BBVA Compass : Colorado CEO Andy Wykstra wins Banker of Distinction Award

DENVER, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BBVA Compass Colorado CEO Andy Wykstra has been named one of the Colorado Bankers Association's Bankers of Distinction.

A longstanding tradition, the Colorado Bankers Association has annually awarded five bankers across the state with the distinction, recognizing exceptional work in community banking. Wykstra, who has more than 30 years of banking experience, achieved the honor just under three years into his stint as the bank's state CEO. He recently celebrated his 20-year anniversary with BBVA Compass.

"This is one of the highest honors for me in my career as a banking professional," said Wykstra. "I'm grateful to not only work for a bank that believes in creating opportunities for all of its local communities, but also empowers its employees to do the same. The Colorado Bankers Association is one of the finest organizations with which I collaborate. To have them recognize our Colorado team and the dedicated people who work with me is truly humbling."

During Wykstra's tenure at the helm for the bank's Colorado operations, multiple community focused initiatives and campaigns have made their way through the Rocky Mountain region. These have included bank forums with speakers such as lifestyle expert Sandra Lee and cybersecurity guru Kevin Mitnick, toy giveaways during the holiday season, a visit from one of the world's best restaurants, and a $1.8 million commitment to alleviating Colorado's affordable housing crisis.

In addition to building up the bank's commercial and Global Wealth portfolios and providing top-of-the-line products to clients, Wykstra is also heavily involved in his community when he is not in the office. He is involved with organizations such as Boys and Girls Club of Metro Denver and Children's Hospital of Colorado in his spare time, showing his commitment to Colorado's communities.

The Colorado Bankers Association Bankers of Distinction awards are determined after peers nominate candidates. A collaborative board decision is then made to determine the final honorees.

The Colorado Bankers Association represents more than 90 percent of the $115 billion in assets within the 152 banks operating in Colorado. On behalf of the 23,000 men and women who work within a regulated, traditional Colorado bank, CBA works with government to continually improve the banking industry in this rapidly changing environment.

CBA focuses on improvements that increase benefits for customers, value for shareholders, and a stronger business climate for our local economies. CBA also provides industry-specific information and education to bankers, offers bank insurance, acts as a partner between bankers and servicers, and provides other miscellaneous services. focuses on creating a stronger economy and helping Coloradans realize dreams by building better banks.

