BancFirst : Corporation Reports Third Quarter Earnings
10/19/2018 | 08:44pm CEST
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS: BANF) reported net income of $32.9 million, or $0.98 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2018 compared to net income of $21.7 million, or $0.67 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2017. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was $93.1 million, or $2.78 diluted earnings per share, compared to $66.9 million, or $2.06 diluted earnings per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2017. On January 11, 2018 the Company completed the acquisitions of two Oklahoma banking corporations. Consequently, the first nine months of 2018 included one-time acquisition related expenses of approximately $2.6 million, which reduced diluted earnings per share by approximately 6 cents. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 included the effects of favorable resolutions of two problem loans which resulted in principal recovery of $894,000 and unaccrued interest income of $2.3 million.
The Company's net interest income for the third quarter of 2018 increased to $65.7 million compared to $57.2 million for the third quarter of 2017. The net interest margin for the quarter was 3.68% compared to 3.46% a year ago. The increase in margin was primarily due to the increase in the federal funds rate throughout 2017 and 2018 and the two acquisitions in the first quarter of 2018. The provision for loan losses for the third quarter of 2018 was $747,000 compared to $3.3 million a year ago. Net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2017 and 2018 were both 0.02% of average loans. Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $32.8 million, compared to $29.2 million last year. The increase in noninterest income was primarily due to the growth in debit card usage fees, insurance commissions and cash management revenue. Noninterest expense for the quarter totaled $55.8 million compared to $50.6 million last year. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily due to salary increases in 2018 and the two acquisitions. The Company's effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2018 was 21.6% compared to 19.8% for the first quarter of 2018 and 33.3% for the third quarter of 2017. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2018 included the effects of stock option exercises during the quarter. The decrease in the effective tax rate compared to the third quarter of 2017 was due to the change in tax rates from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and exercising of stock options during the third quarter of 2018.
At September 30, 2018, the Company's total assets were $7.6 billion, an increase of $349.3 million from December 31, 2017. The increase in total assets was primarily related to the acquisitions during the first quarter. Securities of $477.1 million were up slightly from December 31, 2017. Loans totaled $5.0 billion, a slight decrease from June 30, 2018. Loan growth for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was primarily from acquired loans. Deposits totaled $6.6 billion, an increase of $228.1 million from the December 31, 2017 total, which was primarily related to the acquisitions. The Company's total stockholders' equity was $884.8 million, an increase of $109.2 million over December 31, 2017.
Asset quality remained strong during the third quarter of 2018. Nonperforming and restructured assets were 0.68% of total assets at September 30, 2018 compared to 0.61% at December 31, 2017. The allowance to total loans was 1.05% compared to 1.09% at year-end 2017. The allowance to nonperforming and restructured loans was 116.5% compared to 130.6% at year-end 2017.
On January 11, 2018, the Company completed the previously announced acquisitions of two Oklahoma banking corporations. First Wagoner Corporation and its subsidiary bank, First Bank & Trust Company, and First Chandler Corp. and its subsidiary bank, First Bank of Chandler, had combined total assets of approximately $378 million. The Company exchanged a combination of cash and stock for these transactions.
On August 31, 2018 the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, BFTower, LLC, completed the purchase of Cotter Ranch Tower in Oklahoma City for $21.0 million. The Tower consists of an aggregate of 507,000 square feet, has 36 floors and is the second tallest building in Oklahoma City. The Company plans to move its headquarters to this location as soon as renovations are complete.
BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "Rising rates, a lower corporate income tax rate and a stable Oklahoma economy again contributed to significant year over year improvement; non-interest income growth is noteworthy while asset quality remains strong, combining for solid third quarter results."
BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company's principal subsidiary bank, BancFirst, is Oklahoma's largest state-chartered bank with 107 banking locations serving 58 communities across Oklahoma. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.
The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters. Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events. The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.
BancFirst Corporation
Summary Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)
2018
2018
2018
2017
2017
3rd Qtr
2nd Qtr
1st Qtr
4th Qtr
3rd Qtr
Condensed Income Statements:
Net interest income
$ 65,673
$ 64,880
$ 63,035
$ 58,699
$ 57,233
Provision for loan losses
747
1,225
314
3,323
3,276
Non-interest income:
Trust revenue
3,281
3,396
3,129
3,073
3,083
Service charges on deposits
18,103
17,537
16,653
16,693
16,633
Securities transactions
(64)
115
(14)
4,412
(22)
Income from sales of loans
800
802
651
741
732
Insurance commissions
5,207
3,927
5,199
3,917
4,603
Cash management
3,383
3,381
3,021
2,798
2,804
Other
2,091
1,279
1,471
1,199
1,336
Total noninterest income
32,801
30,437
30,110
32,833
29,169
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
35,051
34,776
34,190
31,477
31,471
Occupancy expense, net
3,386
3,396
3,402
3,327
3,298
Depreciation
2,733
2,429
2,410
2,298
2,493
Amortization of intangible assets
740
759
733
547
547
Data processing services
1,418
1,195
1,203
1,252
1,110
Net expense from other real estate owned
64
19
26
101
68
Marketing and business promotion
1,997
1,649
2,352
1,825
1,790
Deposit insurance
597
640
619
578
553
Other
9,823
9,393
10,955
9,846
9,270
Total noninterest expense
55,809
54,256
55,890
51,251
50,600
Income before income taxes
41,918
39,836
36,941
36,958
32,526
Income tax expense
9,035
9,250
7,321
17,461
10,816
Net income
$ 32,883
$ 30,586
$ 29,620
$ 19,497
$ 21,710
Per Common Share Data:
Net income-basic
$ 1.01
$ 0.93
$ 0.91
$ 0.61
$ 0.68
Net income-diluted
0.98
0.91
0.89
0.59
0.67
Cash dividends declared
0.30
0.21
0.21
0.21
0.21
Common shares outstanding
32,749,690
32,731,215
32,707,166
31,894,563
31,863,063
Average common shares outstanding -
Basic
32,742,480
32,716,350
32,574,251
31,876,784
31,838,392
Diluted
33,504,143
33,458,858
33,317,744
32,652,265
32,592,277
Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets
1.71
%
1.62
%
1.60
%
1.07
%
1.22
%
Return on average equity
14.86
14.41
14.60
9.97
11.34
Net interest margin
3.68
3.70
3.66
3.48
3.46
Efficiency ratio
56.67
56.92
60.00
55.99
58.56
BancFirst Corporation
Summary Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)
Nine months ended
September 30,
2018
2017
Condensed Income Statements:
Net interest income
$ 193,588
$ 168,440
Provision for loan losses
2,286
5,189
Non-interest income:
Trust revenue
9,806
8,929
Service charges on deposits
52,293
48,859
Securities transactions
37
(352)
Income from sales of loans
2,253
2,180
Insurance commissions
14,333
12,894
Cash management
9,785
8,357
Other
4,841
4,370
Total noninterest income
93,348
85,237
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
104,017
93,672
Occupancy expense, net
10,184
9,264
Depreciation
7,572
7,305
Amortization of intangible assets
2,232
1,641
Data processing services
3,816
3,402
Net expense from other real estate owned
109
320
Marketing and business promotion
5,998
5,564
Deposit insurance
1,856
1,683
Other
30,171
26,290
Total noninterest expense
165,955
149,141
Income before income taxes
118,695
99,347
Income tax expense
25,606
32,405
Net income
$ 93,089
$ 66,942
Per Common Share Data:
Net income-basic
$ 2.85
$ 2.11
Net income-diluted
2.78
2.06
Cash dividends declared
0.72
0.59
Common shares outstanding
32,749,690
31,863,063
Average common shares outstanding -
Basic
32,678,310
31,792,270
Diluted
33,430,761
32,534,219
Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets
1.64
%
1.26
%
Return on average stockholders' equity
14.62
12.06
Net interest margin
3.68
3.42
Efficiency ratio
57.84
58.79
BancFirst Corporation
Summary Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)
2018
2018
2018
2017
2017
3rd Qtr
2nd Qtr
1st Qtr
4th Qtr
3rd Qtr
Balance Sheet Data:
Total assets
$ 7,602,438
$ 7,622,963
$ 7,615,642
$ 7,253,156
$ 7,132,168
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
1,607,157
1,579,577
1,590,240
1,541,771
1,530,928
Securities
477,080
462,871
493,101
469,995
450,009
Total loans
4,952,267
5,017,071
4,990,681
4,728,168
4,658,525
Allowance for loan losses
(51,875)
(52,200)
(51,550)
(51,666)
(51,255)
Deposits
6,643,131
6,692,174
6,713,052
6,415,045
6,302,046
Stockholders' equity
884,801
862,012
838,096
775,629
764,414
Book value per common share
27.02
26.34
25.62
24.32
23.99
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)
24.06
23.35
22.61
22.28
21.93
Balance Sheet Ratios:
Average loans to deposits
74.76
%
74.38
%
75.42
%
73.63
%
73.59
%
Average earning assets to total assets
93.04
93.11
93.14
93.36
93.37
Average stockholders' equity to average assets
11.23
11.23
10.95
10.78
10.74
Asset Quality Data:
Past due loans
$ 4,073
$ 2,916
$ 3,900
$ 2,893
$ 2,122
Nonaccrual loans
26,880
29,936
31,849
31,943
27,665
Restructured loans
13,557
14,527
12,945
4,720
3,603
Total nonperforming and restructured loans
44,510
47,379
48,694
39,556
33,390
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets
7,072
3,847
3,676
4,424
4,099
Total nonperforming and restructured assets
51,582
51,226
52,370
43,980
37,489
Nonperforming and restructured loans to total loans
0.90
%
0.94
%
0.98
%
0.84
%
0.72
%
Nonperforming and restructured assets to total assets
0.68
0.67
0.69
0.61
0.53
Allowance to total loans
1.05
1.04
1.03
1.09
1.10
Allowance to nonperforming and restructured loans
116.55
110.18
105.87
130.62
153.50
Net charge-offs to average loans
0.02
0.01
0.01
0.06
0.02
Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):
Stockholders' equity
$ 884,801
$ 862,012
$ 838,096
$ 775,629
$ 764,414
Less goodwill
79,733
79,733
79,796
54,042
54,042
Less intangible assets, net
17,257
18,012
18,782
11,082
11,645
Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
$ 787,811
$ 764,267
$ 739,518
$ 710,505
$ 698,727
Common shares outstanding
32,749,690
32,731,215
32,707,166
31,894,563
31,863,063
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
$ 24.06
$ 23.35
$ 22.61
$ 22.28
$ 21.93
(1)
Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table.
(2)
Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a non-GAAP financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.
BancFirst Corporation
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets
And Interest Margin Analysis
Taxable Equivalent Basis
(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2018
September 30, 2018
Interest
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
ASSETS
Earning assets:
Loans
$ 4,973,580
$ 66,852
5.33
%
$ 4,975,621
$ 195,657
5.26
%
Securities – taxable
432,935
2,246
2.06
437,379
6,100
1.86
Securities – tax exempt
23,469
184
3.10
26,969
606
3.00
Interest bearing deposits with banks
1,657,460
8,254
1.98
1,609,596
21,560
1.79
Total earning assets
7,087,444
77,536
4.34
7,049,565
223,923
4.25
Nonearning assets:
Cash and due from banks
182,449
184,170
Interest receivable and other assets
414,096
395,607
Allowance for loan losses
(52,293)
(52,190)
Total nonearning assets
544,252
527,587
Total assets
$ 7,631,696
$ 7,577,152
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest bearing liabilities:
Transaction deposits
$ 775,122
$ 744
0.38
%
$ 801,750
$ 1,740
0.29
%
Savings deposits
2,553,401
8,010
1.24
2,502,746
20,305
1.08
Time deposits
736,060
2,417
1.30
756,041
6,105
1.08
Short-term borrowings
8,960
42
1.85
6,332
85
1.79
Junior subordinated debentures
31,959
547
6.80
31,959
1,626
6.80
Total interest bearing liabilities
4,105,502
11,760
1.14
4,098,828
29,861
0.97
Interest free funds:
Noninterest bearing deposits
2,610,935
2,594,714
Interest payable and other liabilities
37,051
32,518
Stockholders' equity
878,208
851,092
Total interest free funds
3,526,194
3,478,324
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 7,631,696
$ 7,577,152
Net interest income
$ 65,776
$ 194,062
Net interest spread
3.20
%
3.28
%
Effect of interest free funds
0.48
%
0.40
%
Net interest margin
3.68
%
3.68
%
