports Second Quarter Earnings
07/18/2019 | 04:31pm EDT
OKLAHOMA CITY, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS:BANF) reported net income of $34.2 million, or $1.02 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2019 compared to net income of $30.6 million, or $0.91 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2018. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $66.0 million, or $1.98 per share, compared to $60.2 million, or $1.80 per share, for the first half of 2018. On January 11, 2018 the Company completed the acquisitions of two Oklahoma banking corporations. Consequently, the first half of 2018 included one-time acquisition related expenses of approximately $2.2 million, which reduced diluted earnings per share by approximately 5 cents in the first quarter.
The Company's net interest income for the second quarter of 2019 increased to $68.8 million compared to $64.9 million for the second quarter of 2018. The net interest margin for the quarter was 3.89% compared to 3.70% a year ago. The increase in margin was primarily due to the increase in the federal funds rate throughout 2018. The provision for loan losses for the second quarter of 2019 was $2.4 million compared to $1.2 million a year ago. Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2019 and 2018 were 0.01% of average loans. Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $34.1 million, compared to $30.4 million last year. The increase in noninterest income was primarily due to growth in debit card usage fees, sweep fees and equity security gains of $821,000. Noninterest expense for the quarter totaled $56.6 million compared to $54.3 million last year. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily due to salary increases in 2019. The Company's effective tax rate was 22.0% compared to 23.2% for the second quarter of 2018. The decrease in the effective tax rate compared to the second quarter of 2018 was due to the increase in tax credits during the quarter.
At June 30, 2019, the Company's total assets were $7.6 billion, an increase of $67.8 million from December 31, 2018. Securities of $425.2 million were down $347.0 million from December 31, 2018. Loans totaled $5.1 billion, an increase of $121.2 million from December 31, 2018. Deposits totaled $6.6 billion, an increase of $8.1 million from the December 31, 2018 total. The Company's total stockholders' equity was $956.4 million, an increase of $53.6 million over December 31, 2018.
Asset quality remained strong during the second quarter of 2019. Nonperforming and restructured assets represented 0.58% of total assets at June 30, 2019, virtually unchanged from the prior year. The allowance to total loans was 1.08% up slightly from 1.03% at year-end 2018. The allowance to nonperforming and restructured loans was 148.35% compared to 136.29% at year-end 2018.
BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "The Company reported a good quarter and first half of 2019. Improvement in net interest income, net interest margin, non-interest income and continued strong asset quality were the primary drivers."
BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company's principal subsidiary bank, BancFirst, is Oklahoma's largest state-chartered bank with 107 banking locations serving 58 communities across Oklahoma. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.
The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters. Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events. The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.
BancFirst Corporation
Summary Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)
2019
2019
2018
2018
2018
2nd Qtr
1st Qtr
4th Qtr
3rd Qtr
2nd Qtr
Condensed Income Statements:
Net interest income
$ 68,792
$ 66,903
$ 66,888
$ 65,673
$ 64,880
Provision for loan losses
2,433
1,684
1,516
747
1,225
Non-interest income:
Trust revenue
3,250
3,177
3,023
3,281
3,396
Service charges on deposits
19,114
17,663
18,554
18,103
17,537
Securities transactions
821
--
10
(64)
115
Income from sales of loans
868
698
649
800
802
Insurance commissions
4,420
5,265
4,593
5,207
3,927
Cash management
4,402
3,776
3,338
3,383
3,381
Other
1,202
1,422
1,684
2,091
1,279
Total noninterest income
34,077
32,001
31,851
32,801
30,437
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
36,124
36,171
35,530
35,051
34,776
Occupancy expense, net
2,953
2,627
3,307
3,386
3,396
Depreciation
3,015
2,985
2,965
2,733
2,429
Amortization of intangible assets
758
759
777
740
759
Data processing services
1,262
1,480
1,140
1,418
1,195
Net expense from other real estate owned
97
(484)
130
64
19
Marketing and business promotion
1,919
2,261
2,030
1,997
1,649
Deposit insurance
544
533
571
597
640
Other
9,936
9,874
9,716
9,823
9,393
Total noninterest expense
56,608
56,206
56,166
55,809
54,256
Income before income taxes
43,828
41,014
41,057
41,918
39,836
Income tax expense
9,661
9,177
8,332
9,035
9,250
Net income
$ 34,167
$ 31,837
$ 32,725
$ 32,883
$ 30,586
Per Common Share Data:
Net income-basic
$ 1.04
$ 0.98
$ 1.00
$ 1.01
$ 0.93
Net income-diluted
1.02
0.96
0.98
0.98
0.91
Cash dividends declared
0.30
0.30
0.30
0.30
0.21
Common shares outstanding
32,639,588
32,617,788
32,603,926
32,749,690
32,731,215
Average common shares outstanding -
Basic
32,629,146
32,612,399
32,721,626
32,742,480
32,716,350
Diluted
33,317,193
33,292,852
33,423,458
33,504,143
33,458,858
Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets
1.78
%
1.69
%
1.70
%
1.71
%
1.62
%
Return on average equity
14.54
14.08
14.48
14.86
14.41
Net interest margin
3.89
3.85
3.77
3.68
3.70
Efficiency ratio
55.03
56.83
56.88
56.67
56.92
BancFirst Corporation
Summary Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)
Six months ended
June 30,
2019
2018
Condensed Income Statements:
Net interest income
$ 135,695
$ 127,915
Provision for loan losses
4,117
1,539
Non-interest income:
Trust revenue
6,427
6,525
Service charges on deposits
36,777
34,190
Securities transactions
821
101
Income from sales of loans
1,566
1,453
Insurance commissions
9,685
9,126
Cash management
8,178
6,402
Other
2,624
2,750
Total noninterest income
66,078
60,547
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
72,295
68,966
Occupancy expense, net
5,580
6,798
Depreciation
6,000
4,839
Amortization of intangible assets
1,517
1,492
Data processing services
2,742
2,398
Net expense from other real estate owned
(387)
45
Marketing and business promotion
4,180
4,001
Deposit insurance
1,077
1,259
Other
19,810
20,348
Total noninterest expense
112,814
110,146
Income before income taxes
84,842
76,777
Income tax expense
18,838
16,571
Net income
$ 66,004
$ 60,206
Per Common Share Data:
Net income-basic
$ 2.02
$ 1.84
Net income-diluted
1.98
1.80
Cash dividends declared
0.60
0.42
Common shares outstanding
32,639,588
32,731,215
Average common shares outstanding -
Basic
32,620,819
32,645,693
Diluted
33,306,429
33,390,263
Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets
1.74
%
1.61
%
Return on average stockholders' equity
14.31
14.50
Net interest margin
3.87
3.68
Efficiency ratio
55.91
58.44
BancFirst Corporation
Summary Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)
2019
2019
2018
2018
2018
2nd Qtr
1st Qtr
4th Qtr
3rd Qtr
2nd Qtr
Balance Sheet Data:
Total assets
$ 7,642,021
$ 7,709,000
$ 7,574,258
$ 7,602,438
$ 7,622,963
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
1,518,998
1,291,447
1,195,824
1,607,157
1,579,577
Debt securities
425,154
724,872
772,132
477,080
462,871
Total loans
5,105,302
5,050,221
4,984,150
4,952,267
5,017,071
Allowance for loan losses
(55,108)
(52,915)
(51,389)
(51,875)
(52,200)
Deposits
6,613,613
6,706,386
6,605,495
6,643,131
6,692,174
Stockholders' equity
956,380
927,927
902,789
884,801
862,012
Book value per common share
29.30
28.45
27.69
27.02
26.34
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)
26.40
25.52
24.74
24.06
23.35
Balance Sheet Ratios:
Average loans to deposits
76.07
%
75.34
%
74.24
%
74.76
%
74.38
%
Average earning assets to total assets
92.43
92.42
92.48
93.04
93.11
Average stockholders' equity to average assets
12.25
12.01
11.76
11.23
11.23
Asset Quality Data:
Past due loans
$ 2,663
$ 2,170
$ 1,916
$ 4,073
$ 2,916
Nonaccrual loans
17,998
21,594
22,603
26,880
29,936
Restructured loans
16,486
14,552
13,188
13,557
14,527
Total nonperforming and restructured loans
37,147
38,316
37,707
44,510
47,379
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets
7,004
6,433
6,873
7,072
3,847
Total nonperforming and restructured assets
44,151
44,749
44,580
51,582
51,226
Nonperforming and restructured loans to total loans
0.73
%
0.76
%
0.76
%
0.90
%
0.94
%
Nonperforming and restructured assets to total assets
0.58
0.58
0.59
0.68
0.67
Allowance to total loans
1.08
1.05
1.03
1.05
1.04
Allowance to nonperforming and restructured loans
148.35
138.10
136.29
116.55
110.18
Net charge-offs to average loans
0.01
0.00
0.04
0.02
0.01
Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):
Stockholders' equity
$ 956,380
$ 927,927
$ 902,789
$ 884,801
$ 862,012
Less goodwill
79,749
79,749
79,749
79,733
79,733
Less intangible assets, net
14,936
15,701
16,470
17,257
18,012
Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
$ 861,695
$ 832,477
$ 806,570
$ 787,811
$ 764,267
Common shares outstanding
32,639,588
32,617,788
32,603,926
32,749,690
32,731,215
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
$ 26.40
$ 25.52
$ 24.74
$ 24.06
$ 23.35
(1) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table.
(2) Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a non-GAAP financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.
BancFirst Corporation
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets
And Interest Margin Analysis
Taxable Equivalent Basis
(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
Interest
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
ASSETS
Earning assets:
Loans
$ 5,082,637
$ 71,142
5.61
%
$ 5,048,164
$ 140,016
5.59
%
Securities – taxable
666,966
3,855
2.32
708,015
8,190
2.33
Securities – tax exempt
20,215
150
2.97
20,850
309
2.99
Interest bearing deposits with banks
1,339,375
8,135
2.44
1,306,396
15,885
2.45
Total earning assets
7,109,193
83,282
4.70
7,083,425
164,400
4.68
Nonearning assets:
Cash and due from banks
177,489
178,808
Interest receivable and other assets
457,888
454,135
Allowance for loan losses
(53,365)
(52,674)
Total nonearning assets
582,012
580,269
Total assets
$ 7,691,205
$ 7,663,694
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest bearing liabilities:
Transaction deposits
$ 738,742
$ 659
0.36
%
$ 746,205
$ 1,321
0.36
%
Savings deposits
2,637,248
10,424
1.59
2,631,540
20,725
1.59
Time deposits
678,680
2,719
1.61
686,627
5,293
1.55
Short-term borrowings
1,859
12
2.67
1,948
22
2.30
Junior subordinated debentures
26,804
492
7.37
26,804
983
7.39
Total interest bearing liabilities
4,083,333
14,306
1.41
4,093,124
28,344
1.40
Interest free funds:
Noninterest bearing deposits
2,626,877
2,603,725
Interest payable and other liabilities
38,459
37,010
Stockholders' equity
942,536
929,835
Total interest free funds
3,607,872
3,570,570
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 7,691,205
$ 7,663,694
Net interest income
$ 68,976
$ 136,056
Net interest spread
3.29
%
3.28
%
Effect of interest free funds
0.60
%
0.59
%
Net interest margin
3.89
%
3.87
%
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bancfirst-corporation-reports-second-quarter-earnings-300887561.html
SOURCE BancFirst
© PRNewswire 2019
