Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.    BBAR

BANCO BBVA ARGENTINA S.A.

(BBAR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banco BBVA Argentina S A : BBVA Argentina Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Schedule

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/10/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE & BYMA & MAE: BBAR; LATIBEX:XBBAR) today announced that it will report its Second Quarter 2020 results on Tuesday, August 25, after market close.

Earnings Release
Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Time: After market close

Conference Call
Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Time: 12:00pm Buenos Aires time – (11:00am EST)

Quiet Period
From Wednesday, August 12 through Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Executives
Mr. Ernesto Gallardo, Chief Financial Officer
Ms. Inés Lanusse, Investor Relations Officer
Mr. Javier Kelly Grinner, Investor Relations Manager

To participate, please dial in:
1-844-450-3851 (US Toll-Free)
1-412-317-6373 (International)
54-11-3984-5677 (Argentina)
Web Phone: click here
Conference ID: BBVA
Webcast & Replay: click here


CONTACT DETAILS: 
BBVA Argentina Investor Relations
investorelations-arg@bbva.com
ir.bbva.com.ar/en/

About BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE, BYMA, MAE: BBAR; Latibex: XBBAR) is a subsidiary of the BBVA Group, the principal shareholder since 1996. In Argentina, it is one of the leading private financial institutions since 1886. Nationwide, Banco BBVA Argentina offers retail and corporate banking to a broad customer base, including: individuals, SME's, and large-sized companies.

Banco BBVA Argentina's purpose is to bring the age of opportunities to everyone, based on our customers' real needs, providing the best solutions, and helping them make the best financial decisions, through an easy and convenient experience. The institution rests in solid values: "Customer comes first, we think big and we are one team". At the same time, its responsible banking model aspires to achieve a more inclusive and sustainable society.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bbva-argentina-announces-second-quarter-2020-financial-results-schedule-301109234.html

SOURCE Banco BBVA Argentina


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BANCO BBVA ARGENTINA S.A.
06/03BANCO BBVA ARGENTINA S.A. : quaterly earnings release
05/28BANCO BBVA ARGENTINA S A : BBVA shares its digital Ninja talent program with Spa..
AQ
05/21BANCO BBVA ARGENTINA S.A. : quaterly earnings release
05/19BANCO BBVA ARGENTINA S A : 05/15/20 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
PU
03/06BANCO BBVA ARGENTINA S A : The first black belt in BBVA's 'Ninja' project
AQ
02/18BBVA BANCO FRANCES S A : Sect. 62 BYMA Listing Rules and Regulations
PU
02/18BBVA BANCO FRANCES S A : Call for Regular and Special Shareholder's Meeting to b..
PU
02/18BBVA BANCO FRANCES S A : 4Q19 Quarterly Report
PU
2019BBVA BANCO FRANCES S A : 3Q19 Corporate Presentation
PU
2019Argentine Banks Stumble in Adoption of New Accounting Standard
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group